Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

This really is a full service blog.

This blog will pay for itself.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Bark louder, little dog.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Countries / Saudi Arabia / We Knew What They Were, But There’s Knowing and There’s KNOWING

We Knew What They Were, But There’s Knowing and There’s KNOWING

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Apologies for so many twitter links in this post.

This article (The Guardian) covers some of the same information, though not nearly as clearly, and it doesn’t connect the dots like this twitter thread does.  An except from the middle of the article:

On 28 September 2015, Twitter received a complaint from a Saudi user that their accounts had been compromised. But, the lawsuit alleges, the company did not act to bar one of the Saudis who was later accused – Ali Hamad Alzabarah – from having access to confidential user data, even though he had accessed the user’s account previously.

Saudi Arabian authorities, the lawsuit alleges, would formally follow up with Twitter once it received confidential user data from its agents working inside the company, by filing so-called EDRs – or emergency disclosure requests – in order to obtain documentation that confirmed a user’s identity, which it would then use in court. Often those EDRs were approved on the same day.

In May 2015, when two Twitter users tweeted about the kingdom in a way that al-Asaker found objectionable, Albabarah accessed the users’ data within hours. EDRs about the users were then sent, and automatically approved by Twitter, the lawsuit alleges.

Between July and December 2015, Twitter granted the kingdom information requests “significantly more often” than most other countries at that time, including Canada, the UK, Australia and Spain, the lawsuit alleges.

On 5 November 2015, just days before Twitter was confronted by the FBI about its concerns about a Saudi infiltration of the company, it promoted Alzabarah – now a fugitive living in Saudi. In response, Alzabarah sent his Saudi government contact, al-Asaker, a note, conveying his “unimaginable happiness” for the promotion. The note, the lawsuit claims, is evidence that Alzabarah believed al-Asaker had “arranged” or “been influential” in connection to the promotion.

Someone on twitter requested a twitter unroll, so I imagine that will be coming soon,, and I will link to that when it’s available.

Disgusting.  Despicable. There aren’t enough awful words to describe how I feel.

This image, of course, was the first thing I thought of after reading about this.

We Knew What They Were, But There's Knowing and There's KNOWING

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ben Cisco
  • CaseyL
  • cmorenc
  • FlyingToaster
  • Gwangung
  • Immanentize
  • Josie
  • JPL
  • LiminalOwl
  • Marcopolo
  • Maxim
  • Mike in NC
  • montanareddog
  • moonbat
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • New Deal democrat
  • Old Man Shadow
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Raoul Paste
  • rikyrah
  • Steeplejack
  • tobie
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    3. 3.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      I think “shocking but not surprising” applies, as it does so often these days.

      The Saudis are not our friends.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Patricia Kayden

      Truly horrific. Contrast this to the fact that Elon refused to voluntarily turn over Trump’s tweets to the DOJ.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Steeplejack

      This will be a bracing read for those who dismissed Jack Dorsey as a harmless crunchy-granola hippie. And, yes, there should be concerns about his involvement in Bluesky.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      moonbat

      @Josie: I sure as hell do. Bluesky is also funded by venture capital money (whose capital?) maybe KSA are concerned about capturing the political activists who have decided that Twitter is a toxic waste dump by investing in its competitors. They already know Dorsey is (ahem) cooperative.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      @Josie: ​

      I continue to be appalled at how many people are eagerly signing up for Dorsey’s latest social media fling.

      just as I am at how many people are happy signing up with Zuckerberg’s Threads.

      Appalled, but not surprised. People want a global communications tool, and if the biggest ones are offered by people and organizations up to their waists in other peoples’ blood, well…too bad, so sad, where do I sign up?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      FYI, don’t be surprised if this post disappears for a while when I get home at 11. I’m sure people will be commenting and David Anderson’s anniversary post so I’ll just pull this one and post it later but unfortunately I am stuck waiting for Henry for 25 minutes so that won’t happen for a while.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @CaseyL: Spoutible is the only one I’ve seen so far in that isn’t owned by a zillionaire or venture capitalists. Am I wrong about that?

      I for one, have no interest in putting money in the pockets of our American oligarchs. I really think there’s another way to describe them anymore.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      moonbat

      @Josie: Me too. And it is sad how little it gets mentioned in the list of Twitter alternatives popping up now. The user interface is almost exactly like Twitter’s so no learning curve. It has almost every feature Twitter has and some cool ones it doesn’t. It’s user funded and it takes its commitment to protecting user data and protecting users from targeted harassment seriously.​

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @moonbat: I would have to guess that there’s somebody with money, pulling strings behind the scenes to make sure that the cool kids that promote these things are promoting the ones they are.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      montanareddog

      @moonbat: Dorsey/Musk/Zuckerberg/Kushner and their ilk are not merely unpleasant assholes with too much money. They are literally dangerous. They send people to their deaths for money and power

      ETA: meaning I agree with you. I want nothing to do with any of the shit they are selling.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cmorenc

      This could potentially also be the future for US citizens as well if Trump wins in 2024 and begins his promised scorched-earth vengeance campaign against anyone he thinks his enemy or crossed him.  His toady AG will have a long list of people to fabricate felony charges against, and RWingers may have captured ownership of enough social media sites, eager to help Trump’s Injustice Dept sniff them out.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      moonbat

      @WaterGirl: ​
        That’s my guess. The man who created it also happens to be black so doesn’t fit with the tech bro stereotype of pasty faced media mogul. But what Christopher Bouzy has created there is a seriously good alternative to all the rest as far as I’m concerned. And he keeps improving it, listening to user suggestions, and making sure it is a safe space. And it’s growing, albeit slower than it should.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      tobie

      @moonbat: Exactly. The KSA infiltration of Twitter happened during Jack Dorsey’s tenure. I’ve been reluctant to join Bluesky and this news all but cements my decision. I’m sticking with the fediverse for the time being.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      @WaterGirl

      I’m only on Mastodon, but a lot of people find Mastodon off-putting because first you need to chose an instance (server/home base) to sign up at; the search tools aren’t that great; and there’s no algorithm so you have to go out and look for people to follow (I found the Federated/Live feeds great for that).

      But I love the place.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      moonbat

      @montanareddog: Exactly. I left Twitter for good when I found out that the ad revenue Musk was making by having my eyes on his pages was being paid out in revenue to Nazis and folks who repost child pron.

      Yeah, followers are nice, but they ain’t nice.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cmorenc

      @Mike in NC:

      The silence of GOP congresscritters who are so gung-ho to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden is deafening – Kushner was in deep financial doo-doo to the tune of a bad $2B investment in a NYC building, until he got bailed out by foreign money.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Immanentize

      @moonbat: I like Spoutible. It works well and new good features are being rolled out every month or so. I like their word cloud feature of what’s trending because it is rather funny sometimes (“raisins?”)

      But C. Bouzy just cannot resist small scale spats. Advice to all (perhaps suggested by someone here?)

      “You do not need to get into every fight you are invited to.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      New Deal democrat

      @JPL: I am sure that is true, but the #1 institutional priority for the Supreme Court is not to have parties before them more or less openly flout their rulings, so I suspect Alabama is in for a rude awakening.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Marcopolo

      @JPL: After the last SCOTUS ruling on this I don’t think this gets a rehearing.  Btw, is this in federal (as opposed to state) courts because it is only about congressional districts?  I feel (too busy to check atm) there are states where these redistricting issues have been dealt w/ through the state court system (WI/NC for example).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      New Deal democrat

      A side note: if you want to read people who post on Twitter without actually going to the site, do a google search of, e.g., “Joe Blow twitter “ and Joe Blow’s most recents Xits will appear. Since most people only post a few items a day, you can usually pick up everything without rewarding Musk with page views.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      moonbat

      @Immanentize: Because of the aforementioned tech bro-ing while black issue, Bouzy gets a lot more flak for everything than he should. And he fights back. I really can’t fault him for that, though I don’t often get into the nitty gritty of the beefs he gets into. His first tech company was one that detects bots targeting people for harassment online, so he knows a thing or two about how narratives can be created and spread through social media.

      I suppose he should ignore it when people accuse him of stealing code, etc. or get an anger translator like Obama so he won’t be seen as an “Angry Black Man.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      FlyingToaster

      Reality check:

      Dorsey is not running a damn thing at Bluesky.  He’s on the board, along with a number of other venture capitalists.  He’s also badmouthing Bluesky in the media, since the bsky team is ignoring him.

      If your worry is venture capital control, you are correct.  If your worry is Jack Dorsey, you haven’t been paying attention, which is fine, since @jack is a waste of time and oxygen.

      AT Protocol (which is what Bluesky is sitting on top of) is a competing federation protocol to Mastodon’s ActivityPub.  Neither protocols are going to be particularly amenable to governmental intrusion w/o warrants, since any gov will have to figure out which server hosts the account, then serve the warrant, and then risk being told, “we’re not in your country, so eff off” or “we don’t collect that data, so eff off”.

      Spoutable has to show that it will scale.  I have a Bluesky account, and not a Spoutable account, although I signed up for both the same day back in February when I last posted to Twitter. Most of the other possibles (e.g., Post, etc.) seem to have more targeted purposes/audiences.

      Bluesky is having some problems with scaling, with user safety, and with figuring out exactly where they want to position themselves. It has also become the Trans Bar, like Xitter is now the Nazi Bar.

      Threads (which, like Facebook and Instagram, I am without) seems to have become the celebrity announcements board.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Marcopolo

      @New Deal democrat: I’ve been using nitter to view posts—just google the users twitter handle (sorry not sorry won’t use the current name) plus nitter & I get a link to click.  Or you can go to nitter & use the search function there w/ the user’s handle.  It’s not up all the time (assume Musk doesn’t like & tries to block it) but when it works you can see all of the posts in a timeline along w/ comments.

      Example using Elie Mystal

      Reply
    38. 38.

      CaseyL

      @Marcopolo: ​

      Nitter works great for me. I’ve also found that, once you view a specific person on Nitter, you can enter their user name and their Nitter “account” comes up so you can go directly to it, rather than have to go to Nitter home page and do a search.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Gwangung

      @FlyingToaster: I think this is a fair assessment. It’s fine to be wary of Dorsey, but I’m not seeing a lot of his specific influence there.

      I am seeing the usual tech bro influence there, and that should be taken with a great deal of thought, but I think a large scale social media platform is going to have a lot of that influence no matter what these days.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Marcopolo

      @CaseyL: plus no fricken ads…tho to be clear to folks nitter stopped working for a few weeks in August before it returned so don’t get too hooked on it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.