I Am On Pins and Needles Open Thread

Maybe it’s crazy, but I am on pins and needles, waiting to hear whether Mark Meadows is allowed to move his case to federal court, with the next step being asking for immunity because he was “just doing his job as a public official”.   I think if they don’t move the case to federal court, he has less room to go for immunity, and get it.  In GA?  I don’t think so!

Anyone here see it like I do?  Or differently?  Either way, I’d like to hear it.  Gut feelings are fine, but maybe I’m reading too much into it.

To me, it seems like this will be the bellwether for whether this kind of bullshit will pass for legal arguments and will fly in these coup cases.

Here’s a Threadreader link that tears apart his (Mark Meadows) testimony today. You don’t need twitter to be able to read a Threadreader version.

I think I”m gonna start a calendar so we can know when the various dates are coming up

Okay, Pop Quiz.

 

Do these guys look alike?

Do you know who the guy on the left is?

Maybe this will help?

I think the mug shot is the new Rorschach test.  If you see that and think hot damn, my guy looks awesome – then, well let’s just say you may not be the poster person for good mental health.

