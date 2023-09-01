Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rare Birds (Open Thread)

Rare Birds (Open Thread)

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: ,

Yesterday, Tampa Bay Times columnist Stephanie Hayes tracked down visual evidence that a flamboyance of flamingos arrived in the area with the storm:

Flamingos have a fraught relationship with Florida. They were ubiquitous in the state until hunted almost to extinction more than 100 years ago, mostly for the purpose of obtaining their vivid feathers to decorate ladies’ hats. After that, flamingos were rarely spotted in the state outside of theme parks and remote areas of Florida Bay between the tip of the Everglades and the Keys.

That said, flamingo visitations concurrent with tropical storms are not unheard of around here. The article mentions a lone flamingo in the Panhandle that is thought to have arrived there with Hurricane Michael in 2018. It has been regularly spotted since then at St. Mark’s National Wildlife Refuge.

And sometimes, if you’re in the right place at the right time, you might see a flamingo unexpectedly. Back in the mid-aughties, I saw one at sunrise after a sleepless night boat camping with my family on a tiny island in Tampa Bay that locals call Beer Can Island.

I’m too paranoid to sleep well during camping trips, so I’d been up all night tending a small campfire on the beach, drinking coffee and watching the distant tankers and tugboats pass by on their way into or out of the port terminals. I spotted the bird in the first rays of dawn. I disbelieved my eyes at first, but the unmistakable silhouette convinced me that I was really looking at a flamingo.

I wasn’t close enough to tell if it was a banded theme park escapee or a wild bird. It was about 50 yards away, and I didn’t dare go closer because our dog (good old Bart! — our first boxer!) was asleep at my feet. I feared if I moved, Bart would wake up and scare the bird away. So I sat still and watched the flamingo grow impossibly pinker in the strengthening sunlight that burned away the morning mist.

After a while, the flamingo stretched out its astonishingly wide pink and black-edged wings and flew off west, toward the Gulf. I got out of my camp chair and stretched, watching it go. Bart and I wandered over to inspect the spit where the flamingo had stood in the mist, like a vision, just minutes before.

There was a single pink feather on the sand. I picked it up and used it to decorate my bedraggled sun hat.

Open thread!

  Amalthea1
  cope
  dlwchico
  gvg
  J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)
  japa21
  Jim, Foolish Literalist
  Josie
  OzarkHillbilly
  SiubhanDuinne
  smith
  TaMara
  Thor Heyerdahl
  unctuous

    14Comments

    1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      that’s some nice writing

      I never thought much about native flamingos, but I’m surprised they haven’t come back

      Reply
    2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I love that story, BC!

      And JFL is correct, that’s some fine writing. I hope to hell you’re working on your memoirs, because I want to read them before I’m much older.

      Reply
    3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      There was a single pink feather on the sand. I picked it up and used it to decorate my bedraggled sun hat.

      Nice story, Betty.

      Reply
    4.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      Nice story.

       

       

      It was about 50 yards away, and I didn’t dare go closer because our dog (good old Bart! — our first boxer!) was asleep at my feet.

      Asleep on the job (of being a watchdog). I can relate to that!

      Reply
    5.

      japa21

      So I sat still and watched the flamingo grow impossibly pinker in the strengthening sunlight that burned away the morning mist.

      That is a perfect sentence, impossible to improve upon. For all your special witticisms for which you are rightly praised, you also have a way with prose that is positively poetic.

      Reply
    6.

      cope

      My wife is an inveterate collector of feathers, the more exotic, the better.  When we used to spend time on Sanibel, she would ask me to run toward any particular bird or groups of birds from which she wished to have a feather or two to scare them into the air and look for shed plumage.

      Of course she was (mostly) joking and I never did such a thing but we kept our eyes peeled whenever we were wandering around, looking for feathers. I seem to recall scoring a couple of small, downy spoonbill bits a couple of times.

      Reply
    11.

      gvg

      I remember when I saw a spoonbill feeding in a ditch in Orlando one day with massive amounts of traffic going by. Fairly near where Universal is now but that wasn’t built then. It was office parks and hotels. That day I saw 4 rare birds including a blue beaked duck I have never identified, just acting urban and chill. I have seen spoonbills a few times since but very rarely. I actually called sea world to see if they were missing any but they said it was likely a wild bird and that they were around.

      Both of them need wetlands to feed in and we tend to fill in to build and also don’t hang out there to look. Mosquitos are not my favorites. Screened porches are some of the best things about Florida.

      Reply
    12.

      smith

      Many years ago, I was lucky enough to visit Lake Nakuru in Kenya when it was home to many thousands of flamingos. The bubbling sea of pink across the surface of the lake is hard to describe but easy to remember. Looking it up just now, I am saddened to see that the Lake Nakuru flamingos are now gone, due to changes in water level that extinguished the algae they feed on.

      Reading Betty’s story, my first thought was, why not see if the flamingos could be reestablished in FL? It certainly would attract the tourists. However, it’s possible that the environmental conditions there have changed so much, the birds might not be able to survive.

      Reply
    13.

      dlwchico

      I had no idea flamingoes were rare like that. I figured they were all over Florida.

      The Miami Vice intro lied to me all those years ago!

      Reply
    14.

      Amalthea1

      I take the Selmon Expressway every day to work, usually driving on the reversible express lanes. Twice, I’ve seen a flamingo flying overhead. The first time, it took me forever to figure out what kind of bird it was because of the color. It wasn’t until our paths crossed that I realized it was a wild (?) flamingo and I screamed aloud in my car, It’s a fucking flamingo!! A few months later, same road, same time of day, maybe the same flamingo. Busch Gardens isn’t too far away, so it may have been an escapee, who knows. I just said a quiet thank you for being blessed with the sight of one flying free.

      Reply

