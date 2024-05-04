Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Little Saturday Good News: Flamingoes, Bunnies and Fat Cats

I know I don’t do these often enough anymore, but I thought we could all use some respite for the weekend.  Here are good people doing good things…

Flight attendant Amber May’s quick thinking saved six rare Chilean flamingo eggs after their incubator broke on the plane. David Muir has more on what happened to those eggs, and the special visit a few weeks later.

I love this entire project and the woman who runs it.

Foster fail alert!

This one is a little more personal. The week Zander died, my friend, who volunteers at a bunny rescue, told me they got in TWELVE babies. Seven had a mom and the other five were dumped. These are all domestic bunnies, and people just don’t know what they are getting into, especially around Easter when they want that cute bunny.

The care is ridiculous, as I have learned from watching my friend with her bunnies, so they get dumped often. They find bunnies in boxes in parking lots, wandering through parks, out in the street. Dumped bunnies usually die as they cannot fend for themselves.

A Little Saturday Good News: Flamingoes, Bunnies and Fat Cats

I did offer to help foster the babies, who were a week old – even though I found out after spending a day at the rescue that I am horribly allergic to bunnies and/or Timothy hay (their food/bedding). My friend declined my offer because as she said, “you’ve been through enough and the survival rate is low for these guys.” Through heroic efforts by the volunteers, nine of the bunnies survived and are thriving.

They are raising money here for their spay and neuter – donations are doubled in May – at this link.

Also, if you’re in the area and ever thought about bunnies, Rocky Mountain House Rabbits is a great resource for adoption and information. These folks really know their stuff. Unfortunately you will not find me there volunteering because I like to be able to breathe. But they are soooo adorable.

And of course, here are my cuties:

Scout meets Reggie

This was the second time I lost Reggie – no need to worry, he just needed a nap on his favorite (MY!) blanket and Jasper was keeping watch.

A little moment of zen. A couple of owls just chatting. My friends have a pair of Great Horned owls who live on their property and every year introduce them to the younguns’ – they bring them to the second floor deck to perch on the railing. This looks into their office and the birds often watch them work. While their dog was still alive, they would perch in the tree and watch them play fetch with him, like some avian tennis match, their heads on a swivel.

This is a good news open thread.

    2. 2.

      Scout211

      I love the owl video.  I wake up super early each morning and when the windows are open and it’s still dark, I hear the Great Horned Owls  hoo-hoo-hooing at each other and the Western Screech Owls trilling their melodies at each other.  It’s a wonderful way to start the morning.

      ETA: Western Screech Owl sound.

    5. 5.

      eclare

      Awww…the stories about the zoo in FL and the “big boned” kitty were wonderful!  I hope Axel continues to thrive.

    6. 6.

      Jackie

      Reggie and Scout! Scout’s nose is bigger than Reggie 😂

      And Jasper watching Reggie sleep…🥰

      My daughter had a pet rabbit for eight years. It was a blast watching him chase the cats up the hallway, then them chasing him back… but oh, the bunny-proofing to protect lamp and computer cords! My daughter had to replace my living room lamps before we learned to use pvc pipes to protect cords.

