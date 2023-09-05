Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rare Birds Update (Open Thread)

Last week, we discussed a flock of flamingos Hurricane Idalia blew into Tampa Bay. I subscribe to eBird’s Florida rare bird alerts, and there have been flamingos sighted all over the state since then.

Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Times reported that a crew in a boat assessing beach erosion from the storm spotted a “confused and exhausted” flamingo off St. Pete Beach. They netted it and handed it over to the SPCA. It is now in the care of Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, which provided an update on Instagram:

I like how the sanctuary’s Instagrammer respects the bird’s pronoun preferences! (They’re probably unsure of its sex — it’s hard to tell with some birds.)

