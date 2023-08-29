From NBC News — a clown car occupant disembarks:

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez ended his long shot presidential bid Tuesday after failing to qualify for the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee. He is the first GOP candidate to drop out of the race. “Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Suarez wrote in a lengthy statement on his X account. “While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains.” On the stump in early voting states, Suarez honed his message on his economic and policing record in Miami, railing against the “defund the police” movement and highlighting his family’s history migrating from Cuba to the United States.

Maybe Burgum will call it a day next to spend more time with his Achilles tendon injury bootie. Or maybe he’ll hang in there as an excuse to get out of whichever Dakota he runs and campaign in places like Nevada and South Carolina during the chilly months.

Speaking of lost causes, over at The Daily Beast, Never Trumper Matt Lewis is trying to will the Nikki Haley campaign into relevance:

Is it time for Republicans to take Nikki Haley seriously? (NO! — ed.) According to a new Emerson College Polling survey, “Haley saw the largest increase in support among Republican candidates, jumping 5 points from 2 percent to 7 percent” following last week’s debate.

She vaulted from 2% to 7% — watch out, world!

Open thread.