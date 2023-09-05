This Labor Day, we honor the labor movement that fought for better wages, safer working conditions, and sick days. When unions are strong, America is strong. pic.twitter.com/Dk8dpZxMdz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 4, 2023

“Guess what? The great real estate builder, the last guy, he didn’t build a damn thing." Biden going at Trump a bit in Philly. via @HenryJGomez https://t.co/jGW5JgTNe8 — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) September 4, 2023

Trickle-down economics promised prosperity but failed America, especially Black Americans. It has exacerbated inequality and systemic barriers, making it harder to start a business, own a home, send children to school, and retire with dignity. We're turning things around. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 30, 2023





Biden, at the top of his remarks on the economy, noted that “it wasn’t that long ago that America was losing jobs. In fact, my predecessor was 1 of only 2 presidents in history who entered his presidency and left with fewer jobs than when he entered.” pic.twitter.com/5CNVrbBlCC — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) September 1, 2023

Janet Yellen's Treasury Department found that joining a union is among the most effective ways to get a raisehttps://t.co/AqwEVTfbyk pic.twitter.com/xQrtAfGgyO — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) August 29, 2023

BREAKING: The US added 187,000 jobs in August, topping the 170,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate increased to 3.8% https://t.co/4epCumrMS7 pic.twitter.com/nflHM5PRlM — Bloomberg (@business) September 1, 2023

This quote from Jesse Jenkins on the Inflation Reduction Act really sums it up: “We’ve been talking about bringing manufacturing jobs back to America for my entire life. We’re finally doing it, right? That’s pretty exciting,” he said.https://t.co/nW045xx0vA — Rep. Shontel Brown (@RepShontelBrown) August 28, 2023

We are rebuilding America's infrastructure and bringing manufacturing back to communities across our nation. Visit https://t.co/zDOkFY5G6Y to track progress in your community. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 31, 2023

The Biden administration is the most pro-working-class administration in my lifetime, and it's not close. https://t.co/zrMM3YTrEg — Noah Smith ?????????? (@Noahpinion) August 30, 2023

About 3.6 million additional workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a new proposal from the Biden administration. The proposed rule would lift the cutoff for the extra earnings from its current level of $35,568 to $55,000 annually. https://t.co/fdU64JVgN8 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 30, 2023

The United States has emerged from the pandemic with the strongest economy in the world. Thank you President Biden. We look forward to finishing the job. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 24, 2023

This is great news for workers, a reminder of the power and importance of collective bargaining, and another historic step in the story of the American labor movement. https://t.co/34RCOU79pF — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 24, 2023

Another positive indicator for people who work for wages:

One way you can tell that Biden's economy has been good for the working class is because the entire petite bourgeois class has been in open revolt against him for the past three years because he made it too easy for their abused workers to find better jobs and demand better pay. https://t.co/66J2MKr7eM — Environmental Services Weedle (@PartyWurmple) September 4, 2023