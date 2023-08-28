(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: Everything that can be prepped to get the house ready is done. I’ve got some cooking to do tonight. Tomorrow by noon I’ll make the call to stay or evacuate down to my brother and sister in laws depending on how the models firm up over night. They’ve been tracking farther west all day. Which is good for us. However, I’m pooped from working outside all day to get things prepped, so tonight’s update is going to be brief.

The Russians opened up on the Ukrainians again overnight.

On the night of August 28, russian terrorists attacked Ukraine with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided aviation missiles. The air defense systems destroyed 4 out of 6 targets. Unfortunately, there was a direct hit on an oil refinery in the town of Hoholeve in the Poltava region, which was operating during the night shift. Currently, there are reports of 2 casualties and 5 injured.

In Hoholeve, a small town near Poltava, three workers from the local oil press factory were killed. Russia systematically targets oil and grain infrastructure. BTW, grains and sunflower oil are backbone of Ukrainian agricultural exports. pic.twitter.com/kzH1Tf8OQP — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 28, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Our defense industry will yield better results – address by the President of Ukraine Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! Today was a long and meaningful day of discussions and meetings. International events, our communication, the Ukrainian agenda. A brief report. The key thing, of course, is the Staff. It concerned what we’re doing now and what we need to be prepared for. First of all, the frontline. First of all, the Kupyansk direction, the key spots in Donetsk region – Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and the southern directions, in particular, Orikhiv. Reports by Generals Zaluzhny, Syrskyi, and Tarnavskyi. A report by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate on the plans of the occupiers. We will respond to their intentions. We will. And in a way they do not expect. There were several reports from government officials and the military on reinforcing our border regions, and the issue of finances for this has been resolved. There was a separate meeting on our Ukrainian arms production. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ukroboronprom, and heads of domestic production facilities. Artillery made in Ukraine. Shells made in Ukraine. Drones, missiles, armored vehicles. We are maximizing production capacity. Ukraine can do it. Funding is available. Our defense industry will yield better results. We have two tasks for the next meeting of the Staff. The first is a report on preparations for the winter. Various aspects, including security. Second: a program of preparation for the use of new combat aircraft. Politically, everything has already been done. Agreements have been reached. The key thing now is to prepare the infrastructure efficiently and quickly. This is already a military task. And one more thing. There was a report by law enforcers on the inspection of the military medical commissions across the country. We are bringing this issue for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council. We will present the report and decision to the public. I thank everyone who works for Ukraine! Glory to each of our warriors! Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

“I want to show you that being beautiful and happy is possible, regardless of anything!” Ruslana Danilkina. Unbreakable. At the age of 18, she left her native Odesa and volunteered to go to war. She became a communications operator. On February 10, 2023, a russian cluster bomb hit her car in the Kherson region. Ruslana lost her leg. She underwent several difficult surgeries. Prosthetics. Rehabilitation. She lives a full life. She travels. She helps other wounded people return to normal life. “I want our country to have no pity for people whom war has left its mark on. People who have been injured remain the same people they were. Only each of them has their own story of struggle, a story of fear and victory. I want every person who has sacrificed themselves to not be afraid to return into society and interact with people.”

Robotyne:

The Ukrainian flag over Robotyne. The liberation of the village of Robotyne was only officially confirmed today. However, the video of the Ukrainian flag flying over Robotyne went round the world 5 days ago. Soldiers of the 47th Mechanized Brigade, famed for their battles in Zaporizhzhia, are talking about this operation:

Robotyne is liberated! Ukrainian military is advancing towards Novoprokopivka and Ocheretuvate "despite fierce resistance" – Maliar. Robotyne is one of the key settlements on the way to Melitopol. pic.twitter.com/6qUlQ4flTO — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 28, 2023

Here’s a rundown of the units involved in Robotyne. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App followed by the remainder of the thread that didn’t get picked up by the app:

An overview of units currently involved in fighting in the Robotyne direction. Unit locations are not exact, nor do they represent the location of the entire unit. pic.twitter.com/ntnJANBoPq — Def Mon (@DefMon3) August 28, 2023

I think it’s fair to say he general consensus has been the UA advance during this offensive have been slow. But most analysts also agree there is a big unknown factor and that is the attrition ratio of the two forces fighting. Over the last few months, RuAF have gradually allocated reserves for the defense of the Robotyne axis. A few weeks ago (a month?), they moved 7th Guards Mountain Air Assault Division from Kherson oblast towards Robotyne . During the last week or so, they also decided to move the 76th Guards Air Assault Division which was kept in reserve in Luhansk Oblast. This unit is considered to be the best they have. Before the offensive, I believed RuAF had plenty of reserves in the area, and I still believe that was true. I think RuAF moving two VDV divisions to defend against the UA advance is a sign of high attrition among the regular RU forces. It seems RuAF have decided to keep counter attacking instead of falling back to their prepared defenses, I think this along with the arrival of DPICM is part of the reason for the high attrition of RuAF. It’s also worth pointing out RuAF have committed 2 VDV divisions and one brigade in the Bakhmut area to stop the AFU advances. Since VDV and Naval Infantry is what RuAF rely on for offensive maneuvers, they are most likely degrading their over all future offensive potential using them defensively. It remains to be seen how RuAF will utilize the 76th GAAD in the area. This fight is far from done, but I predict we will keep seeing a slow grind well in to the fall/winter.

That would make it look like a huge failure for Ukraine on paper. Like they have accomplished nothing during 2.5 moths. This is a great argument for telegram and twitter experts. — Def Mon (@DefMon3) August 28, 2023

What we most likely are seeing is RU Southern Military District being highly attired to the point where they need reinforcements from the north. That being said, what we still dont know is how much remaining offensive potential Ukrainian forces have. — Def Mon (@DefMon3) August 28, 2023

417th reconnaissance and sabotage battalion — Def Mon (@DefMon3) August 28, 2023

Kherson:

Hunting exotic beasts. The latest proud development by russia’s military-industrial complex, a sophisticated mobile coastal radar station for over-the-horizon detection called PREDEL-E, unveiled only last June, has been destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region. The Leer-2 electronic warfare system shielding the radar was also eliminated. 🎥 Operational Command South

Kharkiv:

Wrote 'This is for Kharkiv,' but it stands for every small village and all Ukrainians suffering because of Russia's invasion pic.twitter.com/LkaokxKB7O — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 27, 2023

Ugly and wrong, but this is the only safe location. Kharkiv metro is getting ready to host school classes. pic.twitter.com/14H16vQqod — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 28, 2023

Korenevo, Moscow Oblast:

A drone was reportedly downed in Korenevo, just 5 kilometers from the Moscow Helicopter Plant in Lyubertsy. pic.twitter.com/SNfhnvIUZZ — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 28, 2023

Schetnovka, Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Unidentified drone killed a Russian Police Lt. Colonel while he was mowing grass on his lawn on his day off in the village of Schetinovka, Belgorod Oblast. This is reported by local news. He died as a result of an explosion from munitions dropped by said unidentified drone. He… — Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 28, 2023

Unidentified drone killed a Russian Police Lt. Colonel while he was mowing grass on his lawn on his day off in the village of Schetinovka, Belgorod Oblast. This is reported by local news. He died as a result of an explosion from munitions dropped by said unidentified drone. He was the deputy head of one of the departments of the regional Main Department of Economic Security and Anti-Corruption.

If nothing is true, anything is possible!

Trying to observe Prigozhin's Telegram network of channels in the past two days. There are a few dozen of these, each of various different sizes, from fairly small to large with hundreds of thousands. Complicating the situation is that there are a lot of fake ones. Most went… pic.twitter.com/dc465SteRl — Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 28, 2023

Trying to observe Prigozhin’s Telegram network of channels in the past two days. There are a few dozen of these, each of various different sizes, from fairly small to large with hundreds of thousands. Complicating the situation is that there are a lot of fake ones. Most went dead quiet since the mutiny but got more active with time and shut again when Pringles passed. A few big channels share the same message that came from the “main” one: “Dear friends. Once again, we draw your attention to the fact that a huge number of fakes and throw-ins have appeared in the media and blogs that have nothing to do with reality. Please do not distribute unverified information.” – this was shared yesterday. Hard to say if they’re hinting at Pringles’s death being fake, but someone’s still in control of these channels. Highly doubt that Pringles is still alive, but curious to see how his influence remains present even after his death.

That’s enough for tonight!

Your daily Patron!

There is a new slideshow at Patron’s official TikTok. Those won’t embed here, so click across and give it a look.

Open thread!