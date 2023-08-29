LIVE update from Cedar Key, Florida with thunderstorms well in advance of Hurricane #Idalia that is intensifying rapidly over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A record 15 feet storm surge is expected throughout the nature coast. Stay safe everyone. Hurricane Idalia will be… pic.twitter.com/RZ0X9CiWLW
— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 29, 2023
August, come she must…
Earlier this afternoon, we used our new FloodFX Simulation technology to show what nine feet of #Idalia storm surge would look like in Cedar Key, Florida, where is stationed: pic.twitter.com/db70HozyIx
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 29, 2023
This is what storm surge in Cedar Key will look like tonight. You cannot survive it.
Check on friends and family in the area, make sure they leave https://t.co/fOD8Qw5CvZ
— Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) August 29, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings