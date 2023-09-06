Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Anticancer vaccines are stunning

In the recent issue of Pediatrics, scientists published the results of an ten year follow-up study on a population of kids who received an HPV-9 vaccine during the original clinical trials.  The primary outcome of interest was HPV related cancer diagnosis.  The secondary outcome was the incidence of persistent HPV related outcomes.

So what did they find?

Among females, the incidence in PPE analyses of the composite endpoint of HPV6/11/16/18/31/33/45/52/58-related 6-month persistent infection and disease was 52.4 per 10 000 person-years (persistent infection: 52.4 per 10 000 person-years; disease: 2.2 per 10 000 person-years; Table 2). There were no cases of high-grade CIN and no cases of VIN and VaIN related to vaccine-targeted HPV types. One case of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 1 (CIN1) tested positive for HPV16, HPV39, and HPV59 by PCR at month 84 (Supplemental Appendix 1); cervical cytology results were negative at subsequent visits….

Among males, the incidence in PPE analyses of the composite endpoint of HPV6/11/16/18/31/33/45/52/58-related 6-month persistent infection and disease was 54.6 per 10 000 person-years (persistent infection: 54.6 per 10 000 person-years; disease: 0 per 10 000 person-years; Table 2). There were no cases of disease related to vaccine-targeted HPV types.

Results were similar when effectiveness was analyzed in the HN-TS population (Supplemental Table 14). There were no additional cases of disease endpoints in females or males in the HN-TS population.

10 years of follow-up from initial vaccination shows one, low grade, cancer in the entire population.  The expected rate of cervical cancer is about 8 per 100,000 person years.  This study shows over a 75% decline in incidence of cervical cancer.

So what does it mean!

First WOW. Vaccines are weirdly incredible.  This is an awesome result.  Teens should be vaccinated for the biggest impact on both personal protection and population health.  Secondly, we are in an era where basic public health policies and programs are highly politicized. We’re seeing lower vaccination rates for the recommended kindergarten disease menu.   COVID is the clearest examine where partisanized identity has led to massive vaccine preventable excess deaths.

HPV has always been a politicized vaccine because it acknowledges that most teens at some point will be sexually active either today or sometime in the next few decades.  We as a society don’t do a good job thinking about teen sexual autonomy and health and we do a piss poor job as a society respecting teen woman and gender minority sexual health and autonomy in particular.

The only question I’ve had with my 14 year old on the HPV vaccine is whether they preferred ice cream or a Frappuccino afterwards.  The last two choices have been fancy coffee-like drinks as a reward.  My 11 year old prefers ice cream as their post vaccine incentive.  And I assume that the kids of most of my friends and peers either are, in the process of, or will be vaccinated against HPV.  However if we move thirty miles down the road, that assumption weakens substantially.

We’re building future health disparities by our choices today.

    8Comments

    3. 3.

      Chris T.

      What’s a “PPE analysis”?

      (Likely answer: Personal Protective Equipment. But you should define your acronyms…)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wag

      Vaccination is fucking amazing. Am I sad that evangelicals aren’t vaccinating their children against HPV? Yeah, but their self inflicted diseases (COVID, HPV, MMR, etc.) are further dividing them from societal  advancement, and if we can further marginalize them (thank you young people across the country) we may have a future that finally rolls back the Reagan era excesses.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      Oh yeah, I remember the right-wingers going nuts about vaccinating their innocent teens. I am beginning to think it’s not just sexuality they are weird about, it’s also dealing with expert authority. They have a permanent case of adolescent “you can’t tell me what to do.” Applied inconsistently, as teens do.

      Ohio Son’s pediatrician wanted to give him the vaccine so I said yes even though he’s pretty asocial (as fitting his um, neurological difference). Call it an act of extreme optimism.

      I don’t remember him having any reactions. Though after my shingles shots, I am careful to schedule shots for when there is a free day afterwards.

      Really, when you think of all the discomfort doctors can be the source of, being vaccinated is the least of it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      AM in NC

      I think you’re right, David.  Both my boys got the HPV vaccine when recommended by their pediatrician, and there was such positive discussion among the parents in my friend group about this vaccine!

      Go one county to the west, however, and it’s a different story. We are sorting ourselves in so many ways these days, it seems.  I just feel bad for the kids being endangered by their ignorant /fearful parents. And I LOATHE the powerful people doing everything they can to keep those parents scared and ignorant.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lee

      My oldest was just old enough to get the vaccine when it first rolled out. The pediatrician walked in with a handful of brochures and you could tell she was winding up for a ‘conversation’.

      As soon as she said the words ‘HPV vaccine’ my wife said ‘Yes’. She chuckled and said ‘I didn’t think y’all were going to be a problem, but I have to come prepared’. At the time our area was very very Republican.

      When I posted about it on FB I got some push back from the various nutters. Now whenever a new study comes out about how amazingly effective the vaccine is, I make sure to post it on FB. I also add that my daughters are protected against a common type of cervical cancer because of the vaccine that so many refused.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Barbara

      Two daughters and son are all vaccinated.  I struggle to think what the world would be like if this extreme degree of skepticism had prevailed two generations earlier.  My best friend’s mom contracted polio as a teenager after her father refused to let her and her sister get vaccinated.  She’s had a great life but it has definitely been accompanied by a lot of physical challenges.  My friend’s grandfather never forgave himself and took the really useful and practical road of becoming an extreme alcoholic as a result.  There are all kinds of ways to try to escape responsibility for your actions.

      Reply

