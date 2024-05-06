Let's come together this May to honor and remember the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP). Their stories deserve to be heard, their memories kept alive. 💔 #MMIPAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/9FfQrBZXRv — Urban Restoration Counseling Center (@URCCSanDiego) May 6, 2024

Red Dress Day was last week, but I figure better late than never to highlight this important issue…

The crisis of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Peoples has impacted every Indigenous person I know. I'm deeply proud of our efforts across the Biden-Harris administration to help address this violence. At @Interior, we're making historic strides toward tackling this painful legacy. — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) May 5, 2024

As US spotlights those missing or dead in Native communities, prosecutors work to solve their cases https://t.co/s4GWNBsmCj — The Associated Press (@AP) May 5, 2024

… As people gathered around the nation on Sunday to spotlight the troubling number of disappearances and killings in Indian Country, authorities say the New Mexico case represents the kind of work the U.S. Department of Justice had aspired to when establishing its Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons outreach program last summer. Special teams of assistant U.S. attorneys and coordinators have been tasked with focusing on MMIP cases. Their goal: Improve communication and coordination across federal, tribal, state and local jurisdictions in hopes of bridging the gaps that have made solving violent crimes in Indian Country a generational challenge. Some of the new federal prosecutors were participating in MMIP Awareness Day events. From the Arizona state capitol to a cultural center in Albuquerque and the Qualla Boundary in North Carolina, marches, symposiums, art exhibitions and candlelight vigils were planned for May 5, which is the birthday of Hanna Harris, who was only 21 when she was killed on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in Montana in 2013…

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eliot Neal oversees MMIP cases for a region spanning New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Nevada. Having law enforcement agencies and attorneys talking to each other can help head off other crimes that are often precursors to deadly violence. The other pieces of the puzzle are building relationships with Native American communities and making the justice system more accessible to the public, Neal said. Part of Neal’s work includes reviewing old cases: time-consuming work that can involve tracking down witnesses and resubmitting evidence for testing. “We’re trying to flip that script a little bit and give those cases the time and attention they deserve,” he said, adding that communicating with family members about the process is a critical component for the MMIP attorneys and coordinators. The DOJ over the past year also has awarded $268 million in grants to tribal justice systems for handling child abuse cases, combating domestic and sexual violence and bolstering victim services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bree Black Horse was dressed in red as she was sworn in Thursday during a ceremony in Yakima, Washington. The color is synonymous with raising awareness about the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who have been victims of violence.

I visited the MMU's headquarters in New Mexico to learn more about their work and collaborative efforts with other agencies, including @TheJusticeDept. You can learn more at https://t.co/ROB19Xelm6. pic.twitter.com/kbWM2PZVbj — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) May 5, 2024

Alongside @TheJusticeDept, we recently released our response to the Commission's recommendations. Only together can we address this crisis and the pain inflicted. More must be done & our Administration is committed to advancing this shared goal together. https://t.co/a2I8cMN4LQ — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) May 5, 2024

Today on Missing & Murdered #Indigenous Peoples Day, we remember and honor our lost relatives by #WearingRed & sharing their stories. Explore this page from @NIWRC for awareness materials, links to webinars, and a podcast: https://t.co/oLOSNn87mB #WhyWeWearRed #MMIP pic.twitter.com/BtDNczrpuG — The Office of Indian Education (@OIEIndianED) May 5, 2024