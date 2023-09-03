this seems good to me actually. I wouldn’t do this often but I would sometimes do this. probably a better experience than a sports bar! https://t.co/ShKc5AFjFD — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) August 30, 2023

Seems like a good idea to me — surely there’s an audience that would pay for better video conditions than a sports bar? For the sake of the ushers, I just hope the movie theatres involved either have their own beer / wine licenses, or a legal way to charge corkage fees…

Agreement also includes the CFP National Championship. About 75 games in all. Full release: https://t.co/kq2oYIBiDi — Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) August 29, 2023

======

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon ?? Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023





Ditto for musicians who can sell out an arena… there are certainly fans who can’t afford three-digit tickets, and / or can’t travel to a live show, who would happily round up their besties for a noisy evening at the local widescreen…

Per the Washington Post:

… AMC began selling tickets to “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” the same day, saying in a statement that it had “bolstered its ticket server capacity to handle traffic at more than 5 times the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour.” The movie will premiere in the United States, Canada and Mexico on Friday, Oct. 13 — presumably a reference to Swift’s lucky number. The movie theater chain warned of possible delays and site crashes due to anticipated demand for tickets, alluding in its statement to Ticketmaster’s infamous meltdown when the tour was announced last November. By Thursday afternoon, fans were posting images of their seat maps and virtual queues on social media. Tickets cost $19.89 for adults (a reference to Swift’s “1989” album, which she is set to release a new recording of in October) and $13.13 for children and seniors. Swift has previously released films about her 2009-2010 Fearless Tour, her 1989 World Tour (in 2015) and her Reputation Stadium Tour (in 2018) — though those movies opened after the tours had ended. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” by contrast, will release before Swift resumes her latest tour in November — starting in Argentina before hitting the global circuit and returning to the United States and Canada in November next year….