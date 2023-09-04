Jared Kushner, on the other hand, is a goniff. A very successful one — so far.

Of course, Slippery Jim Comer figured mouthing a few pieties about “crossing the line” should be enough, since IOKIYAR, but Rep. Raskin has seized the moment. Per Rolling Stone:

House Oversight Democrats are calling on committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) to use his subpoena power to investigate the foreign business dealings of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — an investigation Comer has been personally stalling for more than a year… But earlier this month, Comer himself acknowledged that Kushner had “crossed the line of ethics” in his foreign business dealings, a statement Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is looking to capitalize on. In a Thursday letter to Comer, Raskin requested that he issue a “subpoena to Jared Kushner’s investment firm, A Fin Management LLC (Affinity), to compel the production of documents regarding the extraordinary funding it received from foreign governments — including billions of dollars from sovereign wealth funds controlled by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) — shortly after Mr. Kushner left government service.” Democrats originally sought information from Affinity in June of last year, a request Kushner ignored…

Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the committee, added that the Saudi private investment fund’s own advisors had raised objections about giving Kushner the money, airing concerns about “Affinity’s ‘excessive’ management fees, as well as ‘the inexperience of the Affinity Fund management.’” Raskin referenced Comer’s fixation on Hunter Biden in his appeal to the chair. “I trust that you will recognize that the Committee cannot claim to be “investigating foreign nationals’ attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials’ family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions” without examining the former Administration’s plethora of foreign financial entanglements,” he wrote. In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee called the letter “nothing more than an attempt to distract from the mounting evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence peddling schemes. If Ranking Member Raskin was truly concerned about ethics in government, then he would join Republicans in our investigation of the Bidens’ blatant corruption.”

To the fainting couches, Repubs! Don’t clutch those pearls so hard, you’ll choke yourselves.

