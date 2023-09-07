For more than a decade, the Affordable Care Act has been saving lives. Now we know that it’s also helped save taxpayers trillions of dollars that would have raised the deficit. That’s what change looks like. https://t.co/YfxfimIDAn — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 6, 2023

Super good news here. And another reason the Affordable Care Act is such a success: its wonkiest policies on payment reform generated huge savings https://t.co/AYzYztIQGe — Neera Tanden?? (@neeratanden) September 5, 2023

Despite the potentially aggravating FTFNYTimes-house-style headline, it’s not a bad article. [Unpaywalled gift link]:

… Something strange has been happening in this giant federal program. Instead of growing and growing, as it always had before, spending per Medicare beneficiary has nearly leveled off over more than a decade. The trend can be a little hard to see because, as baby boomers have aged, the number of people using Medicare has grown. But it has had enormous consequences for federal spending. Budget news often sounds apocalyptic, but the Medicare trend has been unexpectedly good for federal spending, saving taxpayers a huge amount relative to projections… Some of the reductions are easy to explain. Congress changed Medicare policy. The biggest such shift came with the Affordable Care Act in 2010, which reduced Medicare’s payments to hospitals and to health insurers that offered private Medicare Advantage plans. Congress also cut Medicare payments as part of a budget deal in 2011. But most of the savings can’t be attributed to any obvious policy shift. In a recent letter to the Senate Budget Committee, economists at the Congressional Budget Office described the huge reductions in its Medicare forecasts between 2010 and 2020. Most of those reductions came from a category the budget office calls “technical adjustments,” which it uses to describe changes to public health and the practice of medicine itself. Older Americans appear to be having fewer heart attacks and strokes, the likely result of effective cholesterol and blood pressure medicines that became cheap and widely used in recent years, according to research from Professor Cutler and colleagues. And drug makers and surgeons haven’t developed as many new blockbuster treatments recently — there has been no new Prozac or angioplasty to drive up spending. (Medicare is currently barred by statute from covering the new class of expensive anti-obesity drugs.) Parts of the health system appear to have become more efficient, as medical providers have been more cautious about adopting new therapies without much evidence, and more care has shifted outside hospitals into cheaper settings…

SCOOP — The FDA plans to green light updated versions of the Covid booster as early as Friday, according to four people familiar with the agency’s plans.https://t.co/i8inNpOtUl by @BerkeleyJr @albamonica — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) September 6, 2023



ICYMI — previously the first approval was expected next Tuesday, Sept. 12th:

The Food and Drug Administration plans to greenlight updated versions of the Covid boosters as early as Friday, according to four people familiar with the agency’s plans. The latest shots are designed to target the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant. Though that strain is no longer dominant, the boosters should still protect against current circulating subvariants, which are closely related, the drugmakers and experts say. The Friday timeline for authorization is not firm, and it could slide into early next week, two of the sources said… Two sources indicated the FDA is exploring the possibility of granting the boosters a full approval license instead of an emergency use authorization, a departure from the approach used for previous Covid vaccine authorizations. However, it remains uncertain whether that is still the intended course of action. After the FDA’s signoff, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its advisory committee will issue their own recommendations about who should get the shots and how they should be used. The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to vote at a scheduled meeting Tuesday. The CDC’s director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, could sign off on the boosters shortly after the meeting, allowing vaccinations to begin… Most people with private and public health insurance should continue to pay nothing out of pocket for the vaccines, Kates said. If a person gets the vaccine out of network, however, it could carry a cost. Some people without insurance may be able to get boosters free from safety net providers, such as community health centers, but others may have to pay the full cost. The Biden administration has also announced a “bridge” program that will offer uninsured people access to free boosters at least through the end of 2024. Novavax’s vaccine, which has not been granted full FDA approval yet but instead is available through emergency use authorization, will continue to be covered, Kates said.

This AM from @MollyJongFast: “This weekend I was shocked to see no reporting about prescription drug negotiations …president after president have tried [to do this]…Pharma is so mad. The swamp is losing…this will change lives and instead we’re reading about Ron DeSantis…” pic.twitter.com/psiMrCYc21 — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) September 6, 2023