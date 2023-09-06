Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Back to the 'Real' World

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Back to the ‘Real’ World

People dap in *Iowa*, now. (There is, of course, a WikiHow.)

And the Congressional summer recess is over:

Meanwhile, the NYTimes‘ Peter Baker is at it again:


Recommended reading:

    58Comments

    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      I was just reading the infuriated comments in response to Bret Stephens’s latest turd, “Why so Many Americans Are So Down on Joe Biden.” ARGGHHH

      Reply
    6. 6.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      I did not click on that poll link.  From the image, it looks like they take the last few points, fit a line, and extrapolate to 2024?  I don’t even know where to begin, apart from restating the need for an army of nut-kicking robots programmed to react to people who say stupid shit.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @zhena gogolia: “Why so Many Americans Are So Down on Joe Biden.” ARGGHHH

      Because we have a media culture that both employs people like Bretbug and has no problem paying him to put a slightly edited version of this concern trolling once a week.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      You know what’s worse than losing to fascists. Spending all of your time worrying about losing to fascists.

      Maybe if more liberals stopped working, the NYT would realize there’s not a market for this type of reporting.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      TFG comes from a different handshake tradition where the traditional greeting of a guest involves grabbing firmly on their hand and then trying to pull them off their feet.

      We do remember him doing that to world leaders, right?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      smith

      @Baud: Looking at the number of comments they typically get when they publish something that liberals take exception to, I’d say there is a huge market for it. FTFNYT political reporting is a giant trolling operation, and the fact that it agitates liberals is a feature, not a bug. What has always puzzled me is the fact that so many people not only volunteer to be trolled by FTFNYT, they actually pay for it. From the outside it almost looks like a sado-masochistic relationship.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: I never felt this way before. It’s hard when you can’t just up and leave. I’ve been working since I was 16, and I’m done.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      lowtechcyclist

      @J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian):

      From the image, it looks like they take the last few points, fit a line, and extrapolate to 2024?

      I think the solid lines connect the exit polls from past elections, and the dotted line connects to the 2023 poll results featured in the story.  You’ll notice that the last dots aren’t at 2024 but to its left.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @zhena gogolia: ​It’s hard when you can’t just up and leave.

      One of the advantages of being a union carpenter, and if one doesn’t exercise that option, the contractor will happily do it for you!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Steeplejack

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I’m not even sure those white people were doing it right. I thought dapping was basically just bumping fists. That was what enabled the RWNJs to see the satanic nature of Barack and Michelle Obama. Anybody remember that controversy? Seems like a hundred years ago.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      bbleh

      @smith: This.  It’s long been a principle of advertising that what gets people excited sells more product, and the easiest way to get people excited is to get them angry.  Another good way, of course, is to amuse them, to entertain them, and this is why I stopped reading the Very Earnest Pleas From Very Serious Journalists about halfway through: they seem oblivious to the fact that entertainment has eclipsed information as a mission of most media, very much including the national political media.  (I distinguish sharply between non-political reporters and political ones.  The FTFNYT routinely has excellent, knowledgeable, informative reporting on all sorts of things that aren’t American politics.)

      To the Very Serious Journalists I would say: you’re absolutely right, and good luck with that.  To everyone else I would say: the (political) media is as it is and it ain’t gonna change soon, especially not with a WWE ringmaster running for President, so don’t waste time criticizing it or hoping it will change.  Factor it into your plans and soldier on.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      @OzarkHillbilly:   I am too lazy to look it up, but two possibilities come to mind:

      1. “pad” spelled backwards.  This is a verb, so one can do that.

      2. Short for “dapper”.  That is not a verb, as far as I know.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      cmorenc

      Media coverage of the GOP primary/nomination race has so far been overwhelmingly horse-race type coverage, rather than focusing on substantive differences between the candidates, other than generally pointing out that Christie is running as the anti-Trump candidate and Nikki Haley is running as the not-Trump candidate.  You’ll get no clue from the MSM what Tim Scott is actually about, beyond being a black GOP presidential candidate. The only GOP presidential wanna-bes whose substantive views have received any coverage are Ramaswamy and DeSantis, because some of their positions (and actions in DeSantis’s case) are too outlandishly contrarian and extreme for the MSM to ignore their value as click-bait coverage.  But it’s still 99% horse-race and click-bait type coverage.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Baud

      @bbleh:

      Another good way, of course, is to amuse them, to entertain them,

       
      There are times I feel libs get overly entertained by Republican behavior. Mockery and ridicule are important, but it’s a delicate balance.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian): @Steeplejack: What I learned:

      The dap is a friendly greeting between 2 people to express solidarity.It includes a wide variety of gestures, but it can be any handshake you have with a close friend. Most people create their own dap with unique snaps, slaps, and fist bumps—there’s no “right” or “wrong” way to dap someone up![1]

      So we all know what a dap is, but I at least didn’t know I knew. The closest I come to one is the grasping of each others’ right hand thumbs and pulling ourselves into a shoulder hug.​

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Betty Cracker

      In an AP interview, VP Harris answered a question on voter concern about the president’s age and her readiness to assume the job should that be necessary:

      She repurposed the US Postal Service’s slogan admirably — he delivers for you! She also deftly handled the question about her readiness by pointing out that she took the same oath as every other VP and full understood the import.

      Great answers, I thought.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: It’s very good, but framed as “Harris dismisses concerns about Biden’s age,” which makes her sound flippant (not what you see in the clip). They’re so desperate for controversy.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      cmorenc

      @Baud:

      There are times I feel libs get overly entertained by Republican behavior. Mockery and ridicule are important, but it’s a delicate balance.

      It’s kind of like enjoying the mockery of Hitler in the “Downfall” parodies – it’s only fun because you already know for sure that the monster is flailing in the face of imminent defeat.  No so much fun to watch Hitler make similar gestures at the Nurenburg rally as he consolidated power to begin aggressively menacing other European countries and Jewish people.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      MisterDancer

      @Steeplejack: I thought dapping was basically just bumping fists. That was what enabled the RWNJs to see the satanic nature of Barack and Michelle Obama. Anybody remember that controversy?

      There’s a whole sub-culture around signifying being part of a in-group via a dap, like what OzarkHillbilly quoted. It can be just bumping fists, but like the video shows, there can be so much more.

      Hilariously, I ran into a school chum during my morning constitutional, today. And part of the greeting process was to do what I’ll call a basic farewell dap. It signified we’re part of the same general Older Black Male social group, if not close enough for a more elaborate one.

      Related: that was the “problem” with the Obamas’ bumping fists. It was a “sign” that they “only really cared about Black people”. That, in other words, White folx couldn’t trust that shifty Black POTUS. The kind of “WTF-ery” that people not aware of the concept can turn from curiousity into a reason to hate, pretty quick, in my experience.

      Reply

