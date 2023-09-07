Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: World's Best Healthcare…

Despite the potentially aggravating FTFNYTimes-house-style headline, it’s not a bad article. [Unpaywalled gift link]:

Something strange has been happening in this giant federal program. Instead of growing and growing, as it always had before, spending per Medicare beneficiary has nearly leveled off over more than a decade.

The trend can be a little hard to see because, as baby boomers have aged, the number of people using Medicare has grown. But it has had enormous consequences for federal spending. Budget news often sounds apocalyptic, but the Medicare trend has been unexpectedly good for federal spending, saving taxpayers a huge amount relative to projections…

Some of the reductions are easy to explain. Congress changed Medicare policy. The biggest such shift came with the Affordable Care Act in 2010, which reduced Medicare’s payments to hospitals and to health insurers that offered private Medicare Advantage plans. Congress also cut Medicare payments as part of a budget deal in 2011.

But most of the savings can’t be attributed to any obvious policy shift. In a recent letter to the Senate Budget Committee, economists at the Congressional Budget Office described the huge reductions in its Medicare forecasts between 2010 and 2020. Most of those reductions came from a category the budget office calls “technical adjustments,” which it uses to describe changes to public health and the practice of medicine itself.

Older Americans appear to be having fewer heart attacks and strokes, the likely result of effective cholesterol and blood pressure medicines that became cheap and widely used in recent years, according to research from Professor Cutler and colleagues. And drug makers and surgeons haven’t developed as many new blockbuster treatments recently — there has been no new Prozac or angioplasty to drive up spending. (Medicare is currently barred by statute from covering the new class of expensive anti-obesity drugs.)

Parts of the health system appear to have become more efficient, as medical providers have been more cautious about adopting new therapies without much evidence, and more care has shifted outside hospitals into cheaper settings…


ICYMI — previously the first approval was expected next Tuesday, Sept. 12th:

The Food and Drug Administration plans to greenlight updated versions of the Covid boosters as early as Friday, according to four people familiar with the agency’s plans.

The latest shots are designed to target the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant. Though that strain is no longer dominant, the boosters should still protect against current circulating subvariants, which are closely related, the drugmakers and experts say.

The Friday timeline for authorization is not firm, and it could slide into early next week, two of the sources said…

Two sources indicated the FDA is exploring the possibility of granting the boosters a full approval license instead of an emergency use authorization, a departure from the approach used for previous Covid vaccine authorizations. However, it remains uncertain whether that is still the intended course of action.

After the FDA’s signoff, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its advisory committee will issue their own recommendations about who should get the shots and how they should be used. The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to vote at a scheduled meeting Tuesday. The CDC’s director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, could sign off on the boosters shortly after the meeting, allowing vaccinations to begin…

Most people with private and public health insurance should continue to pay nothing out of pocket for the vaccines, Kates said. If a person gets the vaccine out of network, however, it could carry a cost.

Some people without insurance may be able to get boosters free from safety net providers, such as community health centers, but others may have to pay the full cost. The Biden administration has also announced a “bridge” program that will offer uninsured people access to free boosters at least through the end of 2024.

Novavax’s vaccine, which has not been granted full FDA approval yet but instead is available through emergency use authorization, will continue to be covered, Kates said.

    67Comments

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      All praise to the ACA, once again!  Tens of millions of people have affordable healthcare coverage who otherwise would not.  And that’s good not just for their health but for the knock-on effects, eg the ability to leave a job and move on to other, more productive things.

      And while we’re at it, a few other things I’d like to see happen:
      — “Medicare for all.”  Make it available to anyone who wants to buy in.  We hear a lot about how The Free Market™ in health insurance helps keep costs down by spurring innovation, avoiding unnecessary costs, yada yada.  Fine, let them put up with a little free-market competition.
      — And while we’re at it, increase regulation of the healthcare insurance industry.  Start treating them more like a regulated utility than an unregulated profit-making business.  Move toward the German/Swiss model.
      — Lean HARD on state legislatures and licensing agencies to permit more of, and more treatment by, qualified non-physicians such as CRNPs. There’s no reason the first stop, or even the last, for someone with a routine sniffle or a sore throat needs to be an MD.
      — Lean in on the AMA and others who are restricting the supply of physicians by limiting residencies and med-school admissions.  Yes it’s true that creating significant barriers to entry helps ensure quality, but the present practice goes too far in that direction, and it’s motivated basically by greed.
      — Restore the informal-but-effective ban on prescription drug advertising to consumers that existed prior to the Reagan administration.

      And as to:

      The media will never change their negative coverage of the Democrats, so we need to do what we always do. Change minds and whip votes one door knock at a time. Run our own race.

      This!  I’ve said the same thing several times, but it bears repeating a thousand times more.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chief Oshkosh

      potentially aggravating FTFNYTimes-house-style headline

      Potentially?!? Sorry to be so negative and violent first thing in the morning, but I would love it if that headline writer stepped on a rake

      ETA: Yes, it is still a big fucking deal.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      Obamacare was a game changer. Is it perfect? Of course, not. Could it have been designed better? Yes. But look at the large number of bad actors that 44 and Speaker PELOSI and Senator Reid had to deal with…..🤬🤬🤬

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      Obama may be the greatest president I will ever see in my lifetime, for the ACA (not just that, but that alone could put him over the top). Working with my clients both before and after, it’s hard to convey how afraid they were. There were years of fear about capital investments. But it’s worked. And psychiatric health care access has increased dramatically.

      Fun fact: the ACA requires mental health care services to be covered in ACA plans. There’s been a significant increase in the number of behavioral hospital beds because of it. This never gets reported, but never forget that Obama and the Democrats are the reason we have psychiatric care in this country outside of expensive rehabs for celebrities, and shitty county hospitals that you get sent to by court order.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      This AM from @MollyJongFast: “This weekend I was shocked to see no reporting about prescription drug negotiations …president after president have tried [to do this]…Pharma is so mad. The swamp is losing…this will change lives and instead we’re reading about Ron DeSantis

      This quote is apt, but I’m curious what @MollyJongFast talks about. We have a lot of alternative media out there, and while they can’t substitute for traditional media, they can help pick up the slack.

      Serious question, by the way, not a criticism in the form of a question. I don’t consume much political media these days so I don’t know what’s out there.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      Wait until all the low income kids that Democrats covered with Medicaid start showing up.

      We have covered tens of millions of children over the last 30 years. Republicans opposed ALL OF IT.

      That will pay off big. Talk to low income middle aged and older people. MANY of them, MOST of them, never got any medical care at all coming up. I have heard “the last time I went to a dcotor was for my  sports physical at school” from 60 year old men more than I can count.

      We’re going to have an entire cohort who had lifetime basic health care entering Medicare for the first time. 100% due to Democrats. I have no problem paying for good investments like that and I think most Americans won’t either.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      Five to ten years from now we’ll be saying the same thing about a lot of the bills Biden and the Dems have passed.

      Our side claims to be thoughtful, but oftentimes too many ignore things that don’t result in instant gratification.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mousebumples

      @Suzanne: Fun fact: the ACA requires mental health care services to be covered in ACA plans. There’s been a significant increase in the number of behavioral hospital beds because of it. This never gets reported, but never forget that Obama and the Democrats are the reason we have psychiatric care in this country outside of expensive rehabs for celebrities, and shitty county hospitals.

      I work in healthcare, and I didn’t know that! Very cool. We just need more psychiatrists (and other mental health professionals). It’s been an under-addressed need in this country for too long, and I hear from friends and family about long waits to see a psych provider.

      Thanks for the great links in the OP, too, AL. I’m grabbing the NYT link to share with a student since I think that would make a great Hot Topic for our meeting next week. And the covid shot FYI is also appreciated since my team will need to make sure these are covered when they’re approved.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      If national Democrats did nothing else covering all those millions of children over thirty years would make a worthwhile political Party. Republicans have nothing that even comes close.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      I hope we get credit.  IIRC, we got no political mileage out of CHIPS.

      I’m actually not sure we’ve gotten that much mileage out of any health reform. You can say that reforms kept some people in the tent who might have left, but we sure don’t seem to have produced passionate advocates, at least as far as I have seen.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mousebumples

      Also re Pharma being mad about drug negotiations, my husband tried to ask me a related news/trivia question. “Which pharmaceutical manufacturer is suing the federal government over Medicare price negotiations?”

      My answer, while not technically accurate was right in spirit. “All of them.” They all hate the precedent this sets. Even if their drugs aren’t on the first list… Maybe next year. Or the year after. Or the year after. Etc.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bbleh

      @Mousebumples: and it’s important not only for people with serious disorders but people with more run-of-the-mill issues who don’t need intensive psychiatric treatment but rather some informed and experienced counseling and maybe a recommendation to an MD for a short course of medication.  The net benefit to society of easing widespread not-crippling-but-still-debilitating disorders is / would be enormous and worth many times the necessary investment.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      A few days ago one of my favorite Mastodon posters, @[email protected], had an interesting theory about Biden’s media profile: she thinks he should stop personally distancing himself (in public rhetoric) from the prosecution of Trump. That he’ll be accused of a political vendetta regardless, so he might as well own it and look active and vigorous, since the Trump story already dominates media coverage at his expense.

      The problem I can see with this is that it might legally jeopardize the prosecution and I think winning this is very important to Biden, more than scoring points. But the point about leveraging media attention is interesting.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      M31

      @rikyrah: But look at the large number of bad actors that 44 and Speaker PELOSI and Senator Reid had to deal with…..🤬🤬🤬

      and while the worst were GOP, of course, there was a way-too-high number of Dems in the bad actor group

      every time I look at the Dem senate that Obama had to deal with I get really mad, but also so impressed that the ACA passed with so many good features

      Fuck Joe Liebermann, that rancid piece of shit

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I agree. It’s not politically beneficial. People don’t even remember that insurance used to be capped before the ACA. I once went thru bills with a lady – her insurance wouldn’t pay past 1 million and her 16 year old son had died of blood cancer after failed stem cell treatment. I stopped adding at 2 million and sent her next door for a bankruptcy. If they stop paying it shows up on their credit report and it’s a tidy, comprehensive list. I told her to throw out her huge bag o bills.

      Medicaid is even worse. They don’t even realize they’re on a government program, let alone connect it to Democrats.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      narya

      @Baud: She does a three-segment podcast, with a different guest each segment. I don’t listen to every podcast–basically, I scan the guest list and see whether it’s someone I want to hear. It really is “fast” politics (the name of the podcast), and I personally tend to prefer more in-the-weeds discussions, but it’s not terrible.

      @rikyrah: Totally agree it was a game-changer–I’m SO grateful that he just made it priority and worked with everyone to get it DONE.

      I read this article yesterday (don’t judge me), and it was hard to tell whether they really don’t know what’s causing the gap or whether they really don’t want to give the ACA as much credit as it deserves. I think it’s some of both, tbh. As noted, it was, and is, a huge game-changer, and I think that there are a ton of little things that aren’t going to be captured easily.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      BellyCat

      @bbleh: Lean in on the AMA and others who are restricting the supply of physicians by limiting residencies and med-school admissions.  Yes it’s true that creating significant barriers to entry helps ensure quality, but the present practice goes too far in that direction, and it’s motivated basically by greed.

      THIS. The Feds need to step in as the AMA will NEVER change this. The current method violates the basic rules of capitalism for supply and demand and manipulates markets to disadvantage consumers. It is, arguably, illegal. 

      Reply
    25. 25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Here in Misery the voting public expanded it via ballot issue because the state GOP refused to. And “we” rewarded them all with another term in office.

      Over at OTB Steven Taylor talks about how most voters just vote for their team, no matter their policies or actions. Certainly is true in this state.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kristine

      I get a number of newsletters, and in one (iirc STAT), a pharma rep downplayed the negotiations, saying not much money would be saved and those saving won’t kick in for a couple of years anyway.

      They also added that it would interfere with the doctor-patient relationship and, an oldie but a goodie, take money away from product development/R&D (read: less money for stock buybacks).

      To bbleh’s list, I would add the end of stock buybacks. Pharma loves stock buybacks. I’ve said it before–it’s nothing but legal market manipulation. If a company wants to add value, they should do it the old-fashioned way, by product/process improvement and development of effective new products.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Me too, and their refusal dented how much credit Dems get for healthcare support (which was the point of Repubs’ rejecting the money, of course). Pandemic-era expansion of Medicaid is ending, and I’ve seen ads targeting people who are affected, urging them to check out healthcare.gov. They won’t get much help thanks to the FL GOP, so most will probably become uninsured again.

      I don’t know if there has been any effort to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot here. It passed in South Dakota, so there’s no reason to think it couldn’t in FL, though you need a 60% majority.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      narya

      @Kristine: take money away from product development/R&D

      That is so much horseshit, as you note. When I worked for a biotech, we did small clinical trials. They were trials that should have been part of Phase I development, but the big pharmas with which we worked didn’t have money at that stage–the marketing teams, OTOH, had piles of it. (Our studies were very expensive, relatively speaking.

      ETA: point being, they HAD the funds, they just wanted to spend the money on selling their product, not on finding out if it worked early enough to make decisions about it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      Remember how the really stupid “fiscal conservative” Andrew Sullivan opposed the ACA?

      Everyone understands he’s only famous because he has an english accent, right? That only ninnies and dopes think he’s smart?

      He has been on the wrong side of every major US policy decision since the UK foisted him off on us. He’s bad for America.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Over at OTB Steven Taylor talks about how most voters just vote for their team, no matter their policies or actions. Certainly is true in this state.

       

      They can vote for their team in the primary. That’s how we do it when am incumbent goes off the rails or loses the plot.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      He supported gay rights when it was still acceptable that they not be treated as equals, and he enforced Obama.  Other than those two things, a miserable failure.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker: People get very upset about losing something they had, not so upset about not gaining something they never had. And when they do gain, it’s an unknown often initially regarded with suspicion. That’s why the early coverage of the ACA was so negative– people who did think they were losing something howled.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kay

      @BellyCat:

      Expanded licensure has solved a lot of that problem- PAs and nurse practioners. I see a nurse practioner as a primary. She recently referred me to a specialistfor osteoperosis. It works well. She provides ordinary care and is also the gate to specialized care of you need it. I’m really happy with her, but I know her and our kids went to school together and my husband represented her son …small town. Anyway!  The article mentions it. Jerry Brown can take credit for that. California pioneered it, I believe.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: In 2009, Sullivan front-paged an original illustration I did of Sarah Palin and excerpted the post I wrote, so THREE things. ;-)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mai Naem mobile >

      I know Obama’s trying to be humble but he needs to embrace the term “Obamacare.” I always remember talking to a woman around the time O-Care was  passed who thought Medicare was passed by Ronald Reagan. It’s all about marketing.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      bbleh

      @Kay: and not only does it reduce the need for more physicians, it also saves money, and it makes care available to patients who otherwise might have to travel long distances or wait a long time.

      But it varies sharply by state.  Some state boards are very “conservative” (for which read captured) about expanding licensure.  The good news is, it’s becoming more of a winning issue from what I know, but there’s still a way to go.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Chasing media attention on the media’s terms is idiotic.  It would be like Biden deciding to ramble on like Grandpa Simpson talking about how old he is.

      The only way for a Dem to garner positive media attention is to create a sensation among the public outside of the media.  Think the Obama 2008 campaign.  That’s really hard to do.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @Baud: In 2017, Virginia Republicans finally paid a price for not expanding Medicaid. Ralph Northam and House Delegates made it an issue, and Northam won by 7 points and Democrats gained 14 seats in the House of Delegates. After that, the Republican House Speaker and 9 other Delegates voted for expansion, and 3 Republican Senators did also.

      Medicaid expansion saved a lot of lives, and was probably the most consequential legislation passed by the General Assembly this century. By the time the Covid pandemic hit, 400,000 Virginians had been added to the state’s Medicaid rolls.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      He supported gay rights exclusively because doing so was self interested. He’s a fucking blatant misogynist and it pains me that idiot media people don’t see it.

      He spent 6 months basically stalking Sara Palin – just fucking disgusting behavior. He was basically taking the brain pan calipers he uses for his moronic 19th century race science to her belly. His argument was she was a “bad mom” because she took a flight while pregnant. I can’t stand Sara Palin but her pregnancy and the size of her belly at any point therein is none of his business. He would never have treated a man that way.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kristine

      @narya: Waaay back when I first started working at last day job (yup, Big Pharma), I read an article by one exec who felt that the age of the blockbuster was drawing to a close and companies would instead concentrate on specific indications and families of smaller volume products to treat them. I don’t believe the industry went that way—Wall Street still wants blockbusters and increases in quarterly profits and big fish swallow little fish in order to develop their potential big sellers. Product tweaks to extend patents. Paying off companies to delay generics entering the market. It may be a rich industry, but it’s not a healthy one.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kay

      @Wag:

      He’s in the thriving anti cancel culture grift. He spends his days opining that Yale Law students aren’t deferential enough to Right wing judges. He’s one of the ninnies who think the Oberlin student council “wokeness” is an existantial threat. Because of course he is. That gang is full of over promoted lazy thinkers.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      It was SO priggish and intrusive. Like a horrible, vicious gossip. First I laughed because look at this fucking clown collecting photos of the scarves Palin wears but then he showed his hand – she’s a BAD MOM because she kept working. I felt it personally because I don’t show a lot pregnant. As you know it’s different for all women. It’s partly the clothes I wore- like Palin I did the scarf thing –  I also love a nice scarf but anyway.

      Andrew Sullivan is the neighbor you have in Texas who turns you in to the pregnancy police. His entire phony “libertarian” pose dropped the moment he had to police a woman.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mai Naem mobile >

      @Baud: Sully supported gay rights because he himself is gay. He supported Obama because he’s HIV+ and needed the rules changed for him to gain US citizenship and that was not going to happen under a president McCain.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      narya

      @Kristine: the age of the blockbuster was drawing to a close

      IMHO, it’s precisely because they focus on the things you mention, rather than on the research that leads to lots of failure but sometimes leads to a whole new way of thinking about, and addressing, an issue [waves at mRNA technology that saved us from Covid].

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: No, they have implemented it because they lost in court over the issue of not funding it. I believe the money was in the budget this year. You’re right that they certainly didn’t want to fund it, but when they see that it’s a money saver in a few years they’ll all be claiming they were always for it.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Andrew Sullivan is the neighbor you have in Texas who turns you in to the pregnancy police.

       

      That’s too harsh. He’d probably just sue you for the bounty.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      bbleh

      @narya: the whole advertising thing is a really pernicious problem.  DTC (“direct-to-consumer”) advertising WORKS: patients are captivated by the gauzy imagery and they ask — or pester — doctors about products, and if it’s a medically acceptable course of action, sometimes an MD will go along, not least because a happy patient is likely to be more compliant in using the med.

      Also, it’s useful in building brand visibility at launch, which is really important to pharmacos.  First, they want to get as much of a jump on the competition as they can, and if you’re first to market, the bigger share you can capture, the bigger the share you’re likely to maintain even when competitors emerge.  And second, regardless of when you come to market, you want to build your safety database, especially if — as is the case with many drugs today — you’re planning on launching in additional indications as soon as you can get approval.

      The real problem comes when you’re head-to-head with one or two competitors, because then it’s basically an arms race.  You can’t NOT advertise because then you lose share.  OTOH your advertising is probably doing nothing more than maintaining the share you would have anyway.  In other words, it’s money wasted.  And in lucrative markets, that can mean as much or more as it cost to develop the drug in the first place (!!).

      And it’s the last of those where I think there would be not so much pushback as a huge sigh of relief from the industry if DTC advertising were effectively banned again.  They know it’s money wasted — a LOT of money.

      The question is how all these things would trade off.  I suspect — but I don’t know for sure — that a decade or two ago, pharmacos would have traded relief on the arms race for the brand-building advantages.  Now, I’m less sure, but I bet it’d still be close, so the squealing would be muted, and of course the benefits to society as a whole would be substantial.

      Maybe wait ’til the Medicare-negotiation fuss dies down.  That’s a more important step forward anyway.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Betty Cracker

      Flamingo update: Peaches is still recovering at the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary:

      Looking good, Peaches!

      Also, according to my rare birds alert from yesterday, there are flamingo sightings all over the Gulf Coast of Florida. The solitary flamingo who’s been hanging out in the Panhandle since Hurricane Michael in 2018 now has four other flamingos as company!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Betty

      @bbleh: I would add that efforts to reduce the cost of becoming a doctor ,such as grants for those willing to become internists to work in under-served areas, would also bring down the high cost of seeing a doctor.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      MomSense

      I worked my ass off to pass health care reform.  20 plus hours every week as a volunteer.  Made lifelong friends in the process and heard more horror stories about what being without health care did to people. Our goal was to get the best possible version through the Senate Finance Committee because we knew that would be the version that would become law.  I talked to Olympia Snowe and got some key intel about Max Baucus who had stopped talking.  Yes, Snowe was trying to keep it alive when Baucus was being an asshole. It was an incredible experience and I count it as one of the best things I’ve ever done.  I’ll never forget the morning after it passed. President Obama got on a conference call with us to thank us and he said the right to health care is now enshrined in law.  His voice was hoarse and full of emotion.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      bbleh

      @Kristine: other things have changed too, notably that a lot of the relatively easy problems — ones that produced blockbusters almost out of the gate — have been solved.  Eg, run-of-the-mill hypertension drugs are cheap as dirt and work well, so there’s not much money in pursuing yet another mechanism of action because it likely won’t yield much of an improvement over the standard of care.  The problems being chased now are considerably more complex, eg metabolic disorders (eg the new generation of “weight-loss drugs”) and cancer (customized tweaking of certain immune-system components), which take a lot longer and a lot more money and which don’t necessarily produce the big improvements in overall patient health that the drugs of a generation or two ago did and do.

      Pharma stocks were a gold mine for a while.  They aren’t so much anymore.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      RevRick

      @Mousebumples: It’s not just Medicare that Pharma is fearful of, but private insurance,too, because private insurers usually cut a deal that is Medicare + a %. And private insurers won’t tolerate having to pay an enormous premium for the same drugs. They know that Medicare isn’t just negotiating for Medicare, but also Aetna.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      narya

      @Betty: This already exists–the National Health Service Corps pays back the loans of docs, nurses, midlevels, dentists, and behavioral health providers in return for them working in underserved areas. Federally qualified health centers (and, I think, other entities) work through NHSC to have their locations qualified to have these folks, and then folks apply for those positions. It’s a little cumbersome, but it works, and I saw expansions in the program before I left my job. (IIRC, the doc on Northern Exposure was part of the program.)

      Reply
    62. 62.

      cmorenc

      @bbleh:

      — Lean in on the AMA and others who are restricting the supply of physicians by limiting residencies and med-school admissions.  Yes it’s true that creating significant barriers to entry helps ensure quality, but the present practice goes too far in that direction, and it’s motivated basically by greed.

      Expanding the number of students admitted to medical school / residencies requires much more than surmounting resistance from the AMA – it also requires huge investments in creating or expanding the clinical resources where key hands-on training of new physicians occurs.  You can’t just crank out a new medical school the way e.g. a new law school can be established with some classroom space + collecting enough burned-out veteran lawyers to teach class.   3rd and 4th year of medical school and residency require students to be immersed in clinical settings, exposed to enough numbers and varieties of patient conditions to get good at diagnosis and treatment methods, as well as current medical technologies.  You’d need the expansion to not come with the cost of dilution of clinical training experience, which requires expansion of clinical resources.

      Don’t misunderstand the above as arguing in opposition to expanding numbers of medical students – rather understand correctly that there are formidable resource factors beyond just AMA resistance that must be surmounted for that to happen.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      bbleh

      @cmorenc: all true, which is why I think expanded licensure is equally important (I think I put it first).  And IIRC at this point only a minority fraction of MDs are AMA, so they’re not just not the only problem but a decreasing one, but they tend to be older, senior MDs, and they still have a lot of clout.

      And the last thing we want is either “diploma mills” or a generation of less-than-qualified MDs flooding in.  But we “import” a lot of MDs who were educated abroad, in part because we just don’t produce enough at home

      @Betty: you bet!  You think college debt is a problem, try med school debt!  In some cases, dealing with the debt becomes career-limiting, even for an MD!  We did (do?) something similar for college graduates who did some other form of public service; seems like there would be a fair way to do something similar for new MDs.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Kay:

      Medicaid is even worse. They don’t even realize they’re on a government program, let alone connect it to Democrats.

      Maybe the Democrats should take a page from state- and municipality-level politicians.

      On the label: “Price of this drug is 90% lower because of Democrats.”

      On all Medicaid/Medicare documents: “This healthcare provided by Democrats.”

      On every single Social Security check: “This retirement system and this check you are holding exist because of Democrats.”

      At least they’re starting to do something like this with infrastructure, but they’re associating the work with the American Rescue Plan, leaving it up to the user to connect the ARP with Democrats. Instead, we should just flat-out place permanent signs:

      “This bridge exists because of Democrats.” Literally engrave it in stone.

      “This protected land exists because of Democrats” at the entrance to every National Park or Forest.

      “This airport exists because of Democrats.” Fuck it. If Republicans can just hang a sign out front of Washington National to rename it “Reagan National” when that pig fucking shitheel set ATC and FAA back a generation, then surely we can boldly take credit for the good that we actually do.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Kay

      @Mai Naem mobile >:

      Oh, great. So happy that liberals made it possible for him to remain in this country. Labor unions call people like Andrew Sullivan “free riders”, I mean, they call them worse things but publicly he’s a free rider.

      Democrats amaze me sometimes and not in a good way. Sullivan smeared the Clintons for years. He lied and hired liars to oppose health care for years. He’s a freakish “race scientist” and misogynist and he lost his fucking mind after 9/11 and went after Muslims and supported Iraq. But he supported Obama so we’re all pals?

      I don’t want him on my side. Obama is a hugely talented person. He didn’t need Andrew Sullivan.

      Reply

