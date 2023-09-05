Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Putting In the Work

ICYMI:

======


    2. 2.

      MazeDancer

      How Jill Biden has avoided COVID is a miracle. Out hugging people.

      Still. hope POTUS doesn’t get it again.

      Counting the days until the new booster is ready, myself.

    6. 6.

      Baud

      Whatever voters end up doing, I’m really pleased Biden has never waivered in his support for Harris despite the onslaught of savvy media and Internet voices.

    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      I think it’s smart for the Biden campaign to put Harris front and center during the reelection effort. Repubs assume she’s a weak link, but that says more about them than her, and positioning Harris as an asset is a good way to overturn their dumb narrative.

      @Baud: Biden has been unwavering in general, which is a good thing.

    8. 8.

      narya

      @MazeDancer: Counting right alongside you. I am planning to visit my elderly (88 and about to be 93-year-old) parents. Mom is on immunosuppressants (transplant) and dad has COPD and his bladder cancer is back, so the last thing I want to do is bring Covid to them. I’m hoping I can get it the very first day–that would give me about two weeks prior to visiting them

      ETA: What Betty says. I love our VP.

    9. 9.

      twbrandt

      Harris may or may not be the first female president. But her smarts and her work ethic, combined with Biden’s support, makes the possibility of woman president more acceptable to more people, and therefore more likely.

    11. 11.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Repubs assume she’s a weak link

      Because nobody in the GOP or political media considers Democratic voters when evaluating elections.
      It’s hilarious – they ask GOP voters about Trump AND Biden. That WSJ poll that was so negative for Biden used 1500 registered voters, 600 of whom were GOP primary voters. They wildly oversampled the GOP base and asked questions about Biden.

      Harris is quite popular with the D base but of course they don’t know that because they don’t count the D base in elections. Oh, well. There’s nothing I enjoy more than when they’re shocked at their own garbage predictions, which seems to be happening more and more for Democratic pols and races.

    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      Harris is putting in the work as VP, and is out there communicating our successes, and the stakes in this next election, to the American people.  She’s terrific.

      I look forward to her being President in 2029, or sooner if age catches up with Biden during his second term.  (I’m strongly of the opinion that it hasn’t yet, and I doubt it will in the next 14 months.)

    13. 13.

      catclub

      @twbrandt: Harris may or may not be the first female president. But her smarts and her work ethic, combined with Biden’s support,

       

      Trump may or may not be our next president, but his laziness, racism, and criminality put him in the top spot in the GOP primaries.

    14. 14.

      hueyplong

      Harris’ performance as a senator did it for me. Funny how that has traditionally been enough for other politicians. Can’t quite put my finger on the difference between Harris and the others.

