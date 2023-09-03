Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lilac Festival

Another gorgeous flashback from commentor Delphinium:

The Rochester Lilac Festival, held in Highland Park, has North America’s largest collection of lilacs, featuring more than 1800 bushes and over 500 different varieties. The festival goes for 10 days in mid-May with slight date changes from year to year based on weather and predicted peak bloom time of the lilacs. Along with the lilacs, there are plenty of concerts, food and drink vendors, a juried art show, and a 5k run. As I hadn’t been to the festival in many years, decided to make a quick stop on my way to visit family in the area.

One of the more interesting lilacs was this variegated variety, ‘Dappled Dawn’:

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lilac Festival

There were many other lovely lilacs as well:

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lilac Festival 3

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lilac Festival 2

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lilac Festival 4

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lilac Festival 6

Besides lilacs, the park features rhododendrons, azaleas, Japanese maples, and magnolias. These yellow-flowered magnolias, ‘Golden Gift’ and ‘Elizabeth’, caught my eye and reminded me of lotus flowers.

Magnolia-Golden Gift

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lilac Festival 7

Magnolia-Elizabeth
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lilac Festival 8

There were also many of the more common pink magnolias — I believe this variety is ‘Betty’.

Magnolia-Betty

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lilac Festival 9

And since we have been talking about rabbits in some of the previous garden chats, thought I would include this cutie from my yard. So far, it has been content with only eating the weeds.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lilac Festival 1

***********
If I kept a bucket list, the Rochester Lilac Festival would definitely be on it!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

