Housekeeping notes: 1) We’re set here. They have not called to evacuate anything but evacuation Zone A plus mobile homes. We’re not in Zone A. I’ve got everything prepped and now we just wait. So far we had one heavy squall line come through around 2:30 or so, beyond that its been light rain to drizzle with light to moderate wind. In fact if it stops raining for a bit I’ll probably walk the dogs after I finish the update. 2) I have an Anker PowerHouse, Compact 400Wh / 120000mAh Portable Outlet, but the AC adapter that you plug into the input to recharge it has gone missing since last year. It is 12V I emailed Anker customer service asking if I could order a new AC adapter directly from them, but all I got back was a large language model AI response that was not helpful at all. According to the product description it will fully recharge in 10.5 hours with a 16.8V=3A power supply. So if any of you all have a suggestion for a replacement AC adapter please let me know in the comments.

On August 29th 2014 the Russians violated the agreement that established a humanitarian corridor to evacuate Ukrainian military personnel from Ilovaisk. Rather than honor the agreement the Russians opened up on the retreating Ukrainians:

August 29, 2014. A tragedy in Ilovaisk. A day when russian forces, despite an agreement, fired upon Ukrainian columns in a humanitarian corridor.

A russian crime that marks the beginning of the Day of Remembrance of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/zZacqM2OaF — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 29, 2023

The Russians have a history of violating these agreements and attacking humanitarian corridors. For instance, by attacking civilians evacuating through a humanitarian corridor in Chechnya in 1999. As well as several times in Ukraine over the past eighteen months, such as the attack on those evacuating Sumy.

There is not any agreement that the Ukrainians can make with the Russian government that can be relied upon.

As I was saying:

As for calls for negotiations with Putin, ask Mr. Prigozhin, not us. He had conflict with Putin, he successfully negotiated with Putin, ended that conflict. They agreed on security guarantees, and then Putin killed him – Kuleba. https://t.co/GfHHaqzsey — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 29, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It is a duty to be worthy of the path Ukraine is on – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dear Ukrainians! Today is a special day. The Day of Remembrance. The day of all our defenders who have perished in battles for Ukraine since 2014, since February 24. Sons, daughters. Fathers, mothers. Brothers, sisters. Friends. Colleagues. Acquaintances. Brothers-in-arms. Many Ukrainians today have someone to remember, someone to honor. Today, many of us were thinking of our loved ones, relatives and friends who are now at war. Who are now risking their lives every day, every hour for the sake of Ukraine. Every such day is a reminder for our entire nation. For everyone who works for the state. It is a reminder of what makes up our country. Ukrainian families whose sons and daughters perished in battles. For them, for the parents of Ukrainian heroes, the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine is now a reminder of their child, of his or her feat for the sake of the country. A child whose father died at the front defending Ukraine… Loved ones who will never meet again because the war took away a life that became the life of Ukraine… Everything that is our state and everyone who is our state – every institution, every official – must feel what kind of Ukraine is behind them. How much pain is in its heart. How much courage it has. What the memory of people who are no longer alive is. What is now in its symbols. And how differently people now perceive everything that humiliates Ukraine, its strength and hopes. It is a duty to be worthy of the path Ukraine is on. To give Ukraine more strength. More opportunities. It is a duty. To care about everyone around you. To support them. To take care of people. And always bring the result closer. The main result for Ukraine. Ukraine must prevail. This is the main thing for everyone. So that we do not have to look away from the photos of the warriors on the Wall of Remembrance and other memorials. I thank everyone who works for Ukraine, who fights for Ukraine in this way: with dignity, courage, and strength. Glory to all our warriors! Glory to our people, the people of Ukraine! May the memory of all those who gave their lives for the sake of Ukraine be eternal. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!

Today in Ukraine, it's the Day of Remembrance of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. On this day, we remember the soldiers who gave their lives in the war with russia. The war for freedom. The war for the survival of our people and our state.

They gave us time to build a new army… pic.twitter.com/fhCQwb2KjT — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) August 29, 2023

They gave us time to build a new army with modern weapons, to weaken an enemy much larger and stronger, and ultimately to defeat it.

We will remember your sacrifice. We will not squander the chance you’ve given us.

We pay tribute to the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who have fallen in the war with russia since 2014. Thousands have given their lives so that millions could live and continue their struggle. Never forget them. pic.twitter.com/NlodeW7FUu — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 29, 2023

Honoring the fallen heroes of Ukraine in Mykolaiv. A touching tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to defend our nation. The installation of military boots on Soborna Square stands as a reminder of the true price of freedom. 📷 Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration pic.twitter.com/yqmY7DWrWg — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 29, 2023

The cost:

Today, on the Day of Remembrance of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, the bodies of 84 fallen soldiers have been returned to Ukraine. 📷 Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters pic.twitter.com/mH9PBN4uyF — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 29, 2023

Today, loved ones, combat brothers and sisters, and Kyivans bid farewell to a legendary pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Major (posthumously) Andrii Pilshchykov. He was among those who helped Ukraine survive the first terrible days of the invasion. He made significant… pic.twitter.com/9YkcQqIZAY — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 29, 2023

Today, loved ones, combat brothers and sisters, and Kyivans bid farewell to a legendary pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Major (posthumously) Andrii Pilshchykov. He was among those who helped Ukraine survive the first terrible days of the invasion. He made significant strides in ensuring that F-16s join the defense of Ukraine’s skies. Unfortunately, he didn’t live to see the fulfillment of his dream. Rest in peace, Juice. You started this journey; your brothers and sisters will finish it. Ukraine will be free. Ukraine will join NATO. Ukraine’s skies will be safeguarded by the most modern jets.

📸 Efrem Lukatsky

– Just a bit longer, and this plane will arrive.

– Promise me that I'll take a loop in the first plane. I'll rise instead of him. Juice's mother speaks at the farewell ceremony to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk. This is what F-16 means. pic.twitter.com/YXRFsPRA6F — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 29, 2023

Rest in Peace pilot pic.twitter.com/VMh9V0tbvH — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 29, 2023

Lord, guard and guide the men fly

Through the great spaces in the sky.

Be with them always in the air,

In darkening storms or sunlight fair;

Oh, hear us when we lift our prayer,

For those in peril in the air!

Mary C. D. Hamilton (1915)

Robotyne:

Tatarigami has a detailed thread replying to the Blackbird Group’s detailed thread about the Russian defenses in the south of Ukraine. I’m not using the Thread Reader App because it only unrolled through the 9th tweet.

Impressive thread was done by the @Black_BirdGroup about defenses in the south. In relation to this subject, I'd like to add additional insights and context. My intention is not to critique their presented report, but to emphasize crucial details that need to be added. 🧵Thread pic.twitter.com/ZkYrRjO9Ab — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 29, 2023

3/ In my perspective, this tendency can be attributed to the Streetlight effect – an observational bias wherein people exclusively search where it's easiest to look. In the context of satellite imagery, this translates to focusing on only visible defense structures. pic.twitter.com/bBJCE0E1dF — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 29, 2023

5/ In this short timelapse video spanning from May to August, I've highlighted fortified zones that mappers often chart. However, by looking at damages it's evident that the true theater of combat was across all tree lines visible in the area. pic.twitter.com/25EsI49HAo — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 29, 2023

7/ This distinction holds significant weight, as statements such as "Ukrainian forces haven't reached the first line of defense" could be misleading. In reality, our forces have gained control over numerous tree lines that constitute major defensive formations. pic.twitter.com/G3FdGqeBta — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 29, 2023

9/ In this final clip north of Robotyne, most tree lines have been heavily shelled due to intense battles fought over each one, making this hidden defensive formation more important than the widely discussed mapped lines. pic.twitter.com/FkiM1TVFuE — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 29, 2023

11/ I'd like to retract my comment about 20 minutes. Using "20 minutes" might come across as dismissive considering the complexity of the battle. My intention was to highlight that unmanned or undermanned positions aren’t the biggest issue, but "20 mins" is incorrect statement. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 29, 2023

Orikhiv-Robotyne Axis:

SCALE UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/oy2rbilKx5 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) August 29, 2023

Bakhmut:

BAKHMUT AXIS /1800 UTC 29 AUG/ UKR reports RU is using chemical agents (likely a CS variant) in the vicinity of Andrivka. Russian air & artillery strikes reported throughout Bakhmut AO. pic.twitter.com/tYY8GqyWrL — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) August 29, 2023

Velyka Novosilka:

VELYKA NOVOSILKA /2000 UTC 29 AUG/ UKR forces accept the surrender of a group of Russian troops at Zavitne Bazhanya. Heavy fighting continues along

T-05-18 HWY / Mokri Valley axis. pic.twitter.com/f4pMjmYoGl — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) August 29, 2023

Pskov, Russia:

DEVELOPING: First reports indicate that the attack was conducted by UAVs on the Russian air base base at Kresty. The base is home to the VDV's 76th Air Assault Division and the 334th military transport regiment of the Russian airspace forces. — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) August 29, 2023

Reports of explosions near the airport in Pskov in Russia coming in. pic.twitter.com/DLyaFAlt4A — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 29, 2023

It is reported two Russian planes are damaged although we have no visual confirmation yet. Explosions are still happening. pic.twitter.com/QJtCw3EFh5 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 29, 2023

It is reported that 4 Il-76 aircraft were damaged in Pskov after a drone attack, local emergency services allegedly said. Secondary detonations are still heard. Russian media write that a total of 15 drones attacked the airport. pic.twitter.com/D7FPqeiQWz — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 29, 2023

It is reported new explosions occured near Pskov airport. pic.twitter.com/79Y1mw2PgJ — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 29, 2023

For Omnes:

The M109 self-propelled howitzer is effectively serving in the 14th Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great. It destroys enemy manpower, armored vehicles, and — this is a unique case — even somehow shot down a helicopter. pic.twitter.com/DJ116ATlZe — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 29, 2023

And for you enthusiasts of Russian military equipment going boom:

Watch what mushrooms Ukrainian soldiers have learned to grow from russian howitzers 2S19 Msta-S. Occupiers. Bon appétit! pic.twitter.com/DKd3635Bcm — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 29, 2023

Touch not the cat bot a glove!

Nearly 3 months of the most intense and brutal Russian propaganda, thousands of photos from hundreds of angles, and just 5 of 71 Leopards provided to Ukraine were destroyed, with no crew losses. — Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 29, 2023

The Biden administration has announced another tranche of military aide for Ukraine:

RELEASE

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Aug. 29, 2023 Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the Biden Administration’s forty-fifth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It includes additional air defense and artillery munitions, mine clearing equipment, medical vehicles, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression on the battlefield and protect its people. The capabilities in this package, valued at up to $250 million, include: AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

Mine clearing equipment;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets;

Hydra-70 Rockets;

Over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

Armored medical treatment vehicles and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) ambulances;

Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and

Spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment. This security assistance package will utilize assistance previously authorized under Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) for Ukraine that remained after the PDA revaluation process concluded in June. The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.

Long-term and steady supplies are the basis of any military operation. America’s support of the #UAarmy, which continues to defend its country from russian aggression in the largest war of our century, has not waned.

Thank you to my friend @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III for another… pic.twitter.com/MxPmge0w9K — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) August 29, 2023

Thank you to my friend @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III for another package of security assistance!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

I’ve sent a small present to a close friend of Ukraine @MelSimmonsFCDO . Thank you for everything you do and will do for our country 🇺🇦👅 https://t.co/xW1fzxTYHb — Patron (@PatronDsns) August 29, 2023

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

And that :))

Open thread!