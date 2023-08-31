Bauline, Newfoundland

Bauline is a small (non-tourist!) fishing village of about 20 houses with a man-made harbor. This is the view from our rental’s balcony of the busy harbor. Every day, we saw lobster boats going out or returning, as well as minke whales and gannets passing by going up and down the coast. We quickly found that the easiest way to spot whales is to look for circling or following gannets in the sky above and watch to see if a whale would surface.