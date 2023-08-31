At @POTUS' direction, the federal government pre-positioned personnel and resources to immediately support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Idalia. This Administration will continue to work closely with first responders and local officials as the storm progresses. pic.twitter.com/wz3R3FkeQt — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 31, 2023

Praise be the Trickster God, Idalia (so far) seems to have been far less destructive in Florida than feared. Per the Washington Post, “In Florida, Idalia leaves a trail of destruction and a sense of relief”[unpaywalled gift link]:

… As Idalia churned northeast toward Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and more fears of fatal flooding, communities across Florida’s Big Bend region were beginning to assess the storm’s damage. Idalia cut an unpredictable path of destruction, rending some homes from their foundations while sparing others. But as the storm moved on from Florida, residents and officials here were hopeful that they had avoided the deadliest, worst-case scenarios, releasing a cautious, statewide exhale nearly one year after Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage and claimed roughly 150 lives. “This is ten times better than what I expected to come back to,” said Joe Brenner, standing outside of his intact home in the tiny coastal town of Keaton Beach, where Idalia made landfall… At least two motorists died while driving on the region’s rain-sodden roads, authorities said. The storm’s toll may rise in the coming days, but state leaders said they haven’t yet seen the telltale indicators of a high death count…

Ergo, I consider myself permitted to share some storm-related snark…

Even the trees have gone woke https://t.co/pic7QG7KXb — Susan J. Demas ?? (@sjdemas) August 30, 2023

Hurricane Idalia causes 100-year-old oak tree to split, fall on Gov. DeSantis' mansion https://t.co/8iCpyOxTwm pic.twitter.com/76no5hN8PW — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) August 30, 2023



[Yes, snark]

We said climate change is a hoax, we pushed conspiracy theories demonizing climate scientists, we insisted that more intense storms and higher floods coming more frequently was just random weather or not real, so why won't insurance companies cover property there, I don't get it. https://t.co/ysLKdsrfmo — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) August 30, 2023

Clearly the only answer that makes sense: the insurance companies have all gone woke. Better ban teaching about Black history ASAP!! https://t.co/918WVSTWxD — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) August 30, 2023

Yeah, that should do it. The "S" stands for "science-based" and the "G" stands for "getting a profit." — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) August 30, 2023

Also this. They're not just praising his response to Idalia, many of them can't help throwing in propaganda about his COVID response. https://t.co/EDbSzTX5c3 — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 30, 2023