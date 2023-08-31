Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Florida, Man…

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Florida, Man…

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Praise be the Trickster God, Idalia (so far) seems to have been far less destructive in Florida than feared. Per the Washington Post, “In Florida, Idalia leaves a trail of destruction and a sense of relief”[unpaywalled gift link]:

As Idalia churned northeast toward Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and more fears of fatal flooding, communities across Florida’s Big Bend region were beginning to assess the storm’s damage.

Idalia cut an unpredictable path of destruction, rending some homes from their foundations while sparing others.

But as the storm moved on from Florida, residents and officials here were hopeful that they had avoided the deadliest, worst-case scenarios, releasing a cautious, statewide exhale nearly one year after Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage and claimed roughly 150 lives.

“This is ten times better than what I expected to come back to,” said Joe Brenner, standing outside of his intact home in the tiny coastal town of Keaton Beach, where Idalia made landfall…

At least two motorists died while driving on the region’s rain-sodden roads, authorities said. The storm’s toll may rise in the coming days, but state leaders said they haven’t yet seen the telltale indicators of a high death count…

Ergo, I consider myself permitted to share some storm-related snark…


[Yes, snark]

    35Comments

    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      Support of DeSantis is like 95% “I’m a reactionary but I’m also sick of not being accepted in polite society because of my reactionary views.”

      It doesn’t help them that they’re rarely polite in their manner of expressing those views.

      Of course, they have those views because they’re assholes, so it’s not surprising that they act like assholes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In 1676, a Black teenager named Ann Joice arrived on the shores of Maryland with hopes of a new life.

      She had traveled to the recently founded colony from England, destined for indentured servitude, and worked as a maid for the ruling Calvert family, who for three generations had presided over Maryland as a religious haven for Catholics fleeing persecution in England.

      Contracts of indenture then could lead to relative autonomy at their completion, but Joice had arrived at a perilous time in the fledgling colony’s history, as the formal legalization of slavery had already spread quickly along the Atlantic coast.

      Eventually, her contract – the only evidence of the agreement – was set aflame by a plantation owner and military officer named Henry Darnall. She was imprisoned in a kitchen cellar for about six months and then emerged as an enslaved woman, forced to work in Darnall’s kitchens.

      So begins the lineage of the Mahoney family – the enslaved descendants of Ann Joice – whose story is at the center of a vital new work of journalism examining the Catholic church’s foundation in America and its reliance on enslaved labor and the sale of enslaved people for institutional survival.

      Authored by the journalism professor and New York Times contributor Rachel L Swarns, The 272 is a meticulously researched work of narrative history and investigative journalism. The book traces the lineage of the Mahoney family, over centuries, from Joice’s arrival in Maryland to the enslavement of her descendants on plantations owned and operated by Jesuit priests, who became among the largest enslavers in the state. It examines in devastating detail the brutality experienced by those the Jesuits enslaved: a priest who sold a child born out of wedlock as punishment for the parents, a group of people exchanged for a horse and some cash, two of Joice’s descendants hanged and mutilated after being found guilty of killing a plantation overseer.

      Much more at the link, and the book is a “must buy” for me.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Lapassionara: Typos can be a bicth.

      (And is it just me, or has anyone else ever experienced a phenomenon while typing where one hand gets slightly out of sync with the other, resulting in one’s output turning into complete gibberish until one realizes, stops, and restarts more slowly?)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      I got Trump cabinet meeting flashbacks during a couple of the gov’s press conferences yesterday. When state officials took the mic to give their updates, they started with slobbering paeans to DeSaster’s bold, dynamic, visionary, steadfast, unparalleled, etc., leadership. I don’t remember them doing that after Hurricane Ian.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffg166

      @lowtechcyclist: My impression is that their fantasy of what their life was going to be ran into reality of their life which they would not acknowledge. Their denial of reality keeps their fantasy afloat.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Betty Cracker: To me, the sickening praise for Dear Leader is of a piece with Trump’s lies about his weight and his golf score. Normal people look at those and think there’s something wrong not just with the statement, but also with the need to say it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @Baud: DeSantis’s problem is that primary voters aren’t attracted to competence.

      But is he competent? I was under the impression his entire term as governor has been performative stunts setting up this run for president, and he (and Florida) have just been damn lucky they haven’t had another 2004 hurricane season.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      BC would know better, but my understanding is that he understands how government works and how to use it. The fact that he also engages in performative stunts doesn’t take away from that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: To me, the sickening praise for Dear Leader is of a piece with Trump’s lies about his weight and his golf score. Normal people look at those and think there’s something wrong not just with the statement, but also with the need to say it.

      Exactly!

      “Now get out there and tell everyone how totes awesome I was during this once in a millennium killer storm.  And don’t forget to add ‘of course, we knew this Governor would handle the hurricane with ease – just look at how he handled Covid!’  Got it?”

      what a bunch of weirdos!

      Btw Dorothy, based on your recommendation I read ‘Yellowface’ earlier this week and wow, good stuff!  I’ve got a few other books lined up to read next week, but I’ll be circling back to read ‘Babel’ before too long.  Thanks again!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @RevRick: I think he’s pretty competent at getting the statehouse to do his bidding (even when it doesn’t serve their interests) and co-opting state agencies and institutions to advance his authoritarian agenda. But if you’re measuring competence by skill at serving the people of Florida, hell no, he’s not competent.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @gators lunchmeat: Thanks! The river definitely rose a little, but since we’re in a hole due to a drought, it’s still beneath normal levels for this time of year. We’re too far upriver from the Gulf to get the tidal surges that caused rivers to overtop their banks closer to the shore — fortunate placement for this particular weather event for sure!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Dangerman

      No insurance? Damn, the State Government will have to step in. Probably have to radically raise taxes. That’s not going to look good for the Governor’s campaign (I’ve seen fish floating at the top of a tank that show more life then the Governors campaign but I digress).

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      No Labor Day off for Recip Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish President will meet Putin Monday at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. Topics to be discussed include Black Sea grain shipments, Syria and Turkey’s gas bill.

      Not-so-fun Sochi fact: In 1866, after the Russian-Circassian War and resulting genocide, Russian sources say that the population of Sochi had dropped from 100,000 to 98.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      Biden made the point yesterday that lots of Florida wooden power poles were replaced with steel – with federal money – after a previous hurricane. Things like that probably made Florida more resilient. But doesn’t get much attention…

      Meanwhile, … Phys.org:

      Dr. Crockford spent time in rural areas in three states in the southern US—Arizona, Louisiana, and Missouri. She found denial, a political-media ecosystem funded by fossil fuel companies, and the influence of conservative white evangelicalism.

      Those who Dr. Crockford spoke to did care about erosion and storms and fire and flood and their homes and their livelihoods and their communities. They were aware of climate changes and impacts from extreme weather events. However, they understand these events through what they had personally experienced—which they saw as caused by natural and supernatural factors—rather than through climate science.

      Dr. Crockford said, “I found a lack of belief in climate change or action comes not from emotional reactions or information deficit but because people’s knowledge is insufficient for the scale of the problem faced. People could claim a sense of innocence by refusing to accept climate change.

      “Some people thought climate change was just a plot cooked up by the Democrats to force through socialist policies by inventing a phony crisis to solve. Those with religious faith thought what happened in nature could only be determined by God not affected by human activity.

      “Fewer people worked in the oil industry but it maintained its symbolic status. ‘People need power,’ I was told, ‘we gotta keep the lights on.’ This was said with a shrug, indicating a level of resignation over the loss of land and pollution from oil spills as the price to pay for the benefits that fossil fuels brought.”

      […]

      On the subject of erosion, however, James was clear-sighted: “The erosion’s killing us,” he told Dr. Crockford, reflecting on the changes he had seen in his lifetime: “I saw the environment change from a young age to what it is now … all the places I used to fish are no longer there, it’s just open water.”

      Dr. Crockford said, “In Louisiana people interviewed had an acute awareness of the fragility of the land they lived on and the risks to their way of life that they could observe and experience personally. However, their own direct observation and personal experience was prior to, and more important than, the computational models and numerical abstractions—’the graphs’—of climate science. Climate changes such as erosion and oil spills could be seen, whereas sea level rise could not.”

      Ethnos – Journal of Anthropology

      As always, political and policy messages have to be customized to the local circumstances and local voters. Biden is very, very good at that and people should pay attention to him and his approach.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      Hurricane Idalia causes 100-year-old oak tree to split, fall on Gov. DeSantis’ mansion

      OH LOOK, A METAPHOR!

      So “unpredictable” is spot on. My cousin and his wife, who live full-time on St. George Island, evacuated on Tuesday. They were monitoring their house remotely, and he said they never even lost power or internet out there. No damage at all. They went back yesterday and helped neighbors, some of whom were not so lucky.

      Reply

