Elma

My travel plans for this summer fell apart. The company that I had traveled with many times filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of June. Fortunately it happened while I was still at home rather than somewhere on the road. But my suitcases were out and the cat had started to sleep in one, so it was getting close. I have received notices from the Bankruptcy Court, but I doubt that I will get any of my money back.

So here I sit, in Wisconsin. Now it is true that if you re going to stranded in Wisconsin, June, July and August are a much better time for it than say December, January and February. Still I have felt at loose ends. Trying to make the best of it, I have put together an On The Road about our fun Farmers Market.

The Market is held every Saturday morning from May to late in the fall, in a big parking lot next to the river. One Saturday it was moved to a local park because of another event being held in the lot. I thought it was much nicer, but no one asked me.