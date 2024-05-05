Beautiful portraits from master gardener & photographer Mike in Oly:

The garden is still in transition, and will be for a few more seasons, but here are some recent flower portraits currently bringing us joy. At top: Epimedium – Blooming nicely as the deer have not found it yet to eatall the flowers. Pulminaria – I love this shade of pink so much, and this plant has been tough as nails and blooms for a very long time.

Magnolia – A magnolia tree in my neighbors yard that we had a lovelyview of. The sunlight comes thru it in the evening and lights it up beautifully.

Daffodils – Shining in the spring sun.



More daffodils – This time lit from behind in the late afternoon sunshine as a light rain falls.

Native bleeding heart looking lovely against the bright green of iris tectorum fans.

Leucojum – Sweet little white bells with green dots. A charming bulb for spring.

Iris – I. germanica vulgaris. One of the early blooming intermediate irises. Not a true species, but a wild collected hybrid. Very hardy and found all over the US, as it survives in neglect easily and tends to persist and travel as people pass it about.



***********

Thank you, Siubhan Duinne:



Anthropomorphic climate change is making changes here north of Boston. White Flower Farm just sent me six very leggy, weedy tomato plants, which I didn’t expect for another couple of weeks. Yes, they’re so tall they needed to be sent out immediately, but I’m not sanguine about the 40s-to-50s night temps we’re getting here, and I could do without having to worry about protecting them once they’re in the 20gallon rootpouches, dammit.

So we spent Saturday afternoon buying the necessary bags of fresh potting mix from our favorite local garden shop, and they’ve adjusted the planting schedule, too. Normally the outdoor annual shelves would be nothing but pansies & violas in their infinite color varieties, but this year the full run of spring plants are up: I bought pink dianthus, blue lobelia, white sweet alyssum… and one small, sturdy emergency backup SunGold cherry tomato from the full range of tender veggies set up indoors. Spousal Unit was thrilled to discover four different (clashing) colors of ‘morning glories’, which *never* show up on the shelves around here before Memorial Day!

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?