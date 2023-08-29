Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

It’s a doggy dog world.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

Let’s finish the job.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Spare A Positive Thought for Florida…

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Spare A Positive Thought for Florida…

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,

August, come she must…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Mathguy
  • RaflW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne
  • Trivia Man
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Even for hurricanes, this is bad.  Absent a very sturdy elevated structure, you can’t survive a surge of SIX feet.  FIFTEEN feet is … unheard of.  And, oh yeah, there’s the 60-100 mph wind, which goes on for HOURS.

      If there is ANY doubt, get OUT.  Some people are saying “we can’t afford to leave.”  The fact is, you can’t afford NOT to.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      Everyone offer this prayer for Florida and Governor DeSantis, “Lead from the front! Lead from the front!” and throw in a prayer for a strong and well-timed storm surge.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      It saddens me no end to know that the Cedar Key Library will almost certainly be inundated. Of course, people and pets are the priority, but there’s something so poignant about picturing thousands of books turning to a pulpy mush … like a small Alexandria, only wetter.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mathguy

      I hope everyone stays safe and out of harm’s way….but…a couple of questions: 1) watching the accuweather video, what kind of moron builds right on the Gulf a couple of feet above sea level; 2) will the Feds pay to allow said morons to rebuild?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      @Baud: alas it’ll be longer than that.  It won’t be burned to the ground like Lahaina, but the destruction will be just as total, and far more widespread.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Trivia Man

      It looks like there are very few people in that stretch, I had just assumed the whole coast was very populated.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RaflW

      @West of the Rockies: Their current line is just as often “It’s too expensive to change our energy mix/adjust our lifestyles” as if the billions it will cost in Hawaii, or the wold disruption that Yellowknife, Canada has faced in evacuating 19,000 people, or Ian last year and Idalia this year are not a thing?

      How much is it going to cost Florida when nearly everyone has their homeowner’s policy cancelled or assigned to a public backstop? At some point real estate values in FL are going to drop, too. First from uninsurability, and later some folks will be zeroed out due to uninhabitability.

      Too expensive is such a crock.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      And one notes for the record that President Joe has already approved a disaster declaration AND told FEMA to prioritize aid to the area.  And curiously, there are no complaints from Heartland Congress-critters about their Hard-Earned Tax Dollars™ goin’ to help them coastal ee-leetists.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      My cousin lives on St. George Island. He and his wife evacuated this afternoon. Their house is raised on stilts, and he says that they have done many upgrades to it to make it survive in a storm…. and that they have no reason to test it. So they are off the island now. The family group text has been fun.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.