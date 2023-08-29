LIVE update from Cedar Key, Florida with thunderstorms well in advance of Hurricane #Idalia that is intensifying rapidly over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A record 15 feet storm surge is expected throughout the nature coast. Stay safe everyone. Hurricane Idalia will be… pic.twitter.com/RZ0X9CiWLW

Earlier this afternoon, we used our new FloodFX Simulation technology to show what nine feet of #Idalia storm surge would look like in Cedar Key, Florida, where is stationed: pic.twitter.com/db70HozyIx

This is what storm surge in Cedar Key will look like tonight. You cannot survive it.

Check on friends and family in the area, make sure they leave https://t.co/fOD8Qw5CvZ

