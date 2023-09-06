On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Dagaetch

I love New Zealand. I love New Zealand. Can I tell you how much I love New Zealand? THIS MUCH. Seriously. In the 3 weeks that I drove around the South Island, there was not a single day that I didn’t come across a scene that had me smiling wide. It was, quite simply, phenomenal. And there is a part of me that doesn’t want to go back, because I’m afraid I wouldn’t ever leave, and…uh…there’s probably some reason I couldn’t do that, but you’ll have to remind me later.