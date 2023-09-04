Casa de San Pedro B&B

The final four images in this set are all different ages and sexes of the same species, Rufous Hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus). This is an adult male. Generally these are an aggressive and persistent defender of feeders that they claim as their own private domain, but they were much more accommodating in the presence of the clouds of hummingbirds at many of the feeders I saw in SE AZ in August.

It was long suspected that this species hybridizes with Allen’s Hummingbird (Selasphorus sasin), and that turns out to be more extensive than previously imagined, based on studies in the range overlap zone near the CA/OR border, and on examination of birds in AZ and elsewhere when they are captured and banded. It is very difficult to ID these hybrid birds in the wild, and hybridization is common enough that lots of them can only be counted as Rufous/Allen’s. It is possible that these two species might someday be lumped, to the chagrin of birders who would have their life lists decrease by one! Click here for larger image.