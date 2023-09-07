Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden’s Belief in a ‘Culture of Democracy’

by | 49 Comments

This post is in:

I caught part of Nicolle Wallace’s show on MSNBC yesterday, and among others, she talked to Franklin Foer, who has a new book out on the Biden administration called “The Last Politician.” I haven’t read it, but judging from review snippets I saw online, perceptions seem heavily influenced by the reviewer’s priors.

New York Post: Biden comes off as irritable, ‘babied’ elderly man who regularly flip-flops when not bashing Obama, new book reveals

New York Times: In “The Last Politician,” Franklin Foer presents the first half of Biden’s presidency as a series of made-for-television moments meant to inspire doubters and assuage critics.

Blah blah blah. I mean seriously, it’s revealing to look at the curated media hot takes. Like the King James Bible, Foer’s book apparently offers something for everyone looking to reinforce a preexisting bias or advance a preferred narrative, even if selective quote-pickers have diametrically opposed agendas.

But after hearing Foer discuss the book with Wallace, I’m tempted to read it. Forgive the X-Lax embed; I’m unable to find the clip elsewhere, but here’s a portion of that conversation:

Sometimes Dems — inside and outside of the administration — perceive Biden’s emphasis on bipartisanship and collegial treatment of horrific characters like Mitch McConnell as a sign that the president is living in a bygone era and therefore ill-suited to this perilous time.

I’ll cop to having my doubts on this score early in Biden’s term, and though I see it differently now, I don’t think I was unreasonably cynical then. Can a man compromise with an Orc swarm? Can a party win if it scrupulously upholds norms when the opponent ruthlessly flouts them?

But I think what Foer is saying — correctly — is that Biden’s approach is premised on faith in democracy over the long haul rather than naivety about Repubs today. He knows exactly who they are but believes it’s more important to model how things are supposed to work than publicly smack down miscreants.

Reinforcing the culture of democracy is a bet, but Biden hedges it by separating Repubs into two groups — “normal” and “ultra MAGA” — and speaking plainly about the threat the latter pose to democracy. You don’t have to be a cynic to ask if the separation between the two groups has meaning anymore, but I think I understand now why Biden insists on it. He has to believe there’s a way back.

The outcome is still up in the air. Maybe the “Last” in Foer’s title is a warning about what will happen if Biden loses his bet.

Open thread.

  • Albatrossity
  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • CaseyL
  • Chris
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • Hoodie
  • Jackie
  • Josie
  • Kathleen
  • MattF
  • MisterDancer
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Spanky
  • stinger
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • waspuppet
  • wjca

    49Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      I have an extremely hard time imagining Biden ever “bashing Obama” over anything. If you do read the book, I’d be very interested to hear your take on that point. (I’d heard about it and thought I might pick it up, but if it’s gonna be a lot of shitting on Biden, I don’t need a book-length version of a bunch of WATB op-eds.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Maybe Biden is right. Maybe he’s wrong.  But I don’t see how going to war with him over his strategy is helpful. But that’s the go-to response for a lot of people on social media, it seems.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      Biden’s dividing the GOP into somewhat-normal v. MAGA/Ultra-MAGA struck me from the start as a strategic move.

      All the talk about giving people “off-ramps” gets on my nerves because people should be held responsible for their choices. I believe that – but I also know (have come to know) that too many people respond unconsciously to stimuli, without thinking much if at all about it.

      So maybe you have a fair number of people who are normies, have never thought much or deeply about politics, and respond automatically to the GOP tropes of old. Like, “good for the economy, good for the military” – all things that are not true, but are so ingrained they can’t be dislodged.

      So Biden dividing the GOP into two categories gives normies something to ponder: this ain’t your Daddy’s GOP, maybe it shouldn’t be yours. Maybe you can get off the GOP train just long enough to cleanse out the MAGA elements and restore the “real” GOP.

      It’s nonsense – the GOP as a whole enabled, protected, and promulgated every MAGA policy, action, and pronouncement – but it may be a useful political tactic on Biden’s part.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ruckus

      Betty, I think you are correct. Joe isn’t playing their game, the rules of which screw everyone but them. They are certifiably crazy, and really don’t seem to have any concept of more than “If I don’t get what I want i’m going to scream and cry and wet my pants.” The obnoxious, whinny 4 yr olds that are the current head of the rethuglican party, like almost all 4 yr olds have no idea of anything more than “Gimme what I want, even if I don’t know what it is that I want!”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      waspuppet

      People forget Biden told Trump, the sitting president at the time, to shut up on a debate stage. He does seem to have too much faith in bipartisanship, but his contempt for Trump takes a back seat to no one’s.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      stinger

      Interesting post, Betty Cracker, particularly in light of something I read yesterday.

      I’ve begun Jon Meacham’s recent Lincoln biography, And There Was Light, and in the prologue Meacham, writing of emancipation, says “… the man at the pinnacle of power… had put antislavery principle into practice, pursuing justice at perilous moments when a purely political man might have chosen a different course…. There were political and practical reasons for Lincoln to do what he did. Yet there were also political and practical reasons for him to do the opposite of what he did. A constant in his calculus — sometimes decisive, sometimes not, but always there — was his moral opposition to human enslavement…. a pragmatic vision with a moral component.”

      Throughout that passage, I had double vision, seeing in my mind’s eye both Lincoln and Biden.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @CaseyL: We also have to remember that most political messages are not aimed at people like us.  We don’t need persuading or convincing.  We are going to vote, donate, and volunteer anyway.  Messaging is for the people who aren’t committed already.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ruckus

      @CaseyL:

      It’s nonsense – the GOP as a whole enabled, protected, and promulgated every MAGA policy, action, and pronouncement – but it may be a useful political tactic on Biden’s part.

      It gives the not quite insane an offramp. There is no guarantee that they will take it but it’s quite obvious that the current GOP is in the holding their breath and stomping their wittle feet phase.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Josie

      The reporting from the FTFNYT lately combined with the latest poll screeching on CNN makes me think that someone is getting nervous about what Biden has accomplished and plans to accomplish in the future. They might be seeing the devastation of the party coming due to their unbreakable bond to Trump.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      geg6

      But I think what Foer is saying — correctly — is that Biden’s approach is premised on faith in democracy over the long haul rather than naivety about Repubs today. He knows exactly who they are but believes it’s more important to model how things are supposed to work than publicly smack down miscreants.

      This is exactly right. Which is why I try not to flip out when he does things I think are too “bipartisan.” I don’t always succeed but I always end up at the conclusion that I agree with him about how important that modeling is.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chris

      @CaseyL:

      I think it’s aimed at the small but decisive fringe of low-infos who could vote for either party or otherwise may stay home.  Especially in battleground states in the Rust Belt that Biden won back in 2020 and is trying to preserve in 2024.

      Biden may or may not think the GOP itself is salvageable, but at least that’s where I think that approach is most valuable.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MisterDancer

      @Josie: The reporting from the FTFNYT lately combined with the latest poll screeching on CNN makes me think that someone is getting nervous about what Biden has accomplished and plans to accomplish in the future.

      I think The Powers That Be are pretty terrified of Biden, honestly. The horrific pile-on around Afghanistan just fed into the belief he was fundamentally incapable and really just a company man.

      They didn’t think the fucker meant it when he said Charlottesville changed him, as did being not just VP to Obama, but becoming besties.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      Reinforcing the culture of democracy is a bet, but Biden hedges it by separating Repubs into two groups — “normal” and “ultra MAGA” — and speaking plainly about the threat the latter pose to democracy. You don’t have to be a cynic to ask if the separation between the two groups has meaning anymore, but I think I understand now why Biden insists on it. He has to believe there’s a way back.

      As president , there is no up-side to Biden noting that the Republicans are hypocrites who talk about bipartisanship, but act to permanently oppose the Democrats and treat the party as inherently illegitimate. He has to work with the Republicans no matter what, and there have been a few times when the parties have worked together on legislation.

      It should be the job of a non servile press to accurately report on the political climate. But we know that is not going to happen with current Beltway coverage.

      But even though Biden may hope for the best politically, and try to reach out to Republicans, it’s clear that he handles them deftly and does not confuse hope with trying to get things done.

      Also, he does not condemn Republican voters for making foolish or bad choices, and hopes that he can win more of them over by just doing a good job.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MattF

      The unfixable difficulty is that the crazy is very very strong on the Right. Steve Benen gives some examples. How do you deal with that? “I’ll just overlook their psychopathology” is not a plausible long-term strategy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Albatrossity

      @Baud:

      Maybe Biden is right. Maybe he’s wrong.  But I don’t see how going to war with him over his strategy is helpful.

      Exactly. And I will add that he has been around DC long enough that he might actually know a thing or two about how to successfully function in that environment. His legislative success record during his first two years in office certainly supports that hypothesis.

      And frankly, I’d rather have a president who made a miscalculation or two about how to govern than one who absolutely cannot, will not, and never will run the government for anything other than his own enrichment and revenge,

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MisterDancer

      So I’m reminded of my Dad’s reaction when Kamala attacked Joe, during the Primaries, over busing. My Dad — who was for Kamala, who was active in politics during the Civil Rights Movement — defended Joe’s approach to busing, back in the day. (background)

      What he told me has stuck for a while. He reminded me that, back then, Joe’s approach was damn close to “the best the politics of the day could support.” That this is an actual case of us needing to be cautious around applying modern viewpoints to older approaches.

      Biden has backed some not-great laws, propped up some bad approaches (Anita Hill). It’s more than fair to air criticism about those efforts, or when he fails as POTUS. But stuff like the busing situation, or bailing out the railroad workers when the cameras had pulled away, tells me not to ever underestimate Biden, again. That, for all his flaws, his heart is in the right place, and he can learn.

      Maybe the news media, overall, will eventually learn this lesson as well. I can give ’em my Dad’s number, if it helps. :)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Spanky

      You don’t have to be a cynic to ask if the separation between the two groups has meaning anymore, but I think I understand now why Biden insists on it. He has to believe there’s a way back.

      As do I. To think otherwise is to bet on a chaotic end to democracy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Old School

      There was a clip circulating on Twitter earlier this week of the Doucey kid asking at a press conference why Biden was treated like a baby.

      I assume the question was based on this book.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      piratedan

      It strikes me that Joe’s actually betting on us (Americans) to defeat Fascism here and then return to a two-party system and the best way to do so is to give the GOP an out of some kind.  It does make some assumptions that single party rule by the Dems (in the long run) is just as unwieldy as the current GOP embracement of Fascism.  Changes need to be made, peeling back the idea that you can be rich enough to buy a country (politicians, media, judges) and making governance work for enough people to allow them the opportunity to lead the lives they want, a real American Dream, but this time featuring all skin types, all sexual orientations and whatever religion you choose to follow if you feel that you need one.  It features the ideals of Lincoln (all men are created equal) and the founders (everyone is equal under the law) as a foundation and adds the peaceful transference of power as a third leg of the stool.  While that’s been understood, it’s never been chiseled into the consciousness as Biden intends it to be (imho).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chris

      @MisterDancer:

      Coming halfway through the Obama presidency as it did, I always appreciated the Lincoln movie for turning one of the biggest steps forward in American history into a “how the sausage gets made” story, emphasizing that you need the Thaddeus Stevens type hardcore idealists and the Abe Lincoln type pragmatic realists both if you’re going to get anything done.

      … And, except in very rare circumstances, the Abe Lincoln type is the one you want in charge of the country.  That’s not a judgment on the Thaddeus Stevens types, just an acknowledgment of the kind of job running the country is.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Alison Rose

      @Old School: If any president has been treated like a baby, it was TIFG with his staff adding his name every other line in every memo so that he wouldn’t get bored and wander off. Or making sure he got his “executive time” to watch TV and guzzle diet Coke.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MattF

      @Omnes Omnibus: That’s implicit in ignoring it. I knew several journalists, back in the day, and would ask them why they hated the Clintons. The answer I got was a shrug. Didn’t wanna argue about it. Can that be the right answer?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Hoodie

      @CaseyL: It’s also a long game.  Hopefully, it will not be lost on a lot of younger people that MAGA = crazy.  Sure, they think gramps is too old, but they also know he’s not their crazy uncle.  Grandpa’s trying to keep the family together in the hope that better times will come and the craziness will die down.  He might not succeed, but it’s a better option than sectarian war.  TBH, Biden’s biggest foe is the media, which is addicted to conflict and thus enables the GOP.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chris

      @Spanky:

      For my money, there’s no way to preserve the democracy that doesn’t involve the GOP in its present state spending a good long time in minority status, the way the Republicans did after the Great Depression and the way the Democrats did, somewhat more lengthily, after the Civil War.

      There are limits to how much a President can do to make that happen, however.  That’s very much on the voters, and in particular on the goddamn middle voters who can still swing the election either way.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Old School: I didn’t see the Fox News Malfoy clip, but according to an excerpt I read somewhere, Biden felt infantilized when aides rushed to clarify a remark he made during a speech in Poland shortly after Russian’s wholesale invasion of Ukraine. Some people interpreted what he said about Putin as a call for US-led “regime change,” when what he meant was a more generic Putin sucks and should be overthrown. Or something like that. Don’t know if it’s true that he felt infantilized, but it wouldn’t be that surprising.

      @Alison Rose: So true! There’s always a double standard.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MattF

      @Omnes Omnibus: I guess it’s hard to report factually on craziness, and that might explain why honest reporting on it is rare—but I do think there should be more of it. Whether it would help, I don’t know.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Geminid

      I think one reason some Democrats fault President Biden’s approach to partisan  messaging is that they confuse tough talk with actual toughness. But I don’t care how tough Biden talks as long as he stays tough in his actions.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      CaseyL

      @Old School: ​

      Jean-Pierre can’t ignore the malevolent nitwits of the press, but Biden can and has and continues to do so.

      I really, really like that about him: he doesn’t respond to every wild-hair-up-the-butt the press gets into a lather about.he doesn’t pay attention to what X is saying about him. he just plain doesn’t take the MSM bait.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rikyrah

      Joe Biden continues to be the man needed for this time.

      I don’t see any difference in the GOPers. But, I’m not his audience. It is a strategic move.

      And, one, when he points out the crazy GOP Policy, he can blame the MAGA’s and then pivot to the Republican in front of him and ask

      ” this is who you are?”

      I appreciate that Biden always points out the POLICY. Hammering down on the POLICY issues is a smart thing. It takes away from the Politics of PERSONALITY that the MSM absolutely loves to do.

      Biden bringing it back to the POLICY pisses them (the MSM) off, because, they can’t BOTH SIDES the policy, because there isn’t something on our side that is as INSANE.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jackie

      @geg6: I agree. Biden has managed to retain his “reach across the aisle” strategy with decent success. As much as we hate on McTurtle – deservedly so – he has been an ally to Biden more often than not, pulling the non-MAGA senators towards supporting Bills and getting them passed.

      I don’t know if this will ever be achieved again once Biden and McConnell are gone. At least until a majority of MAGA GQP are voted out.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Chris

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Yeah, a lot of politicians in the last fifteen years (including some good ones on our side) have leaned heavily on their social media presence to reach motivated groups of voters.  And without wanting to discount the advantages in that, there’s probably a big percentage in remembering that the average person is not a super-engaged always-online Twitter type.  Which is what Biden seems to be doing.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: Wallace, Foer and the panel discussed the pundit reaction when Biden highlighted the “ultra MAGA” threat to democracy in the runup to the midterm elections. It was tough talk, which was necessary, IMO.

      There was a lot of tut-tutting (among pundits at the time, not the panel) about how that was “divisive” and that Biden should focus on “kitchen table” issues instead. But I think it resonated with people who are alarmed about the Trump cult’s threat to democracy.

      It’s true that campaign/admin messaging can’t focus solely on committed Dems. But they can’t be ignored either. So far, Biden’s team has done a decent job getting the balance right.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: Biden should talk tough when the occasion presents itself. I think the the tough talk is all the more effective against a background of less partisan and more positive messaging.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Unpopular Opinion: I think Biden is smarter than his critics and that his Reaching Across The Aisle, good-faith mentality that very-online Progressives and many here loathe, is actually what the majority of the Dem Coalition wants and is WHY HE WON!  Both in the Dem Primary and in the General Election.  He’s more in touch with the Dem base and the median Dem voter than most of us are.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Alison Rose

      YES! Love to see this. Get your money, ladies!

      Female soccer players in Spain are going on strike as the club season begins, a union representative said on Thursday, as a dispute over conduct by the head of the country’s soccer federation widened into a fight with their clubs over pay.

      Early this month, the women’s players’ union announced that if working conditions did not improve considerably before the start of the season on Friday, the women would not play the matches set to begin this weekend.

      The players asked for three years of progressive increases to bring their minimum wage up to 30,000 euros (about $32,000) a year, but the league proposed an increase, over three years, to €25,000. The current minimum for female players in the country is €16,000, compared with €180,000 for their male counterparts, according to Spain’s chief player union, A.F.E.

      Spain’s female soccer players have been demanding higher wages and better conditions for years. They reached their first collective bargaining agreement in 2020 and have since been pushing for the country’s soccer league to improve conditions. The players are seeking higher wages, contracts that continue during maternity leave, and access to the same nutritionists and physical therapists as the male players.

      16,000 Euros is barely over $17,000. That’s absurd, even if someone makes the argument that the women’s matches don’t bring in as much. They still deserve to be paid a reasonable wage!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kathleen

      @MisterDancer: You hit on why they hate him – his prioritizing of inclusion of Black people on a personal and political basis drives media absolutely insane and I’m not just talking about Fox. Add his VP choice and you’ve got full blown media frenzy over his “age” (subtext “that woman would become President if anything happened to him”). It also explains why they hate, hate the Democratic Party in general. Black people wield too much influence and power for their taste.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      wjca

      @GeminidBiden should talk tough when the occasion presents itself. I think the the tough talk is all the more effective against a background of less partisan and more positive messaging. 

      Which appears to be exactly what he is doing.

      Reply

