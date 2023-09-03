Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: A Special Afternoon At the Movies

Seems like a good idea to me — surely there’s an audience that would pay for better video conditions than a sports bar? For the sake of the ushers, I just hope the movie theatres involved either have their own beer / wine licenses, or a legal way to charge corkage fees

======



Ditto for musicians who can sell out an arena… there are certainly fans who can’t afford three-digit tickets, and / or can’t travel to a live show, who would happily round up their besties for a noisy evening at the local widescreen…

Per the Washington Post:

AMC began selling tickets to “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” the same day, saying in a statement that it had “bolstered its ticket server capacity to handle traffic at more than 5 times the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour.” The movie will premiere in the United States, Canada and Mexico on Friday, Oct. 13 — presumably a reference to Swift’s lucky number.

The movie theater chain warned of possible delays and site crashes due to anticipated demand for tickets, alluding in its statement to Ticketmaster’s infamous meltdown when the tour was announced last November.

By Thursday afternoon, fans were posting images of their seat maps and virtual queues on social media. Tickets cost $19.89 for adults (a reference to Swift’s “1989” album, which she is set to release a new recording of in October) and $13.13 for children and seniors.

Swift has previously released films about her 2009-2010 Fearless Tour, her 1989 World Tour (in 2015) and her Reputation Stadium Tour (in 2018) — though those movies opened after the tours had ended. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” by contrast, will release before Swift resumes her latest tour in November — starting in Argentina before hitting the global circuit and returning to the United States and Canada in November next year….

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Steeplejack

      “Cinema drafthouses” would be an ideal venue. They’re already set up to show movies with drinks and food. Not sure how far they’ve spread from the big cities, but I think they would be an attractive alternative to a sports bar for a lot of fans.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lurker

      am aware of people going to see multiple concert movie-type things in theaters related to BTS – the K-pop group, and I think these happened before the end of the tour in at least one instance – not sure of who might be able to claim to have done something first here, or how much that matters.  I think BTS did it in part due to covid shutting down plans for a tour and the band eventually doing a few dates in LA when things opened up significantly

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Doc Sardonic

      Well guess I’ll contribute to the economic headwinds, because I wouldn’t go see Taylor Swift if you gave me all access laminates.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Redshift

      Don’t know about other states, but mainstream chain theaters (AMC, Regal, etc.) that serve alcohol are now pretty common here in Northern Virginia, in addition to Alamo and other drafthouse theaters that pioneered it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Doc Sardonic

      @lurker: Actually, the theater events have been happening for a while now. A company called Fathom Events was doing varying plays operas and concerts pre-pandemic. Saw Elton John’s Million Dollar piano show, Falstaff, Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet with Orlando Bloom in a modernized version and a few others. They were all well filmed and felt like you were in the actual live shows, only you could switch views.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      karen marie

      I went to see Barbie last week. First time I’ve been to a movie theater in 25 years. It was a bit of a letdown, to be honest. The storyline was a bit of a mess.

      But that’s not the issue here. Liquor in movie theaters is apparently common in Arizona. When I was checking theaters on the internet, I discovered that the two large movie theater chains sell beer and wine in most, if not all, of their theaters. Some also sell hard liquor.

      Is this not the case in lots of other states?

      Reply

