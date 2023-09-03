It will never not be funny to think about a festival whose core values include "radical self-reliance" being entirely reliant on regular access to outside services for basic habitability and sanitation https://t.co/GBxt4ULn3v — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) September 2, 2023

It started out as a well-meaning, ambitious utopian celebration, developed (devolved) into a pricey trope for a particular flavor of patchouli-scented social striving, and has now become This Weekend’s Universal Target. Latest (9:30pm Saturday) from the Reno Gazette Journal:

BLACK ROCK CITY — Burning Man organizers late Saturday said they’re deploying temporary cell phone towers and wifi across their muddy city as increasingly concerned attendees struggle to alter travel arrangements and connect with worried family members back home. In a lengthy post to their website, event organizers reiterated that no one is allowed to drive out of the temporary city in the remote desert north of Reno. But they said people can walk the five miles across the muddy desert to the nearest paved road in Gerlach and take a free shuttle bus from there. And they reminded attendees and the public alike that coming to Burning Man has always required preparation and fortitude. “We have come here knowing this is a place where we bring everything we need to survive,” the organization said. “It is because of this that we are all well-prepared for a weather event like this.” Indeed, most attendees are taking the muddy conditions in stride, partying in the streets and making mud sculptures… But organizers have also postponed the burning of the Man effigy that gives the event its name… Heavy rains that began Friday afternoon turned the normally rock-hard desert floor into a muddy morass that’s almost impossible to walk on. Burning Man officials said only four-wheel-drive vehicles with adequate tires have proven able to navigate the slick streets…

However, no matter how much secret glee it engenders, there is not an Ebola outbreak. Srsly.

"X no longer verifies the identity of anyone […], a feature that used to help weed out misinformation on the site. But after Elon Musk bought the platform, he got rid of the legacy verification system and now allows anyone with $8 to buy a check mark." https://t.co/4TY6o5vtyv — Janki (@dieJanki) September 3, 2023

… The rumors about an Ebola outbreak started Saturday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. X has a crowdsourced method of fact-checking misinformation on the site known as Community Notes, but none of the tweets I’ve seen so far on Saturday have received notes. At least two accounts have shared a fake screenshot from the CDC about the fake Ebola outbreak at Burning Man, with one verified user claiming the CDC sent and deleted the tweet below. However, there’s no evidence that the CDC tweeted out anything about Ebola at Black Rock City… Another X user claimed to be at Burning Man on Saturday and insisted they tested positive for Ebola. But it’s pretty clear from the responses to the tweet that they’re joking. Other accounts have spread misinformation about a quarantine zone being set up at Burning Man. The account also falsely claimed aircraft were heading to the region as part of a blockade… An estimated 70,000 people are stuck at Burning Man right now, with more rain expected in the region tonight. And the rain that’s happened over the past couple of days has been the kind of levels that part of the desert sees for as much as three months, according to CNN. Stay safe out there. And don’t listen to misinformation on X. Things might be tough right now for people at Burning Man, but there aren’t any fire tornadoes and there’s no Ebola outbreak.

Of course the very alert members of social media’s high-strung Tinfoil Hat Brigades just know that all this official happy-talk is a coverup for the ‘next stage of the Plandemic’, as Big Government prepares ‘yet another’, this-time-for-real lockdown, and/or an even more deadly vaxx. Poe’s Law rules twitter, so you never know how much people are actually willing to believe, but the same people I’ve seen ranting about Covid-19 for the last three years are already circulating *proof* that Burning Man is ground zero for activating the 5G nanoparticles in earlier boosters that will lead to mass death and social breakdown. (The fact that a private plane with a ‘suspicious item’ aboard temporarily shut down part of LAX on Saturday has only heightened the suspicions, because we’ve all seen the movies where that’s how the virus escapes into the genpop and we’re all turned into zombies.)

Certain people should be ashamed of themselves for encouraging this kind of paranoid idiocy, and Elon Musk is first among those people.

Elon takes over Twitter, gets rid of legitimate verification, and now a bunch of bros in the desert are freaking out over a fake Ebola outbreak at Burning Man with no idea who to trust for real information. Stunning, 10/10, no notes — Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) September 3, 2023

The fact that this has been trending for hours because one guy decided it would be a hilarious bit to pretend there was an Ebola outbreak is really testing the sliver of faith I had in humanity pic.twitter.com/OJuOQM94Mh — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) September 3, 2023

Burning Man getting washed away by biblical rain seems kinda climate-changey. https://t.co/9JLszjMvFi — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 3, 2023