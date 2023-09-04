Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The words do not have to be perfect.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

“woke” is the new caravan.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Republicans don’t trust women.

You are here: Home / Economics / Grifters Gonna Grift / Late Night Open Thread: Rep. Jamie Raskin Is A Mensch

Late Night Open Thread: Rep. Jamie Raskin Is A Mensch

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , , ,

Jared Kushner, on the other hand, is a goniff. A very successful one — so far.

Raskin asks Comer to subpoena Kushner for information on firm’s Saudi ties

Of course, Slippery Jim Comer figured mouthing a few pieties about “crossing the line” should be enough, since IOKIYAR, but Rep. Raskin has seized the moment. Per Rolling Stone:

House Oversight Democrats are calling on committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) to use his subpoena power to investigate the foreign business dealings of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — an investigation Comer has been personally stalling for more than a year…

But earlier this month, Comer himself acknowledged that Kushner had “crossed the line of ethics” in his foreign business dealings, a statement Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is looking to capitalize on.

In a Thursday letter to Comer, Raskin requested that he issue a “subpoena to Jared Kushner’s investment firm, A Fin Management LLC (Affinity), to compel the production of documents regarding the extraordinary funding it received from foreign governments — including billions of dollars from sovereign wealth funds controlled by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) — shortly after Mr. Kushner left government service.” Democrats originally sought information from Affinity in June of last year, a request Kushner ignored…

Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the committee, added that the Saudi private investment fund’s own advisors had raised objections about giving Kushner the money, airing concerns about “Affinity’s ‘excessive’ management fees, as well as ‘the inexperience of the Affinity Fund management.’”

Raskin referenced Comer’s fixation on Hunter Biden in his appeal to the chair. “I trust that you will recognize that the Committee cannot claim to be “investigating foreign nationals’ attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials’ family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions” without examining the former Administration’s plethora of foreign financial entanglements,” he wrote.

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee called the letter “nothing more than an attempt to distract from the mounting evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence peddling schemes. If Ranking Member Raskin was truly concerned about ethics in government, then he would join Republicans in our investigation of the Bidens’ blatant corruption.”

To the fainting couches, Repubs! Don’t clutch those pearls so hard, you’ll choke yourselves.

Sharing is caring:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • piratedan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      piratedan

      I’m sure it was just an honest mistake, MBS thought he was buying a US Supreme Court Justice and all he got was a Corrupt Administration Nepotism hire….. coulda happened to anyone.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.