I am so not tired of winning!

Let’s see.

Today a judge ruled against Trump in the second E. Jean Carroll case; now all the jury has to do is decide damagers damages.

Today Yuscil Taveras struck a deal with Jack Smith to testify in the MAL case, and therefore won’t be charged.

Today a NY judge ruled that Trump doesn’t get to delay his fraud case. With a bonus hand-written note from the judge stating that the arguments are totally without merit!

Let us savor!

That didn't take long. A New York judge REJECTED Trump's bid to delay trial in his civil fraud case, with a handwritten notation that his lawyers' arguments are "completely without merit." Background from earlier, via @EvaSurovell @TheMessenger https://t.co/0bNtXfA6EO pic.twitter.com/GPDew3rt1C — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) September 6, 2023

BREAKING: Taveras has struck a plea agreement w/ Jack Smith’s office. At one point, he was represented by a trump-paid lawyer but flipped once he was advised by a public defender. He will not be charged in the Mar-a-Lago case in exchange for his testimony. https://t.co/BMxgXFrxGO — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 6, 2023

“I’ll deny Mr. Chesebro’s motion to sever from Mrs. Powell. I’ll deny in part Mrs. Powell’s motion to sever from Mr. Chesebro” pic.twitter.com/XPAHtUX8ey — Acyn (@Acyn) September 6, 2023

Not directly a Trump case, but Cheese-bro doesn’t get to separate from Kracken, and vice versa!

What else good happened?