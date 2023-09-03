Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Memories of Jimmy Buffett and Other Musicians

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – Memories of Jimmy Buffett and Other Musicians

Just about a month ago we talked about music as poetry, and I talked about Jimmy Buffett as a poet.  The list of great artists we have lost in just a small number of years in long, and we all have musicians whose loss hits us harder than other.  jimmy Buffet is hitting me hard.

I thought that tonight we might talk about memories of concerts by some of the greats that we have lost, and tell our stories about that time we met Jimmy Buffett in a bar or how we bumped into him on a beach.  (I have done neither.)  I worked with a graphic designer who knew Prince when he was still Prince, but other than seeing Dan Folgelberg in a venue that held maybe a hundred people, that’s as close as I have come to famous musicians.

So if you’re up for it, let’s have a musical celebration of life for some of these folks who have made our lives richer.  And if you’re talking about a particular song or album, link to it if you can.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      Kay

      I was at the beach today (Lake Michigan) and lots of people were (individually) listening to Jimmy Buffett. A spontaneous tribute :)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RAVEN

      Of course Folgelberg  started out in C-U even though he was from Peoria. He played at the Red Herring a good bit and he’d come out to Brownfield Woods to party. He was playing the Assembly Hall and my ex’s best friend was pals with him. I was plying hoop that day and blew my ankle so I sat one the couch while they all went to dinner and then backstage for the show!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TXSwede

      WaterGirl, did you know my high school friend Steve Parke back when he did art for Prince?  I only ask because Steve has a lot of really cool connections from his Paisley Park time, and it sometimes feels like it is a very small world. (ed: just noticed you worked WITH the graphic designer, not with Prince. sorry.)

      Anyway, no great Buffett connections except drinking alone while listening to “Come Monday” and not quite believing “it’ll be all right”.

      Onward.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cope

      I spent a glorious hour or so talking to Willie Dixon at some kind of blues festival event once.  Several artists had tables/booths set up outside somewhere near the main Urbana campus of the U. of I..

      He was just standing around and a few of us stood talking to him and whoever might have been with him.  My most pressing question for him was where were the new blues players going to come from? We also talked about some of his better known songs and what it was like to be covered by big name artists.  He gave me a couple of ballpoint pens with his name/likeness(?) on them, one of which I gave to my best friend at his wedding a couple of weeks later.  I’m sure there were live performances at some point but those memories are lost to me.

      Having seen Christone “Kingfish” Ingram live in a concert in a relatively small venue a few months ago, I can see my worries about the blues disappearing were unfounded.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      planetjanet

      I have been listening to Jimmy Buffett most of the day.  Sirius XM was playing soft ballads all morning, some I had not heard before.  Always a storyteller, but the optimism wins out.  A friend sent me a quote from his book “A Salty Piece of Land” which is just beautiful.

      “grief is like the wake behind a boat. It starts out as a huge wave that follows close behind you and is big enough to swamp and drown you if you suddenly stop moving forward. But if you do keep moving, the big wake will eventually dissipate. And after a long enough time, the waters of your life get calm again, and that is when the memories of those who have left begin to shine as bright and as enduring as the stars above.”
      ― Jimmy Buffett, A Salty Piece of Land

      His voice is a source of light and love.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @TXSwede: I think Prince needed a graphic designer more than he would have needed an IT person. :-)

      Either way, stories and memories don’t all need to be about Jimmy Buffett.

      Hard to believe he’s gone.  When I typed Jimmy Buffett to get an image online, it kept offering me “cause of death”.  Seemed ghoulish to look that up.  Since they said he was surrounded by family and friends, so it couldn’t have been the surprise for them that it was for us

      It’s certainly the end of an era.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      prostratedragon

      cope@7: Willie Dixon, what a treat!
      The woods are full of spirits. The annis horribilis of 2016 started for me on the New Year’s Eve before it, with Natalie Cole [“Take a Look”]. No special Jimmy Buffett connection for me, but always thought he seemed especially O.K., and glad that so many people liked him, so I had a cheeseburger last night.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      I’ve mentioned it before, but I literally would not exist if not for the Grateful Dead, since my dad was working for them when my mom moved to California from New York to do the same. A lot of people might say it kiddingly because they were likely conceived in the parking lot at a Dead show or something, but for me and my brothers, it’s an actual fact. So they definitely made my life richer because they made my life exist.

      I will refrain from babbling about Depeche Mode because y’all have been subjected to that enough :P

      Reply

