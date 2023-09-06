Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

No one could have predicted…

Republicans in disarray!

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

It’s a doggy dog world.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Not a Good Day for Trump, Part Infinity

Not a Good Day for Trump, Part Infinity

by | 69 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I am so not tired of winning!

Let’s see.

Today a judge ruled against Trump in the second E. Jean Carroll case; now all the jury has to do is decide  damagers  damages.

Today Yuscil Taveras struck a deal with Jack Smith to testify in the MAL case, and therefore won’t be charged.

Today a NY judge ruled that Trump doesn’t get to delay his fraud case.  With a bonus hand-written note from the judge stating that the arguments are totally without merit!

Let us savor!

Not directly a Trump case, but Cheese-bro doesn’t get to separate from Kracken, and vice versa!

What else good happened?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • Dangerman
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jonas
  • Josie
  • Ken
  • laura
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Marmot
  • MisterDancer
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Old School
  • Other MJS
  • Quaker in a Basement
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • Ryan
  • Sebastian
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • smith
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • twbrandt
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • wjca
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    2. 2.

      Ken

      For a moment, I thought the the thing under “completely without merit” was a big circled F, then I realized it’s the judge’s initials, not a grade.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old School

      The Georgia RICO case seems like it may take up a chunk of Trump’s time.

      Prosecutors in Fulton County, Ga., say they expect that a trial in their election interference case would last four months – not including jury selection – and they’d expect to call more than 150 witnesses.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Marmot

      Today a judge ruled against Trump in the second E. Jean Carroll case; now all the jury has to do is decide damagers.

      Omg how do I apply to be a damager!?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Paxton is still on trial in TX

      Navarro is still on trial

      (OT: I accepted a job offer this morning – excited to be working again after my summer break.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Almost Retired

      Is Taveras the guy who drained the swimming pool into the data center?   Don’t you hate it when that happens?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Cleaning up the California referendum process–baby steps. Pro tip: if the Cal Chamber is ag’in it, you’re probably for it. Regrettably, it’s been reined in from the first proposal.

      California voters will likely see clearer ballot language on statewide referendums after lawmakers on Tuesday endorsed a bill that would eliminate the often puzzling “Yes” or “No” choice. If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs AB 421 into law, voters will instead be asked whether they want to “keep the law” or “overturn the law.”

      The changes would take effect immediately and be in effect for the 2024 election because of an urgency clause attached to the measure. The Senate approved the bill 29-8, surpassing the two-thirds majority required to send the bill onward.

      The Assembly concurred with a vote of 54-17 when the roll was closed. Assembly Majority Leader Isaac Bryan, a Los Angeles Democrat and the bill’s author, characterized the Legislature’s approval as a win even though the version that passed was significantly slimmed down from the original proposal. “It feels like a light step because we were so ambitious. That speaks to the change that’s needed,” Bryan said. “Did we go for everything and the kitchen sink at the beginning? We absolutely did, because the people deserve for us to fix these processes completely.”

      The original bill took aim at both the signature-gathering process for referendum petitions and the language on the ballot. Portions that were amended out would have established new registration and training requirements for paid signature-gatherers; required disclosure of the top three funders on the petition form, and mandated that campaigns gather at least 10% of signatures using volunteers. Those funders would also have been listed on the ballot itself. Instead, the final version of the bill requires that the top three backers of the referendum be disclosed in the official voter information guide prepared by the Secretary of State’s office.

      The effort was championed by good governance groups and labor unions, such as SEIU California, whose policies are increasingly becoming the targets of business-backed referendum campaigns. Supporters argued that paid signature-gatherers flock to California and make upwards of $10-$15 per signature. “Clearing up confusion on the ballot means putting power back where it should be: in the hands of voters,” said Tia Orr, executive director of SEIU California, in a statement Tuesday. SEIU has been supporting fast-food workers whose state-approved labor council will face a referendum next November that was bankrolled by corporations such as McDonald’s and Chipotle.

      The California Chamber of Commerce, which advocates for business interests, still opposes the bill even without many of the more stringent requirements. In its letter of opposition, CalChamber argues that changing the ballot language to the “keep/oppose” format “makes the vote about the Legislature’s action, not about the proposed statute itself.” The organization posits that such a “profound difference from the historic intent and function” of the referendum process would only be changeable by constitutional amendment rather than statute.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article278999269.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MisterDancer

      @Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.): I can’t believe he or anybody around him could have believed it would end any other way if he won.

      I’m of the personal speculation that he didn’t plan to win, and in fact was convinced he wouldn’t.

      Nothing to back that speculation formally; I recall some reporting on Election Night and some other business that gave that impression, but for once I’m not looking anything up :)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bbleh

      @Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.): this absolutely.  Have opined for a while that if he had stuck to real-estate bottom-feeding, money-laundering, and the occasional side grift like Trump U., then he never would have got in trouble, or at least not much that couldn’t be bought out of with a fine.  But nooooo.

      @MisterDancer: concur. I think it was a brand-building ego trip that got outta control, and that still wouldn’t have worked without the active assistance of The New York Times and the Director of the FBI.  (Why else would he have ended up with not-even-B-list Pence as VP?)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      jonas

      @Old School: More like a lot of his lawyers’ time. Just screening and seating the jury will take weeks or months. His legal bills have to be staggering and while his PAC seems to have been able to grift the rubes enough to keep his attorneys in their Bentleys so far, I’m not sure how long that can keep going. Remember, he’s also trying to run for president, which is what the PAC is *supposed* to be paying for.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      TBH, I get a little embarrassed for some of my twitter follows when they get too worked up about the Windsors, but this…

      Jake Sherman @JakeSherman
      Trump signals to @hughhewitt that he would be interested in debating Megan Markle.
      Trump says that he “didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen.”

      “Let’s set it up. I’d love to debate her”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      Say it ain’t so, Homeland Security.

      Undercover Government Agents on Social Media

      More than 3,000 pages of internal records obtained by a Brennan Center lawsuit show that the Department of Homeland Security routinely uses fake social media accounts to gather information about people, with insufficient protections for privacy rights. The revelations add to long-running concerns about government use of social media at all levels and underscore the need for robust reforms. Chief among these are “clear and enforceable controls and transparency requirements,”
      https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/documents-reveal-widespread-use-fake-social-media-accounts-dhs

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Doc Sardonic

      @MisterDancer: I believe that Mango Mussolini believed he had an outside chance to beat Hillary, which is why he ran against her and not Obama, he knew he would get his clock cleaned. He viewed this as a most excellent grift opportunity, soak the rubes for as much as he could during the campaign and then run the stolen election grift. Once he got elected, and once the shock wore off for him and he grasped the levers of power, the light came on that he had the keys to the mother lode. The amounts that he could grift were unlimited or limited only by lack of imagination, and anything that he could do to be the last elected President of the United States and become the ruler of the US was not off limits.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      smith

      @bbleh: TFG apparently tried the flooding-the-basement-where-the-incriminating-files-are-stored trick once before years ago, and it worked like a charm for him. Unfortunately, those were paper files, and probably the IT guy was the only one in the bunch who had a clue about how well that might work with electronic files. I am really looking forward to hearing at the trial exactly how they attempted this genius caper.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      jonas

      @bbleh: I’ve been struck this past year with how much trouble Trump has gotten himself into because he was doing stuff he thinks Hillary did and got away with. He mentions it in the recordings surrendered by Cochran. Steal classified documents? Hey, Hillary did the same thing! (Narrator: “No, she did not.”). Wipe a server with incriminating evidence on it? Hillary did that! (Narrator: “No, she did not.”)

      What he ended up doing was committing serious felonies, whereas Clinton was guilty of, at the most, carelessness. But he was too high on his own lib-hating supply to realize that.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MisterDancer: Like you, I couldn’t find it now, but there’s a middling GOP strategist who said that she (IIRC) was brought into an early meeting during which the stated plan was for trump to come in second or third in the first few primaries then make a big show of endorsing the front-runner in return for some showy groveling.

      I think it’s in Michael Lewis’s book, for which Christie was pretty clearly a main source, that trump looked terrified when it looked like he was going to win. I’ve always thought the plan was to lose the GE, then launch a rival to Fox with some of that sweet, sweet Russian cash, while laundering more of same.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      jonas

      @trollhattan: I know employers supposedly can’t fire people for serving on a jury (who knows what GA law is), but seriously, how many people in a county could seriously just walk away from their work for a third of the year to serve on this case without any repercussions? Or from their families if they have small kids to take care of during the day?

      I guess the jury will consist primarily of wealthy, non-working Atlanta housewives whose kids are grown and out of the house or something.  One hell of a season of RHOA!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      bbleh

      @smith: big trouble for the Cheese if he can’t stand alone

      ISWYDT

      @MisterForkbeard: good point. And the usual sociopathic donor stratum of the Republican Party who thought they still had the Frankenstein Monster under control.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … DOI.gov:

      WASHINGTON — The Biden-Harris administration today announced significant steps to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (Arctic Refuge) and more than 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A). These bold actions to protect the Arctic region build on President Biden’s historic conservation and climate agenda, which already includes protecting more than 21 million acres of public lands and waters across the nation, and securing the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment in climate action in history.

      In the Arctic Refuge, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has authorized the cancellation of the remaining seven oil and gas leases issued by the previous administration in the Coastal Plain. The leases were suspended in June 2021 following the issuance of Secretary’s Order (S.O.) 3401, which identified “multiple legal deficiencies in the underlying record supporting the leases.” 

      In addition, the Department today proposed new regulations for the NPR-A that would ensure maximum protection for the more than 13 million acres of Special Areas in the reserve, while supporting subsistence activities for Alaska Native communities. The proposed rule, previewed in March 2023, adds to President Biden’s actions to protect millions of acres of lands and waters in the Arctic, including withdrawing approximately 2.8 million acres of the Beaufort Sea, ensuring the entire United States Arctic Ocean is off limits to new oil and gas leasing.

      “With climate change warming the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet, we must do everything within our control to meet the highest standards of care to protect this fragile ecosystem,” said Secretary Haaland. “President Biden is delivering on the most ambitious climate and conservation agenda in history. The steps we are taking today further that commitment, based on the best available science and in recognition of the Indigenous Knowledge of the original stewards of this area, to safeguard our public lands for future generations.”

      […]

      Those are some pretty huge tracts of land.

      Good, good.

      (via Reuters)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      bbleh

      @Doc Sardonic:

      🎶 He is flooding out the basement
       where the notes of crime are stored.
      He hath loosed his team of lawyers
      but he can’t keep them aboard.
      And his Truth is all but gone.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      wjca

      @Baud:

      India’s Moon Lander Detects Movement Underneath The Surface

      The event is currently under investigation

      The earth’s gravity impacts the moon and results in seismic activity.   And this is surprising to whom?

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Roger Moore

      @MisterDancer:

      Trump may not have planned on winning, but he looked like he wanted to win.  At the very least, he wasn’t doing any of the many things he could have done to subtly tank the election if he genuinely wanted to lose.

      Just as an example, look at the payoff to Stormy Daniels.  The evidence says he didn’t actually care about the potential damage to his reputation, since he talked about stiffing her after the election was over.  He cut his deal with her specifically because he thought it would help his election chances.  That’s the behavior of someone who wants to win, not someone who’s ambivalent or secretly wants to lose.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.