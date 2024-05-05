Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Second rate reporter says what?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

We still have time to mess this up!

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

I was promised a recession.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Class Portraits

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Class Portraits

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 125

Beautiful portraits from master gardener & photographer Mike in Oly:

The garden is still in transition, and will be for a few more seasons, but here are some recent flower portraits currently bringing us joy.

At top: Epimedium – Blooming nicely as the deer have not found it yet to eatall the flowers.

Pulminaria – I love this shade of pink so much, and this plant has been tough as nails and blooms for a very long time.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 126

Magnolia – A magnolia tree in my neighbors yard that we had a lovelyview of. The sunlight comes thru it in the evening and lights it up beautifully.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 127

Daffodils – Shining in the spring sun.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 127

More daffodils – This time lit from behind in the late afternoon sunshine as a light rain falls.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 129

Native bleeding heart looking lovely against the bright green of iris tectorum fans.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 134

Leucojum – Sweet little white bells with green dots. A charming bulb for spring.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 132

Iris – I. germanica vulgaris. One of the early blooming intermediate irises. Not a true species, but a wild collected hybrid. Very hardy and found all over the US, as it survives in neglect easily and tends to persist and travel as people pass it about.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 133

***********
Thank you, Siubhan Duinne:
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 130

Anthropomorphic climate change is making changes here north of Boston. White Flower Farm just sent me six very leggy, weedy tomato plants, which I didn’t expect for another couple of weeks. Yes, they’re so tall they needed to be sent out immediately, but I’m not sanguine about the 40s-to-50s night temps we’re getting here, and I could do without having to worry about protecting them once they’re in the 20gallon rootpouches, dammit.

So we spent Saturday afternoon buying the necessary bags of fresh potting mix from our favorite local garden shop, and they’ve adjusted the planting schedule, too. Normally the outdoor annual shelves would be nothing but pansies & violas in their infinite color varieties, but this year the full run of spring plants are up: I bought pink dianthus, blue lobelia, white sweet alyssum… and one small, sturdy emergency backup SunGold cherry tomato from the full range of tender veggies set up indoors. Spousal Unit was thrilled to discover four different (clashing) colors of ‘morning glories’, which *never* show up on the shelves around here before Memorial Day!

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Gloria DryGarden

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Gloria DryGarden

      I think I recently read that magnolia blossoms are edible. Can this be true?

      I love the orange cup daffodils.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.