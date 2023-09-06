Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When Bad Things Happen to Bad People

A little over a year ago, we discussed the legal tribulations of James O’Keefe, the scuzzy grifter who founded Project Veritas, related to the theft of the president’s daughter’s diary and other material. Earlier this year, Anne Laurie covered O’Keefe’s departure from PV amid accusations of financial malfeasance.

WaPo obtained a report from an audit conducted by a law firm hired by PV after O’Keefe skedaddled, and, as WaPo puts it, “the report raises questions about whether O’Keefe complied with laws that prohibit nonprofit leaders from using the organization’s funds for their personal benefit.” Hoo-boy, does it ever!

In August 2022, James O’Keefe needed to get to Maine for a sailing trip. Rather than take a commercial flight for roughly $200, the conservative undercover-video activist directed his employees to book a $12,000 helicopter flight direct from New York to the seaside town of Southwest Harbor, using funds donated to Project Veritas, the nonprofit he founded, according to a draft of a private internal audit conducted by an independent law firm.

When bad weather forced the helicopter to make an unscheduled landing in Portland, O’Keefe booked a $1,400 black car for the three-hour drive from the helipad to the sailboat. O’Keefe justified the expenses by saying that he had a meeting near the dock, the audit stated. Two Project Veritas staffers described the person he met with to The Washington Post as a low-level donor…

There was $208,980 worth of luxury black-car travel over a two-year period. There was a $600 haul of bottled water during one hotel stay in San Antonio. There was even a $2,500 set of DJ equipment; O’Keefe dreamed of playing a set at Coachella, according to two former employees, and was irritated when his staff couldn’t get him booked at the legendary California music festival.

Sounds like he went all Kim Jong-un on them. But I think this is my favorite part:

In September 2021, according to the report, Hurricane Ida floodwaters threatened to destroy the Project Veritas office in Mamaroneck. The staff scrambled to save equipment and their own lives — one elderly employee was briefly pulled underwater and had to be rescued by colleagues. But O’Keefe had already left the scene, asking employees to prioritize his own evacuation so he could make it to Virginia for a performance of the musical “Oklahoma!” in which he had the lead role, according to staffers cited by the audit.

“Don’t worry, everything will be okay,” O’Keefe told his employees, according to recollection of a staffer cited in the audit, “but help me get out of here.” In 2022, Project Veritas admitted in a tax filing to improperly spending $20,500 moving some staff operations to Virginia during O’Keefe’s time with the musical production for his convenience.

Is it possible they’re just all like this? Grifty, selfish and profligate, I mean? O’Keefe was eagerly embraced by fellow Repub greed-head Donald Trump but wasn’t elevated by Emperor Tang. So no one can blame Trump for O’Keefe. Also, it’s been true for years that if you lightly scratch even the most buttoned-down and sober-seeming “conservative,” corruption and cupidity gush out. (See Bush, Neil, etc.)

Sometimes language evolves in such a way that in modern usage, a word means the opposite of what it meant originally. Something like that seems to be happening to the word “conservative.” Or maybe it’s been a contronym all along.

Anyhoo, O’Keefe is just a boy who cain’t say no, now he’s in a turrrrrible fix! Or at least I hope so.

Open thread.

ETA: WaPo gift link to the article.

    2. 2.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I am just distressed that this happened to such an upstanding Young Republican, who has his entire life in front of him.

    5. 5.

      Elizabelle

      White collar crime, fraud, but I do hope it lands this jackhole in prison for a spell.  It’s what all the cool grifters are doing.

    8. 8.

      misterpuff

      The Republican Party, where assholes go to be bigger assholes and frigging obscenely rich assholes throw money at them “to pwn the Libs.”

       

      I guess Dean Wormer was wrong “Fat , Drunk and Stupid” is the way to go through life if you are a GOOPer.

    12. 12.

      MisterDancer

      Is it possible they’re just all like this? Grifty, selfish and profligate, I mean?

      To me: most of the bigwigs on The Right attended the Boss Hogg (from THE DUKES OF HAZZARD) School of “Entrepreneurship”.

      Almost as if they all just want little fiefdoms to dominate, more than anything. For a lot of them, their beliefs in Conservatism is as shallow as their moral center.

    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      When the entire ethos underpinning your movement is the freedom to be the biggest dickhead you can be, it’s inevitably going to attract and reward an astonishingly large number of dickheads.

      And this is their way.

    14. 14.

      Chris

      Is it possible they’re just all like this?

      I mean, Lord, yes.

      It’s kind of baked into the cake right off the bat.  Firstly, “greed is good” capitalism, which pretty much does away with any kind of morality right there.  Secondly, “faith not works” evangelicalism, which insists that what you do in life doesn’t matter because you’re all evil anyway and the only way to make your life have any meaning is to join the correct tribe.  Thirdly and probably most importantly, simple racism, which reduces all of life’s questions to “are the right people in charge,” with “the right people” defined in completely identitarian terms, so the only thing that matters isn’t how the public funds are being used, just who’s using them – as long as you’re in the right tribe, by definition it’s okay to do what you want with it.  And of course once you reach the full-on fascist stage, there’s just the social darwinism that’s the only remaining ideology – “the strong do what they want, the weak suffer what they must.”

    15. 15.

      LAO

      @Betty Cracker: Does anyone else find it funny that a guy who made his career as a dishonest grifter turns out to be a dishonest grifter. Are the assholes at Veritas really surprised? How ridiculously naive.

    17. 17.

      misterpuff

      I read the headline and thought Moscow Mitch must have wondered into the beyond, but no, Mitch McConnell is still alive.

       

      I will check back daily.

    19. 19.

      Chris

      @MisterDancer:

      Boss Hogg is a piker next to all of these guys.  Half the corrupt schemes he tried to get involved with, he’d back out of immediately when it turned out they had a chance of hurting someone.  Even within the show’s universe he was way too much of a sap, and the only reason someone bigger and meaner hadn’t muscled him out a long time ago is that there simply wasn’t anything in Hazzard County worth the effort.

      (Well, that and a little help from the Dukes).

    24. 24.

      Madeleine

      Thank you thank you! I’ve been yelling at the radio for several days now about calling Greene and her friends “conservatives.” Sheesh! Do these so-called reporters, pundits, et al. understand even basic political terms? I.e. their jobs? Of course not. Empty-headed mimics. Sheesh. Grrr.

    25. 25.

      West of the Rockies

      So many of them know better.  They choose to lie and cheat and steal and villainize people for cash and fame.  Then they squeal when someone points out their lack of honor and integrity.

    28. 28.

      Dangerman

      @Chris: It’s a coalition of single issue voters. Taxes. Debt (meaning, money spent by liberals; money spent by them is OK). Guns. Abortion (although that will barely be mentioned at their Convention because people like Nikki Haley aren’t following the dogma and it will cause a schism in their coalition). Pick your dickhead single issue; join the Cult.

    29. 29.

      Ruckus

      @Tony Jay:

      It’s been raining wankers since well before I was born. And I’m in the middle of my eighth decade now.

      This world has always had wankers. It wouldn’t be humanity if there hadn’t been.

    31. 31.

      MisterDancer

      @Chris: Boss Hogg is a piker next to all of these guys.

      [Edited for clarity] Well, I was trying to summarize how their real North Star is the same group of assholes who put my ancestors in bondage, along the way enabling the entire US to be a racist state (yes, including Lincoln and many Union soldiers.) Then they invented The Lost Cause to justify their shitty decisions, in parallel developing a one-party set of states as part of developing Jim Crow, overall shredding the economies of The South not once, but twice. Just to make, and keep, a few White Men rich.

      But I figured I’d try to make it slightly lighter (and shorter) than I usually do. :)

    32. 32.

      Annie

      I don’t know if they are all grifters, but I think a lot of RWNJs are incompetent.  Look at some (or all) of the arguments Trump’s attorneys have presented.  I work with competent lawyers and they laugh out loud at these arguments.  Look at a lot of anti-vaxxers.  Read their stuff or talk to them (I know a couple) and it’s soon clear that they are ignoring the science of vaccines.  I have started to wonder if that’s why RWNJs are so authoritarian — they don’t want questions because their ideas won’t stand up under questioning.

    33. 33.

      Chris

      @MisterDancer:

      Reasonable :D

      I do like the archetype, in that that kind of petty local potentate is exactly the kind of elite that’s the backbone of the GOP, even more so than any Wall Street bankers or Silicon Valley techbros.

    39. 39.

      catclub

      @Madeleine: I’ve been yelling at the radio for several days now about calling Greene and her friends “conservatives.”

       

      I think ‘revanchists’  come closest. Self important feudal masters who want the old ways back, with them in charge.

    40. 40.

      Kay

      He looks… fleshier and worse for wear but still weirdly teenager-like.

      Right wing men don’t grow up. Joe Rogan dresses like I would dress a 4 year old boy, except GIANT “play clothes”. Ewww.

      Wouldn’t it be wild if they all just ended up in prison? All our Right wing celebrities of the last 20 years- in the hoose gow!

    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      More bad news for Donnie.

      A federal judge has ruled Donald Trump is liable for defamatory comments he made in 2019 about writer E Jean Carroll.

      Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday that Ms Carroll’s second civil defamation trial against Mr Trump will be limited to determining damages. Ms Carroll accused Mr Trump of raping her at a department store in the 1990s.

      The former president goes to trial in January against Ms Carroll over comments he made about her allegations.

      In a statement on Wednesday, lawyers for Mr Trump said they “remain very confident that the Carroll II verdict will be overturned on appeal, which will render this decision moot”.

      Ms Carroll first came forward with the sexual assault claims in a New York Magazine article in 2019.

      Mr Trump then denied the allegations, and Ms Carroll filed her first defamation suit against him that November, claiming he damaged her reputation and caused her emotional harm.

      This case is separate from a civil trial in May, where a New York jury found the former president sexually abused Ms Carroll, though he was found not liable for raping her in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman. That jury also found Mr Trump liable for defamation for calling the magazine writer’s accusations “a hoax and a lie”.

      Mr Trump was ordered to pay Ms Carroll $5m (£4m) as a part of that New York civil lawsuit.

      On Wednesday, in a 25-page decision in the second defamation case, Judge Kaplan argued that the May verdict established that Mr Trump made statements about the assault with “actual malice”.

      The ruling means this upcoming second defamation case will focus solely on how much Mr Trump should pay Ms Carroll for making the comments.

      Typically, it would be up to a jury to decide whether a defendant is liable for damages. The trial is scheduled for 15 January, 2024.

      I look forward to leaning which rich supporter pays Donnie’s penalty.

    42. 42.

      JWR

      A bit of good news out of SoCal’s Inland Empire:

      SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday halted a Southern California school district from requiring parents to be notified if their children change their gender identification or pronouns at school.

      San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Thomas S. Garza ruled after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Chino Valley Unified School District for adopting a policy requiring schools to tell parents when their children change their pronouns or use a bathroom of a gender other than the one listed on their official paperwork.

    43. 43.

      Chris

      @Annie:

      I don’t know if they are all grifters, but I think a lot of RWNJs are incompetent.

      I mean, I think they’re all people who have been taught by experience that competence doesn’t matter.

      Virtually all the conservative sectors of society are people who have very good reason to believe that when they break the rules they’ll be forgiven and when they fuck up someone’ll bail them out.  Right-wing churches engage in everything from tax fraud to child abuse and nobody ever attacks them as institutions because that’s against “freedom of religion.”  Businessmen mostly aren’t punished when they commit fraud and get bailed out when they make bad business decisions.  Policemen are almost never held accountable when they break the rules, and any restitution to taxpayers only ever comes out of those taxpayers’ own pockets.  Right-wing militia types are more often than not simply let off the hook by the justice system.  The last Republican president to suffer any consequences for the crimes he committed in office was Nixon, though with Trump there’s at least some hope.  And then there’s just the ordinary rank-and-file types, wife-beaters and racists who get away with it because the system is only interested in pursuing certain forms of crime.

      They’re all part of an ecosystem that teaches them every day of their life that how well they do in life is completely unconnected to how well they do their jobs or abide by society’s rules.  So naturally, most of them aren’t competent.  And they keep pushing the boundaries of what they’re able to get away with, because most of the time it works out for them.

    45. 45.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Sometimes language evolves in such a way that in modern usage, a word means the opposite of what it meant originally. Something like that seems to be happening to the word “conservative.” Or maybe it’s been a contronym all along.

      This was not a natural evolution of language. “Conservative” is merely one of several words they appropriated, redefined, and set to their own nefarious purposes.

      Time to reclaim the English language.

    47. 47.

      wjca

      @Chris: Secondly, “faith not works” evangelicalism, which insists that what you do in life doesn’t matter because you’re all evil anyway and the only way to make your life have any meaning is to join the correct tribe.

      Seems like you left out the “prosperity gospel”, which inverts Christianity to claim that what proves your virtue is how much money you acquire.  By whatever means.  Definitely part of the mix.

    48. 48.

      HeleninEire

      @LAO: Hi! I have a lawyer question. The judge in the J6 Rico trial just severed Cheseboro and Powell. They will go to trial in October. I know that Trump cannot be forced to testify in his own trial but can he be called to testify in this one?

    49. 49.

      Tony Jay

      @Ruckus:

      That’s true, but it definitely feels to me like a War of Global Arsehole Domination kicked off with the turn of the millennium and it’s become so all-encompassing that everyone, however low down the celebrity totem pole they may dwell, has had to chose a side, and a LOT of them have come out as proponents of or sympathisers with the wrong side.

      There’s a ton of people over here whose political opinions I previously had absolutely no interest in who have insisted on jumping right into repellent vermin territory by using their fame to spread far-Right bullshit.

    51. 51.

      cain

      @Tony Jay: Isn’t that the “freedom” they’ve been talking about ? They hate this DEI stuff because they can’t make the jokes they want, or other stuff like they used to.

