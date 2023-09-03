I can't stop laughing at the cybertruck prototype vs production model side by side. pic.twitter.com/bGrLH5T0Dy — Pastor Jack Caliber (@SteakFrankhouse) September 3, 2023

This is the ugliest car I’ve ever seen and my family had a PT Cruiser https://t.co/mRyAI7NZOv — anthony musa (@anthonydmusa) August 31, 2023

We need to be at 10 micron precision, give or take about 25,000 microns pic.twitter.com/BCchXuzlAM — Tom Gara (@tomgara) August 31, 2023

Earlier…

hmm, yes, why are my 30"x30" stainless steel stamped panels not holding the same dimensional tolerances as injection molded 1.5 inch plastic lego bricks? surely if we add an extra decimal point to the drawing that will fix the issue. I am a manufacturing genius pic.twitter.com/KhrkSiXnq3 — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) August 24, 2023





2019: we made it out of flat planes so we can build it quickly without a lot of need for specialized tooling 2023: we need to align these body panels to 1/10 the width of a human hair or the truck looks like ?? — Run the Joules (@wattasecond) August 25, 2023

Twitter Blue vs. Standard Twitter reaction to the Cybertruck is hilarious. https://t.co/R76uUyalVq pic.twitter.com/HUTqtJNnog — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) August 31, 2023

are these water spots or something pic.twitter.com/KSzQD3xg92 — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) August 31, 2023

THERE IS A SOLUTION!