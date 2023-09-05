ICYMI:

Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.https://t.co/SyGs7w5x7T — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) September 5, 2023

======

I traveled to 17 states this summer, and my message was clear: Our fundamental freedoms are under attack, but we will always stand together and fight for what is right. pic.twitter.com/U4xAaqoac3 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 3, 2023





Y'all see our VP hitting her stride now? Welllll… she actually hit it the day she took office and started turning her plans on public health equity, maternal health, small businesses, environmental justice, universal broadband, cybersecurity, and more into #BidenHarris policy. pic.twitter.com/RSUaDz8CZe — Hope ?????? (@HopeisaBison) August 21, 2023

My message to voters: your vote matters. pic.twitter.com/Da9lL4jDwf — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 28, 2023

Thanks to @KatiePhang for covering the Biden Harris administration’s accomplishments and thanks to @neeratanden for breaking them down. With all the Trump news, we want to be sure the Biden Harris successes shine through. https://t.co/ragdRzKgTo — @JulieZebrak ?? (@JulieZebrak) September 3, 2023

The sun is rising over Air Force Two. We’re headed to Jakarta with Vice President Harris for the ASEAN summit. pic.twitter.com/NaHlfLad7G — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) September 4, 2023

.@KamalaHarris has announced a $125M investment in Black businesses from the Biden-Harris administration called the Capital Readiness Program. It is the largest-ever direct federal investment into small business incubators of its kind. ??: https://t.co/hOsXoOtmRj pic.twitter.com/lGqOVFCmHA — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 31, 2023