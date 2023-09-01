Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

In my day, never was longer.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

We’re not going back!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

A consequence of cucumbers

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Open Thread (and reminder: NYC Meet-up This Sunday (9/3) at 4 pm)

Open Thread (and reminder: NYC Meet-up This Sunday (9/3) at 4 pm)

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , ,

In case you missed it, NotMax is in NYC this weekend, and there is a meetup on Sunday.

REMINDER

NYC Meet-up

Sunday, September 3rd, 4 – 8 p.m.

The Baylander

Take the A or the 1 subway to 125th Street, then the M125 bus west to 12th Avenue/ St. Claire Place stop (or can walk west). The Baylander is on the Hudson River at 125th street. Open air venue.

I imagine NotMax has a list, but I’m curious – who all is planning to attend?

Also, I want the Friday afternoon news dump, early please!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Elizabelle
  • LAO
  • Layer8Problem
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Ohio Mom
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Scout211
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Also for the OT: Here is a short and fun video from Vox about why cats always land on their feet and how we discovered their ability:

      Étienne-Jules Marey was a French scientist and inventor who analyzed how things moved. He developed a way to photograph multiple stages of movement onto a single glass plate, a technique called chronophotography. Later, when Kodak introduced celluloid film, Marey swapped the glass plate for a roll of film that moved in between exposures. This technique formed the basis of cinematography, and it’s how he recorded the stages of a cat righting itself in midair. He published his findings in Nature and demonstrated how the cat splits its body in two and uses the inertia of its own body weight to spin around.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PaulWartenberg

      Did the Florida krewe ever figure out a meet-up place and time? I am good for anything within driving distance of Polk County, on a Saturday or Sunday. Gainesville would be nice as a place.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      Here’s a fun news story on a Friday.  Mother Jones reports there is another FBI whistleblower that tells a different story. I wonder if the House crazy caucus will take this guy’s calls?

      A New Rudy Scandal: FBI Agent Says Giuliani Was Co-opted by Russian Intelligence

      But another major Giuliani development has drawn less attention: An FBI whistleblower filed a statement asserting that Giuliani “may have been compromised” by Russian intelligence while working as a lawyer and adviser to Trump during the 2020 campaign.

      That contention is among a host of explosive assertions from Johnathan Buma, an FBI agent who also says that an investigation involving Giuliani’s activities was stymied within the bureau.

      In July, Buma sent the Senate Judiciary Committee a 22-page statement full of eye-popping allegations, and the document leaked and was first reported last month by Insider (after a conservative blogger had posted it online). According to Buma’s account, Giuliani was used as an asset by a Ukrainian oligarch tied to Russian intelligence and other Russian operatives for a disinformation operation that aimed to discredit Joe Biden and boost Trump in the 2020 presidential race. Moreover, Buma says he was the target of retaliation within the bureau for digging into this.

      . . .

      In his statement, Buma says that the FBI assessed Fuks to be a “co-opted asset” of Russian intelligence services, meaning a person who Russian intelligence used to advance its goals. Buma’s complaint does not name a specific Russian intelligence agency, but a person who spoke to agents involved in this investigation says that the FBI believes Fuks worked for the FSB, the successor to KGB. All this raises the possibility that Giuliani, a former Republican presidential candidate who became a close adviser to Trump, received a large payment directly from a Russian asset.

      Buma alleges that Fuks has carried out various tasks for Russian spies, including laundering money for them. Fuks also reportedlypaid locals to spray-paint swastikas around Kharkiv in the weeks before Russia’s invasion. Buma says Fuks did so to bolster Vladmir Putin’s claim that the invasion aimed to achieve the “de-Nazification of Ukraine.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anonymous At Work

      Odd Note about Trump and Fourteenth Amendment:

      Arizona GOP is proposing to run, on its own dime with hand-counts, private balloting, etc. the Presidential Primary.  I believe, mostly, this is just the Arizona GOP being insane, and in part about hedging bets on Trump’s trials.  In part, however, this is an effort to delay 14th Amendment, Section 3 lawsuits.

      If a Secretary of State lists an improper candidate on the state government’s primary ballot, that gives a voter standing to challenge the Secretary of State.  By holding the primary within the party only, the primary is not a “state-sanctioned election” but a “private internal informal preference straw poll”.

      Best link of the bunch: https://www.azfamily.com/2023/09/01/arizona-gop-split-over-proposed-changes-state-presidential-primary/

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ohio Mom

      In hopes that an Ohio meet-up can be planned, are there any Juicers in the Columbus area who could do some location scouting?

      Otherwise we think I see an Ohio Family day trip in the future. We have a few favorite spots in Columbus but I don’t think they lend themselves to groups that want to linger.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      And also in Friday news, the previous thread has a discussion of the latest Proud Boy sentencing.

      WASHINGTON — Dominic Pezzola, a Proud Boy who smashed a Capitol window with a stolen police riot shield, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Friday.
      Pezzola was the only one of the five defendants in the Proud Boys trial who was not convicted of the top charge of seditious conspiracy. Prosecutors had sought 20 years for him.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Scout211: Nothing in the article about how the NY FBI office’s head of counterterrorism was taking money from Russian sources as a double agent.  And the investigation into whether the FBI was leaking information to Giuliani in 2016 is only half of the story.  The other half is whether Giuliani was contacting the NY FBI Office to have them apply pressure on Comey.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.