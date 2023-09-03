Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The willow is too close to the house.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

I really should read my own blog.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

“Squeaker” McCarthy

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

I was promised a recession.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Burning Man Is Falling Down (So Is Social Media)

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Burning Man Is Falling Down (So Is Social Media)

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

It started out as a well-meaning, ambitious utopian celebration, developed (devolved) into a pricey trope for a particular flavor of patchouli-scented social striving, and has now become This Weekend’s Universal Target. Latest (9:30pm Saturday) from the Reno Gazette Journal:

BLACK ROCK CITY — Burning Man organizers late Saturday said they’re deploying temporary cell phone towers and wifi across their muddy city as increasingly concerned attendees struggle to alter travel arrangements and connect with worried family members back home.

In a lengthy post to their website, event organizers reiterated that no one is allowed to drive out of the temporary city in the remote desert north of Reno. But they said people can walk the five miles across the muddy desert to the nearest paved road in Gerlach and take a free shuttle bus from there. And they reminded attendees and the public alike that coming to Burning Man has always required preparation and fortitude.

“We have come here knowing this is a place where we bring everything we need to survive,” the organization said. “It is because of this that we are all well-prepared for a weather event like this.”

Indeed, most attendees are taking the muddy conditions in stride, partying in the streets and making mud sculptures…

But organizers have also postponed the burning of the Man effigy that gives the event its name…

Heavy rains that began Friday afternoon turned the normally rock-hard desert floor into a muddy morass that’s almost impossible to walk on. Burning Man officials said only four-wheel-drive vehicles with adequate tires have proven able to navigate the slick streets…

However, no matter how much secret glee it engenders, there is not an Ebola outbreak. Srsly.

The rumors about an Ebola outbreak started Saturday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. X has a crowdsourced method of fact-checking misinformation on the site known as Community Notes, but none of the tweets I’ve seen so far on Saturday have received notes.

At least two accounts have shared a fake screenshot from the CDC about the fake Ebola outbreak at Burning Man, with one verified user claiming the CDC sent and deleted the tweet below. However, there’s no evidence that the CDC tweeted out anything about Ebola at Black Rock City…

Another X user claimed to be at Burning Man on Saturday and insisted they tested positive for Ebola. But it’s pretty clear from the responses to the tweet that they’re joking.

Other accounts have spread misinformation about a quarantine zone being set up at Burning Man. The account also falsely claimed aircraft were heading to the region as part of a blockade…

An estimated 70,000 people are stuck at Burning Man right now, with more rain expected in the region tonight. And the rain that’s happened over the past couple of days has been the kind of levels that part of the desert sees for as much as three months, according to CNN.

Stay safe out there. And don’t listen to misinformation on X. Things might be tough right now for people at Burning Man, but there aren’t any fire tornadoes and there’s no Ebola outbreak.

Of course the very alert members of social media’s high-strung Tinfoil Hat Brigades just know that all this official happy-talk is a coverup for the ‘next stage of the Plandemic’, as Big Government prepares ‘yet another’, this-time-for-real lockdown, and/or an even more deadly vaxx. Poe’s Law rules twitter, so you never know how much people are actually willing to believe, but the same people I’ve seen ranting about Covid-19 for the last three years are already circulating *proof* that Burning Man is ground zero for activating the 5G nanoparticles in earlier boosters that will lead to mass death and social breakdown. (The fact that a private plane with a ‘suspicious item’ aboard temporarily shut down part of LAX on Saturday has only heightened the suspicions, because we’ve all seen the movies where that’s how the virus escapes into the genpop and we’re all turned into zombies.)

Certain people should be ashamed of themselves for encouraging this kind of paranoid idiocy, and Elon Musk is first among those people.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Benw
  • Cacti
  • Chris T.
  • ColoradoGuy
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • ETtheLibrarian
  • JR
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • Mousebumples
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raven
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Trivia Man

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Heh. My eldest granddaughter’s mother is at Burning Man*, she goes every year volunteering for set up before and clean up after as well as duties between the start and finish. Right now, everything is locked down, nobody in and nobody out. Not even:

      The weather-related disruptions have caused suspension of the cleaning and emptying of thousands of portable toilets.

      Been there, seen that, a sight that still haunts my night hours.

      * Burning Man sounds like hell on earth to me, but different strokes and all that.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      LAST (?) OF THE RED HOT REMINDERS

      NYC area meet-up.

      Sunday, September 3rd, 4 – 8 p.m. at The Baylander.

      Take the A or the 1 subway to 125th Street, then the M125 bus west to the westernmost stop, St. Claire Place  (or can walk west). The Baylander is on the Hudson River at 125th street. Open air venue, stop in whenever to say howdy for a bit or stay for the entire shebang.

      Reservation made under the pseudonym Jack Alworthy (I think so, unable to check confirmation because cannot get into that e-mail account from here). If nothing else, scope the place out for an overweight old fart with a ponytail and white beard, dressed in gray T-shirt and gray shorts.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Raven: ​ Johnny Winter and Janis playing together warmed us up a bit!

      I’ll bet they did! Makes me jealous that you saw them play together.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      ColoradoGuy

      So much for the pristine, untouched-by-man playa. Wonder what it will look like after getting churned by 70,000 people … a trench in World War I, for example?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      narya

      I went to Burning Man once, and was not opposed to going again. A good friend also did (does?) setup/cleanup and also has been a fire marshal, and having someone with many years of experience was definitely the way to go. There is certainly a performative/striver piece to it, but also some interesting attempts at art, and an ethic of not leaving a mess behind. (Once night there was a massive circle of folks, many of whom were drummers and, within the circle, people playing with fire who knew what they were doing–it was amazing.) I know my friend has been there during dust storms, and I do seem to remember there was another mud-soaked event, though not as dire as this one. I’ll only say that this event, much more than many others, does have people who intend to cope with bad weather rather than expect Someone Else to fix their experience.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @narya: From the Guardian’s piece on it comes this bit:

      Tara Saylor, an attendee from Ojai, California, faced the threat of the hurricane as well as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that shook her city before she left, reported the Los Angeles Times. Saylor told the newspaper she’s seen the founders of two different companies at Burning Man this year, but added, “it doesn’t matter how much money you have, nobody can do anything about it. There’s no planes, there’s no buses.”

      “Money does not solve disasters like this.”

      So yeah, Nature bats last.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      I came across this a few days ago, and it seems apropos.

      Christopher Phin
      @[email protected]

      This¹ popped into my feed again, and I want to add something else: being a bit shit at stuff and doing it anyway is specifically a radical, anti-capitalist act. ✊🏻 An underlying reason you want to do things well is because you’ve internalised the lesson that stuff only has value if it literally has economic value – if you can sell it.

      Post your wonky drawings. Throw an ungainly pot. Make sub-par dinners. You’re literally smashing the system. ♥️

      ¹ From @ITOmarHernandez, reposted by @girlonthenet

      Click on over.

      It’s important to do stuff. It’s the doing that matters.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      narya

      @OzarkHillbilly: Exactly. And the long-time Burners know this and, as much as possible, prepare for it–and, basically, know that sometimes Nature wins. Honestly, I was impressed with the extensive organization and the generally collaborative atmosphere. I still wouldn’t want to be w/o a portapotty, though.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      For the “Well AKSHULLY” file, having been many times, particularly in the early years, I feel very confident in saying (1) the art is amazing, (2) the level of care for the environment and for the community, while having waned somewhat in later years, is still very high (50,000+ people living in tents and NO trash blowing around?), (3) the work put in by the (year-round!) staff and the residents to restore the site and “leave no trace” is earnest and typically close to 100% successful, and (4) I would invite those snarking about being reliant on food and fuel brought in from the outside to try surviving themselves for a week on a dry alkaline lakebed in 100+ degree heat with nothing brought in from the outside.  Yes the RV crowd strains some of the boundaries, and yes there are always some assholes — rich and poor — in any group of 50,000 people, but compared to the level of consumption and waste by an average American city of that size, or even an average American campground, it leaves a vanishingly small footprint.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Trivia Man

      @Raven:

      So I tucked my hair up under my hat

      and I went in to ask him why

      He said, you look like a fine upstanding, young man

      I think you’ll do

      so I took off my hat, said Imagine that!

      Me, gambling’ with you!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mousebumples

      Open thread, so following up on last night’s comments, ee Bluesky codes –

      @Tenar Arha & @Kristine: If you’re watching this thread, I’m at whiteowl4 AT Gmail.

      I can try to reach out through WaterGirl, or another front pager, too. 😊

      Btom89 had also expressed interest in that thread (Saturday Evening Open Thread: Holiday Weekend Potpourri), but unless Tenar Arha or Kristine no longer need one, my supply is out for now.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      kalakal

      Looks like Glastonbury on a typical year. I’m convinced that event is a cover for the world’s largest group of WWI reenactors, all of whom have a fixation on Paschendaele

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Trivia Man

      The era of long hair as a freak flag is just slightly before my time but I remember the attitude. In retrospect it really was a brave act to grow your hair out for a man.
      it takes time to get it long, difficult to hide it so you can “ pass”, and it is easily cut – even against your will.

      hail to the hippies – they suffered so we can all enjoy more freedom of personal expression today. Thanks, Raven! I honor your contribution to freedom back then.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Cacti

      Radical self-reliance! Complete with diesel generated electricity and port-a-johns.

      Just like our prehistoric minimalist ancestors.

      No, that’s not me making the handjob motion at the burners. 😆

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Another Scott

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: +1

      I saw a version/repost of this a few days ago:

      Jacob Moena 🇩🇰
      @[email protected]

      “For Christ sake write and don’t worry about what the boys will say nor whether it will be a masterpiece nor what. I write one page of masterpiece to ninety one pages of shit. I try to put the shit in the wastebasket.”

      -Ernest Hemingway, in a letter to F. Scott Fitzgerald

      #amwriting #WritingCommunity

      :-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      OzarkHillbilly

      From Arwa Mahdawi:

      The week in paw-triarchy

      A new study has found that a majority of US dog owners are now skeptical of vaccinating their animals, even against rabies. 37% of people surveyed thought that vaccines might cause their dogs to develop autism, an idea that isn’t backed by any sort of evidence. “What this demonstrates is that Covid fundamentally changed how Americans look at vaccines,” political scientist and study co-author Matt Motta told Bloomberg. More bluntly, what this demonstrates is that the pandemic seems to have infected many Americans with brain worms.

      Vaccines are now a one size fits all intelligence test.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Another Scott

      @Benw: Cooking good food isn’t some innate skill.  Like anything, it takes practice.

      I’m reminded of a story a few years ago about someone who made something like 200 slightly different batches of chocolate chip cookies to figure out how variations affect the final result.

      Cooking is like music – once you know how the theory works, then you can play with variations and improvisations and make it seem effortless while getting amazing results.

      Of course.  ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: I actually thanked a young woman customer yesterday for getting her two month old baby her shots. The baby had the tell-tale bandaid on her thigh, and I just told her how happy I was to see it, because I was old enough to predate vaccines for many childhood illnesses, and went to school with some kids who were deafened or blinded by them. And those were the survivors.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.