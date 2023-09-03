Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Qwality Contrails Is His Passion

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Qwality Contrails Is His Passion

98 Comments

Earlier…


THERE IS A SOLUTION!

    98Comments

    3. 3.

      RAVEN

      I just got my 66 Chevy truck back after having a hydraulic clutch installed. I was hoping against hope it would make a significant difference in my ability to push the clutch pedal in. I had a heavy duty clutch installed when I put the 350 in about 12 years ago. IT WORKED!!!!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Other MJS

      Because firing people who actually know what they’re doing worked so well at The Platform Formerly Known as Twitter.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      We need to be at 10 micron precision, give or take about 25,000 microns

      (25,000 microns is basically an inch, for those not fluent in Metric). Single-digit micron precision, on a piece the size of a car panel, is literally impossible. Why? Because metal objects change size with changing temperature and if you need the dimensions to be accurate to ten parts per million, which is what Musk was calling for, that means this truck will have to stay in a climate controlled garage with no more than a degree or two of variation.

      Okay, maybe not ‘literally’ impossible, but effectively so.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      Just do a search on ‘Tesla build quality’. It takes a good five seconds to find out that this has been a problem for years— very much not a big secret. The question is why it took years for these issues to become common knowledge.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: And good luck keeping the finish even vaguely uniform after there’s a dent which needs to be smoothed out. Stainless is horrible for that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      So in my field, it’s pretty common for architects to do renderings that make the project look awesome. And then the actual built project looks….. fine. Much less cool.

      But this…. the original rendering looks bad.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @MattF: I rode in an Tesla once while taking an Uber and the interior was terrible. I had to ask for help with the cup holder. And then it didn’t hold my coffee cup adequately and sloshed on my pants.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Phylllis

      @Suzanne: I had a Tesla Uber ride in DC last Spring. I remember thinking ‘this is the crappiest vehicle I think I’ve ever been in’. And I say this as a former owner of a Chevy Cobalt.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I know < 0 about automotive design or rocket engineering or running a social media platform, but even I can tell that Elon is a idiot. Also a asshole.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: Yes, but I’ll guess that the renderings you and your colleagues create can’t be executed on a 1995-vintage PlayStation 1 the way this can. That’s worth something, right?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Barney

      Camo Cybertruck – for people who really don’t want others to notice they bought one. Or, maybe, for those who want to be more likely to be hit by one of Musk’s self-driving cars.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      When I was about 12, I “designed” a nuclear-reactor powered car. It had all sorts of safety features, like if the car was in a wreck, the reactor would be ejected to protect it (not sure about protecting wherever it would land).

      Lots of straight edges, sharp angles, and a fancy set of wings on the back to give it plenty of down-force for super duper handling.

      I think my reactor-powered car was more practical, and better looking, than this “truck”. And I think the machines I built with my Erector set had smaller panel gaps.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Teslas have the build quality of a 1980 Chevy Citation.

      Now, this truck is perfect for those wanting to cosplay as Xylons from Battlestar Gallactica (ABC series version back in the day).

      Reply
    28. 28.

      kalakal

      That’s laughably ugly. A vehicle that will get you noticed, heads will turn as you pass people by, and the sound of derisory laughter will greet you where e’er ye go.

      Any colour you like as long as it’s  mirror rot

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jay

      @TaMara:

      Most Zamboni’s have a propane tank fed flame torch to melt the ice slightly to allow the Zamboni to push the liquid around to fill gouges and create a smooth surface.

      So, yeah, with out careful repair, they go boom.

      Don’t understand why Tesla’s have the same problem. No propane, no fuel,…..///

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      Musk’s decisions about his truck are so stupid that it leads you to question his judgement with respect to Tesla automobiles. Still, the Tesla Models Y and 3 are the most popular EV cars sold.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jay C

      Dunno why Pastor Jack was “laughing” * at the difference between Cybertruck’s prototype v. production model: AFAICT, the only noticeable variation is in the angle of the rear body panels, and the visibility of the door pillars.

      * Actually, the laughing is easily understandable: the thing is still hideously butt-ugly, poorly designed, glaringly badly-built , and almost certainly prone to various flaws, bugs and glitches when in actual operation.

      IOW, the perfect Elon Musk project…

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Phylllis

      @Jay: Yes, I wish I could catch the gremlin who manages to leave a crumby fingerprint on the fridge within minutes of my cleaning it with the stainless steel cleaner.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @Jay C: There has long been a need for a small pickup truck like Toyota used to market. If Tesla had cut down a Model 3 and put a bed on it five years ago they would have cleaned up.

      But this big piece of crap will remain a novelty vehicle, I believe. It’s just not a good truck.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      bjacques

      @frosty: and that reminds me of a 1974 Chrysler Newport my brother had *cough*ty years ago. We christened it the Bondo Bandit. One day the U-joint went and the driveshaft dropped to the pavement. Happily we weren’t driving very fast; otherwise I could picture the car leaping like the Mach 5. We had to tow it with a rope from southwest Houston back to Nassau Bay (near NASA-JSC).

      That poor beast still looked better than the Cybertruck.

      TaMara #18: A song of ice and fire?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Delk

      Look at a half dozen or so listings on Zillow to see how nasty stainless (LOL!) looks. And those refrigerators aren’t doing 80 mph in the rain. <— insert is your refrigerator running joke here.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jay

      OT,  a week and a bit ago, noticed a Ladybug larvae crawling on the patio glass. We are 22 floors up, so WTF?

      Because of the season, I scooped it up and put it on the boxwood.

      A couple of days later, noticed there was a 5 spot pupae on a boxwood leaf.

      Today, I noticed that the pupae had split open and a few leaves over, there was a Ladybug adult, hardening out. Then I noticed a second Ladybug larvae crawling on the glass,……….

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: I will likely never own an electric vehicle, but my landlord is very happy with his Chevy Bolt. Now he wishes he’d waited for the new Hyundai EV though, because it can be charged so quickly.

      I think the Bolt will be discontinued.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Steeplejack

      “We need to be at 10 micron precision, give or take about 25,000 microns.”

      “I said ten-ish.”

      Twitter snark is great snark.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Yarrow

      Can’t wait for the first time that stainless steel gets so hot in the sun it burns someone and/or reflects the sun and catches something on fire.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Yarrow

      @Geminid:

      There has long been a need for a small pickup truck like Toyota used to market.

      Absolutely. Or the old Ford Rangers. I saw on the other day and it looked so tiny. I bet whoever owns it will never get rid of it. So practical and now impossible to replace.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Another Scott

      @schrodingers_cat: What’s your commute or typical driving distance?  My daily commute is about 23 miles round trip.

      I recently got a 2023 Kia Niro PHEV.  It’s rated at about 31 miles all-electric range and I typically get around 40 miles before the engine kicks in (I drive gently).  I charge it at home (on a 120V circuit) overnight every other day when I’m driving during the week.

      It’s just about perfect for me.  I’m not dragging around an extra 1000 pounds of batteries that I’m not using, but still can go on long trips and get decent mileage (around 50 mpg in hybrid mode).

      I wish it was a little smaller, but operationally it’s been a great vehicle for me.

      HTH a little.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Yarrow

      @Jay C:  True. But this stupid truckish thing can also catch other things on fire. That’ll be fun. Maybe they’re only useful in places where it’s usually cloudy and rainy.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Is that really some kind of tape on the hood edge, really?

      I read an article awhile back about the tesla semi tractor. One flaw was the long sloping windshield would be harder to remove snow & would get dirty faster than a less-sloped window.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Brachiator

      Musk is not a total idiot where it matters. From Bloomberg…

      Tesla discounts Model S by $30,000 and Model X by $41,000 to gain EV tax credits

      Tesla Inc.’s latest discounts will newly qualify one of its models for federal subsidies that Elon Musk said years ago the U.S. should scrap.

      By dropping the starting price of the Model X to $79,990 — a $41,000 reduction from the start of the year — Tesla made the sport utility vehicle eligible for the federal tax credits revamped by the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden’s signature climate bill.

      Musk in December 2021 called for the Biden administration to get rid of the incentives, citing concerns about government spending and the deficit. At that time, Teslas were no longer eligible for the tax credits because the company had already reached a limit that triggered a gradual phase-out of the benefit.

      “I’m literally saying, get rid of all subsidies,” the chief executive officer said during a Wall Street Journal conference. When asked if his opposition had anything to do with the effect this would have on competitors, Musk replied: “Maybe they need it, I don’t know.”

      With the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden discarded a cap on how many vehicles each automaker could sell before the credits began to wind down. The administration also set maximum retail prices at $80,000 for electric SUVs, vans and pickups, and $55,000 for cars.

      Tesla’s Model X is a bit player in the company’s lineup, with the cheaper Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover making up 97% of first-half deliveries. The carmaker also dropped the starting price of the Model S sedan to $74,990, from $104,990 at the start of the year.

      Tesla dropped prices of the Model S and X after unveiling a refreshed version of the Model 3 with a sleeker front end, more battery range and a new rear touch screen.

      It will be interesting to see if Musk can move more vehicles.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Jay: Several times, as a kid tromping through the woods, I found ladybugs swarming by the hundreds ( thousands? they’re small) on the south side of trees…..so….there’s that to look forward to, maybe?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Geminid

      @Yarrow: Volkswagon had a really nice, small 4 cylinder diesel truck in the late 1970s. I read that they stopped selling it here because it might take so much market share it would attract tariffs.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Steeplejack

      @MattF:

      The Tesla crap build quality has been common knowledge. This is just the first time we’ve seen (a big display of) the Cybertruck iteration of it.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jay

      @Geminid:

      Toyota imported a Tacoma into the 2020’s into North America. Single or extended cab, a 4 banger or small V6, 2 or 4WD about the same size as a 1970’s SR5.

      It didn’t sell.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Another Scott

      @BeautifulPlumage: The manufacturers often put tape and stuff on new vehicles when they’re shipped (e.g. big white slabs of tape to protect the paint).  Not sure what the tape on the truck is doing here, but it might serve some similar function.  Or not.  Hard to know.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Ihop

      For holy Jesus and mary and Joseph and Jerry! Fucksake, how is it possible that the smartessedless worthlessness crapbaginess piece of stupid is as rich as he…..oh wait

      Cybertruck. Cybertruck.  Oh for fuck sake.

      I wish I was a poet. Spellcheck keeps redounding to cyberpunk.

      We’re not all fucked,  but I don’t know which blessed and good bunch is gonna burn for this shit.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @Another Scott: I thought of that but couldn’t see why that spot needed protection compared to the rest. It looks like duct tape from the pic, not the metallic kind.

      It’s still an ugly vehicle.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Jay

      @MagdaInBlack:

      The adults hibernate. I had a bit of a horror decades ago, when cutting down a dead tree for a fire while steelheading, I pulled off a chunk of loose bark and found hundreds of torpid Ladybugs underneath.

      I came up with a solution. I put the bark in my cooler, picked up carefully all those that had fallen on the ground and put them in the cooler.

      Took them home and put the cooler in the garden shed.

      When it started to warm up in the spring, I would check on them every day. When they started crawling around the cooler, I left the lid off. After a week, no Ladybugs in the cooler, not a single dead one, just the chunk of bark.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      m.j.

      I’m certain that if they ever remake Back to the Future this will be the vehicle Doc Brown uses.

      Incidentally, I don’t believe there is enough camouflage in the world to hide the ugly.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Ken

      @Another Scott: When I was about 12, I “designed” a nuclear-reactor powered car.

      Randall Munroe’s “What If” calculated you’d need about that level of power if you wanted to melt the snow in front of your vehicle as you travel at highway speed.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      unctuous

      The “prototype” was actually a concept mockup. They still had all kinds of things to figure out, which an actual prototype was supposed to do.

      This the modern software development approach applied to physical objects. They’re selling the beta version.

      And I knew there would be issues with those large flat body panels. And that they’d stain, discolor and micro-dent and be hard to keep clean just like every stainless steel refrigerator.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Dan B

      @schrodingers_cat:  We’ve leased Nissan Leafs for seven years.  Their charging apparatus is being phased out so this is our last.  We may get a VW next.  The current Leaf has 250 miles range.  We’re charging it off a 110 circuit which takes 30+ hours but fast chargers will do it in an hour.  I love the car and we don’t plan to drive an ICE ever.  There’s almost zero maintenance – rotating tires.  The acceleration is amazing and it’s very intuitive with buttons where a touchscreen would be difficult.  We’re at the ocean after driving from Seattle on a 75% charge.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      oldster

      One description I read — can’t remember where now — said that the “cybertruck” would look about right hanging on the wall of a public toilet, dispensing paper towels.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Tony Jay

      “The Tesla Cybertruck? I heard about that, let’s take a look at what all the fuss is ab…”

      Assumes Mike Pence-level expression of constipated confusion. Rubs eyes. Takes long walk through autumnal park. Stops to throw some stones into a lake. Watches sunset from the deck of a lakeside bungalow. Sits in the dark in an upright leather chair, face illuminated by each pensive drag on a cheap Albanian cigarette. Walks back through park. Stops in front of picture of Tesla Cybertruck.

      “That’s just about the worst hand-tooling I’ve seen since ‘Bi-Lander 2: The Queerkening’.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Another Scott

      @Ken: :-)

      Way back then, I actually wrote a letter to NASA asking how big an RTG I’d need to power my car. A few months later, I got a GPO paperback book on RTGs and a nice letter from some NASA engineer doing the calculation for a 100 HP car and he let me conclude that it really wasn’t practical but was an interesting problem!

      I’ve still got the book around here somewhere, I think…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      unctuous

      @Suzanne: It was not much more than a parti sketch.

      As an architecture professor once told me, your parti and any sketch models from your design process belong at your desk, not in your presentation.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Jay

      @Another Scott:

      your flaw was using nuclear power as the source of power.

      You should have used the channeled thrust of thousands ( one by one) of tiny nuclear bombs going off in a combustion chamber or rocket tube,

      figuring out reverse is solvable,…..///

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Wag

      The camo-clad cyber truck in the last photo looks way better than the stainless steel ones.  Still looks like crap, just not quite as crappy.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      oldster

      @Another Scott:

      The plug-in hybrid model makes a *lot* of sense, and for the majority of drivers they make more sense than full-electric vehicles.

      As you point out, your daily commute is only in the 20+ mile range. 90% of all trips in the US are under 20 miles. 90% of trips could be handled by PHEV’s without ever burning a gallon of gas.

      And for the longer trips, you have the gasoline engine to take you 300, 800, 3000 miles, however far you have to drive, with the quick and easy refills provided by gas.

      The trouble with the full-electric vehicles is, that everyone wants a bigger and bigger battery in order to be able to drive 300, 500 miles. (This is also why Tesla has been lying about their range for many years.)

      The push to get bigger and bigger batteries means that fully-electric cars are expensive, heavy, and very costly in their use of rare minerals.

      And here’s the thing: the materials that go into one Tesla battery could instead be used to create 5 PHEV vehicles. Instead of one Tesla and 4 gas-powered vehicles using gas all of the time, you could have 5 PHEV vehicles that use electric for 90% of their trips.

      At the national level, it would reduce gas-usage more quickly to have people switch to PHEV’s, sooner, than to wait until everyone can have a fully-electric car with a giant battery that can overcome their fear of range.

      (Another option for those who have multiple cars would be to have a full-electric in-town car with a small battery suited for up to 30 miles, and hang on to your ICE car for long road trips.)

      Anyhow — sounds like your usage is a good example of the strengths of PHEVs.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl:This vehicle says I AM AN ASSHOLE just as much as a MAGA hat does.

      At this point, anyone buying a Tesla is outing themselves just as much as if they stood on a street corner screaming “WOKETY WOKE WOKE WOKE” or dressing up in a blue suit and red tie every single day at the office.

      Or, what you said, shorter and better.  =)

      Reply
    94. 94.

      azlib

      @Yarrow: I have a 93 Ranger pickup with over 200K miles on it. Only thing I have had to do is replace the master cylinder and the starter motor. It did throw its timing belt soon after I bought it at about $150K miles, but the repair was easy and was only about $300.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Jay

      @Wag:

      the camo is a film skin. Adverts, solid colours, pretty much anything that can be achieved with mylar.

      It’s a thing now, that when you buy a high end vehicle, you get it skinned.  When you go to sell it, you pull the skin and the factory paint has no rock chips or scratches, unless you have really po’d somebody off.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      SFAW

      @dmsilev: ​
       
      Yeah, I saw Skum’s “sub 10 micron” comment, and thought “what a fucking moron.”
      Having designed stamped and machined metal and injection-molded plastic for a number of years, and having to get those designs produced economically, I feel comfortable opining that “sub 10 micron” tolerances are OK for chip-level design (actually, I’m guessing that’s too loose, but I wasn’t a chip guy), but not feasible for production quantities of more than, oh, I dunno, 10 per year? If that.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Suzanne

      @unctuous:

      As an architecture professor once told me, your parti and any sketch models from your design process belong at your desk, not in your presentation.

      YAAAAAAS.
      No one needs to see brain farts.

      Reply

