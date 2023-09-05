Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A decade of Juicing

A decade of Juicing

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: 

A decade ago, Richard Mayhew started writing at Balloon Juice.

A decade later, Dave Anderson is still writing for Balloon Juice. In that time I’ve written over 2400 health care and health insurance posts, another 600+ general purpose posts and engaged in 1.67 career changes while moving my family 400 miles to chase a dream. I never expected to be here for a decade, but here it is.

I always said I would stop writing snarky policy analysis when either I stopped enjoying writing snarky policy analysis or my boss told me to stop for the third time. Neither condition holds, so you guys are stuck with me for another year.

I’ve slowed down over the past two years as I have realized that I only have so many good deep thinking and writing hours a day. PhDing eats up most of those hours. And I know that some of the things that I find interesting and worth writing about might be of interest to eleven people nationally. Five of those eleven are Jackals. It is easier to just drop them an e-mail or get into the group chat for the esoteric and weird. And yes, I know that what I write here is esoteric and obscure and often weird, so please appropriately discount what I consider to be too damn esoteric for Balloon Juice and have pity on my friends and co-authors.

Right now, my big project for the next year is to complete my PhD training and find a job. The three aims for my dissertation are looking at how states implement the ACA and what they do with that discretion. The dissertation is a combination of looking at choice behavior and choice menus. I think how I got to this point makes a lot of sense but it is not the only plausible pathway I could have taken for intellectual curiousity in September 2013.

My proposed dissertation complements some of my other ongoing work. We just got a paper rejected with an invitation to resubmit a substantial revision on the outcomes of states switching from Healthcare.gov to their own state based marketplace. Sketching out our response to the reviewers that do not involve them stepping on a LEGO or mid-day author whiskey is this afternoon’s challenge. I’m involved in another group which is waiting for a decision on a manuscript that looks at reinsurance waiver outcomes. This is part of a recently funded Commonwealth Fund project where we will be looking at administrative burden. Finally, two co-authors and I have an econ paper under review on time and information related moral hazard.

This is FUN!

It is also much narrower and deeper than what I was doing a decade ago. I’ve learned a lot. Some of that learning is from PhDing or being at Margolis for five years. Some of it is just writing three to five posts a week for ten years. Hopefully one picks up things while writing and thinking deeply.

And for that, I’m always grateful to the community here. Watergirl and John for creating a place, and the Jackals for giving me the space to wander and wonder while occasionally being helpful.

Thank you…. and let’s see what decade #2 looks like.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Thank you for marking this important anniversary with us, and congratulations to you for completing a decade as a Jackal! I honestly would not have guessed you had been producing weird, esoteric valuable, accessible content for that long. But I trust your math.

      Good luck as you complete your Ph.D. and find a nice academic job in a place that suits you and your family.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bluefoot

      Happy Anniversary!  I am very glad that you’re sticking with us.  I don’t comment frequently, but I am always interested in your posts.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      narya

      It never ceases to amaze me the incredible range of expertise and interests that populate this blog, both among the front pagers and the commenters, and I am glad you are one of the long-time participants. (It also amuses me to no end how your career path has included BJ.) Thanks for being here, and thanks for staying

      ETA: I have to admit to missing the soccer ref posts a little, but I also like that folks evolve here.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Edmund dantes

      I have always enjoyed your posts and learning more about the intricacies and interplay of all the different parts of health care and health insurance.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      AnnaN

      Congratulations and Happy Anniversary!

      I don’t think I have ever responded to one of your posts but I certainly have read them.  :)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      twbrandt

      Thank you for being here, for all you’ve posted, and for continuing on as front-pager. I’ll admit that what you write frequently goes over my head, but what I do grasp always makes more knowledgeable about that subject.

      Congrats on 10 years at BJ, and best wishes for your degree and job search!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      la caterina

      @David Anderson:  Not sure if I’m double posting- my post got eaten.  Thanks for all the info for the last 10 years!

      I just turned 65 on 9/1 but I have not signed up for Part A.  I get my insurance thru my job, which has more that 20 employees,  Am I late to sign up for Part A

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Wvng

      Glad to hear you will be staying around for a bit. I haven’t commented in many moons, but always enjoy reading your posts.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Brit in Chicago

      Thanks for the decade of posts; since I discovered BJ a few years ago, I’ve been a steady reader of everything you write. Congratulations on the “revise and resubmit” response for the journal: that’s about as good as it gets these days, and with any luck will lead to publication. And good luck with the PhD. (I finished mine—I hate to say it—45 years ago. I was just a child, of course….)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Rusty

      Thank you for the education on how we pay for healthcare in the US and particularly the ACA.  Your wonkiness on the issues is appreciated and makes you an interesting read (even when I don’t really understand what I am reading).  Best of luck finishing your PhD. and on the job search.  Focus on those, we can live here with less posts as you square away your dissertation and employment.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      David Anderson

      @la caterina: You have a window after your birthday to sign up for Medicare.  Given that you have equivilent coverage, I think you still have optionality.

      Best advice is to speak to a certified Medicare navigator at the Area Agency on Aging. They know this shit cold!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tom Levenson

      We (I) have been so lucky to have you teach us a whole lot, not just about the specific content of your work, but about the techniques and habits of thought required to do that work.

      I’m very glad you’ll be around for another year, and hopefully much longer.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      David Anderson

      @Albatrossity: That is my first response to every reviewer comment.

      It is not the useful nor appropriate response that leads to long term success in the profession.

      But yes, some reviewers should step on a LEGO.

      Re-reading the reviews on this one, they are making reasonable and fixable points.  We can do that!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Marcopolo

      Learned a lot through your posts about refereeing soccer matches…oh, and also about healthcare 😇

      Thanks for joining this circus a decade ago 🙏.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Yarrow

      Congratulations on your blogiversary! I’m so grateful for your posts here, especially for helping us make sense of the options on the exchange and how to pick the best one for our needs. Your knowledge on healthcare is extensive. You don’t have to stick around and help us out but yet you’re willing to do so. I really appreciate that.

      I’m also very appreciative of when you post saying, “Call your Representatives now!” about some new attack by Republicans on health insurance. Or when you’d post saying, “I know people are worried about [latest health insurance possible attack] but it’s unlikely to happen and here’s why.” It let me ignore the internet chatter and know when it was really time to take action. Thank you so much.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ohio Mom

      @la caterina: The sign-up period is three months before your 65th birthday and 3 months afterward. So you are safe (for now).

      I will warn you that if you sign up after this window, at least one of your premiums (I forget which one, maybe it’s Part B) will be higher for the rest of your life. So hurry up and don’t be penalized!

      What we did was contact our local Council on Aging and several phone calls later, we were meeting in the public library with a well-trained volunteer who taught us the basics.

      There are all sorts of Medicare outfits that are selling plans but this fellow wasn’t, which made me trust him. No hidden agendas.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      West of the Rockies

      I very much appreciate your presence here, David.  I know your insurance posts don’t always generate a ton of comments, but I almost always read them.  Best wishes for post-doc success!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brad F

      Brad

      It’s always a joy to see a new post from you, David. You are original and thoughtful and write equally for yourself as well as for your audience. On that latter, I wish more bloggers would adhere to that rule as it makes for more engaging and policy-focused content. Over the decade I’ve stiffed you on the free credits worth of learning you passed on gratis. Dont stop :)

      Brad

      Reply
    29. 29.

      tobie

      I have no doubt that you will write an important dissertation quickly which even in a technical field will be more accessible than just about anyone else’s scholarship. You’ve honed those skills with an astonishing output on BJ and we are grateful for your expertise. Happy 10th anniversary posting and may the next decade bring you tons of accolades.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Cephalus Max

      I like your esoteric and weird! Good luck on the PhD-ing

      p.s. I still want to have a Triangle meet-up. But maybe we wait until we can toast your doctorate.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ohio Mom

      Happy Anniversary!

      Every time someone I read announces an anniversary of one sort of another, I realize how many years I have been spending too much time on the internet and I gulp. It’s a cliche but time really does fly.

      Not everything you write is esoteric or above my level of comprehension — several years ago, you very plainly explained the answer to an insurance conundrum Ohio Family was facing, and saved us much money (when things were tight for us) and worry.

      I know I am not the only Juicer you have helped with insurance issues and I am sure the others remain as grateful as Ohio Dad and I are.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      feebog

      A decade, whew.  Thank you for all the posts, many of them have been educational and quite useful.  Glad you are sticking around.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Sandia Blanca

      Count me as another who is grateful and admiring of your big brain! Your posts are always welcome, and sometimes I even understand them. We are fortunate to have you educating us. Getting your PhD will be a huge milestone.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      catothedog

      Thanks a lot for posting here.

      I have learned a lot about the economics of medical care and  insurance, and it has made me a much informed citizen and voter.   I rarely comment on BJ, and hardly ever on your posts, but I read every one of your posts and try to understand them

      I do try to share what I learned from you to all my friends and family circle whenever such things come up.   I wish a lot more of the people in this country had access to information like your posts (maybe a simpler edition? ) so that they could make informed choices about public policy on healthcare, instead of “death panels” and “moochers”.

      Reply

