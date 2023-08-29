Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 552: the Anniversary of Russia’s War Crime in Ilovaisk

War for Ukraine Day 552: the Anniversary of Russia’s War Crime in Ilovaisk

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

On August 29th 2014 the Russians violated the agreement that established a humanitarian corridor to evacuate Ukrainian military personnel from Ilovaisk. Rather than honor the agreement the Russians opened up on the retreating Ukrainians:

On August 29th 2014 the Russians violated the agreement that established a humanitarian corridor to evacuate Ukrainian military personnel from Ilovaisk. Rather than honor the agreement the Russians opened up on the retreating Ukrainians:

The Russians have a history of violating these agreements and attacking humanitarian corridors. For instance, by attacking civilians evacuating through a humanitarian corridor in Chechnya in 1999. As well as several times in Ukraine over the past eighteen months, such as the attack on those evacuating Sumy.

There is not any agreement that the Ukrainians can make with the Russian government that can be relied upon.

As I was saying:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It is a duty to be worthy of the path Ukraine is on – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

29 August 2023 – 22:07

Dear Ukrainians!

Today is a special day. The Day of Remembrance. The day of all our defenders who have perished in battles for Ukraine since 2014, since February 24. Sons, daughters. Fathers, mothers. Brothers, sisters. Friends. Colleagues. Acquaintances. Brothers-in-arms. Many Ukrainians today have someone to remember, someone to honor.

Today, many of us were thinking of our loved ones, relatives and friends who are now at war. Who are now risking their lives every day, every hour for the sake of Ukraine.

Every such day is a reminder for our entire nation. For everyone who works for the state. It is a reminder of what makes up our country. Ukrainian families whose sons and daughters perished in battles. For them, for the parents of Ukrainian heroes, the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine is now a reminder of their child, of his or her feat for the sake of the country. A child whose father died at the front defending Ukraine… Loved ones who will never meet again because the war took away a life that became the life of Ukraine… Everything that is our state and everyone who is our state – every institution, every official – must feel what kind of Ukraine is behind them. How much pain is in its heart. How much courage it has. What the memory of people who are no longer alive is. What is now in its symbols. And how differently people now perceive everything that humiliates Ukraine, its strength and hopes.

It is a duty to be worthy of the path Ukraine is on. To give Ukraine more strength. More opportunities. It is a duty. To care about everyone around you. To support them. To take care of people. And always bring the result closer. The main result for Ukraine. Ukraine must prevail. This is the main thing for everyone. So that we do not have to look away from the photos of the warriors on the Wall of Remembrance and other memorials.

I thank everyone who works for Ukraine, who fights for Ukraine in this way: with dignity, courage, and strength.

Glory to all our warriors! Glory to our people, the people of Ukraine!

May the memory of all those who gave their lives for the sake of Ukraine be eternal.

Glory to Ukraine!

Glory to the Heroes!

Today in Ukraine, it’s the Day of Remembrance of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. On this day, we remember the soldiers who gave their lives in the war with russia. The war for freedom. The war for the survival of our people and our state.
They gave us time to build a new army with modern weapons, to weaken an enemy much larger and stronger, and ultimately to defeat it.
We will remember your sacrifice. We will not squander the chance you’ve given us.

 

The cost:

Today, loved ones, combat brothers and sisters, and Kyivans bid farewell to a legendary pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Major (posthumously) Andrii Pilshchykov. He was among those who helped Ukraine survive the first terrible days of the invasion. He made significant strides in ensuring that F-16s join the defense of Ukraine’s skies. Unfortunately, he didn’t live to see the fulfillment of his dream.

Rest in peace, Juice. You started this journey; your brothers and sisters will finish it. Ukraine will be free. Ukraine will join NATO. Ukraine’s skies will be safeguarded by the most modern jets.
📸 Efrem Lukatsky

Lord, guard and guide the men fly
Through the great spaces in the sky.
Be with them always in the air,
In darkening storms or sunlight fair;
Oh, hear us when we lift our prayer,
For those in peril in the air!
Mary C. D. Hamilton (1915)

Robotyne:

Tatarigami has a detailed thread replying to the Blackbird Group’s detailed thread about the Russian defenses in the south of Ukraine. I’m not using the Thread Reader App because it only unrolled through the 9th tweet.

Orikhiv-Robotyne Axis:

Bakhmut:

Velyka Novosilka:

Pskov, Russia:

For Omnes:

And for you enthusiasts of Russian military equipment going boom:

Touch not the cat bot a glove!

The Biden administration has announced another tranche of military aide for Ukraine:

RELEASE
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
Aug. 29, 2023

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the Biden Administration’s forty-fifth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It includes additional air defense and artillery munitions, mine clearing equipment, medical vehicles, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression on the battlefield and protect its people.

The capabilities in this package, valued at up to $250 million, include:

  • AIM-9M missiles for air defense;
  • Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
  • Mine clearing equipment;
  • Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
  • Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets;
  • Hydra-70 Rockets;
  • Over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition;
  • Armored medical treatment vehicles and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) ambulances;
  • Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and
  • Spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

This security assistance package will utilize assistance previously authorized under Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) for Ukraine that remained after the PDA revaluation process concluded in June.

The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.

Long-term and steady supplies are the basis of any military operation. America’s support of the #UAarmy, which continues to defend its country from russian aggression in the largest war of our century, has not waned.
Thank you to my friend @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III for another package of security assistance!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

Та й таке :))

♬ original sound – MORE ENERGY 😎

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

And that :))

Open thread!

