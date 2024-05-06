Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: May Is Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Month

Open Thread: May Is Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Month

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: ,

Red Dress Day was last week, but I figure better late than never to highlight this important issue…

As people gathered around the nation on Sunday to spotlight the troubling number of disappearances and killings in Indian Country, authorities say the New Mexico case represents the kind of work the U.S. Department of Justice had aspired to when establishing its Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons outreach program last summer.

Special teams of assistant U.S. attorneys and coordinators have been tasked with focusing on MMIP cases. Their goal: Improve communication and coordination across federal, tribal, state and local jurisdictions in hopes of bridging the gaps that have made solving violent crimes in Indian Country a generational challenge.

Some of the new federal prosecutors were participating in MMIP Awareness Day events. From the Arizona state capitol to a cultural center in Albuquerque and the Qualla Boundary in North Carolina, marches, symposiums, art exhibitions and candlelight vigils were planned for May 5, which is the birthday of Hanna Harris, who was only 21 when she was killed on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in Montana in 2013…

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eliot Neal oversees MMIP cases for a region spanning New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Nevada.

Having law enforcement agencies and attorneys talking to each other can help head off other crimes that are often precursors to deadly violence. The other pieces of the puzzle are building relationships with Native American communities and making the justice system more accessible to the public, Neal said.

Part of Neal’s work includes reviewing old cases: time-consuming work that can involve tracking down witnesses and resubmitting evidence for testing.

“We’re trying to flip that script a little bit and give those cases the time and attention they deserve,” he said, adding that communicating with family members about the process is a critical component for the MMIP attorneys and coordinators.

The DOJ over the past year also has awarded $268 million in grants to tribal justice systems for handling child abuse cases, combating domestic and sexual violence and bolstering victim services.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bree Black Horse was dressed in red as she was sworn in Thursday during a ceremony in Yakima, Washington. The color is synonymous with raising awareness about the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who have been victims of violence.

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      geg6

      OT: Where’s Kay?  Apparently, Hamas has accepted a deal.  Not completely confirmed but no word from Bibi on if they’ll accept.  Probably not because he needs war to stay out of jail.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JaySinWA

      @geg6: Israel’s response seems less than enthusiastic.

      https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-gaza-hamas-war-humanitarian-aid-8659eae6e0a7362504f0aa4aa4be53e

      After Hamas on Monday announced its acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal, Israel said its leaders approved a military operation in the southern Gaza town of Rafah and began striking targets in the area. Still, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would send negotiators to continue talks on the deal.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      @geg6:

      JERUSALEM (AP) — After Hamas on Monday announced its acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal, Israel said its leaders approved a military operation in the southern Gaza town of Rafah and began striking targets in the area.

      @JaySinWA: Jinx!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geminid

      @geg6: The Israelis say that this was not the deal on the table, that Hamas “accepted” a changed deal of their own. The Israelis have not yet said what the changes are they object to though.

      In any event, the IDF is continuing the offensive in the Rafah sector they began this morning.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you, Anne Laurie, for highlighting the matter of missing and murdered Indigenous people (and Indigenous women in particular).

      I’m glad the current administration takes it seriously and has been increasing resources to address it.

      Reply

