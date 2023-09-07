Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“woke” is the new caravan.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

I was promised a recession.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Republicans don’t trust women.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

This really is a full service blog.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

No one could have predicted…

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

You are here: Home / Politics / Hmm

Hmm

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: ,

Things today that make me go hmm.

I know it’s (fake) Jack Smith, but the federal grand jury in DC is meeting again today.

So my head is titled tilted and I am thinking “hmm”.

Something else that makes me say “hmm” today?

John Eastman has taken the stand in his disbarment hearing.  He is apparently answering most questions – are all these attorneys idiots? – but claimed attorney-client privilege when he was asked about the whole “Grassley will be presiding on Jan 6” issue.  (h/t Josie for the article)

First of all, unless that was part of the nefarious plan, which is quite possible, that seems like a funny hill to take a stand on.

Second, was John Eastman serving as an attorney to Trump?  Did they have a contract?  Did Eastman receive payment for services?  Did Trump slip him a dollar like they did on Perry Mason, to make Trump Eastman’s client?

Count me as a member of Team Nefarious Plan.

Anything else we should be speculating on today?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anonymous At Work
  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco
  • Bill Arnold
  • billtheXVIII
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Delk
  • jonas
  • Josie
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MattF
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Old School
  • Philbert
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • smith
  • tobie
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • wjca
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    7. 7.

      Anonymous At Work

      1. Eastman’s status as TFG’s or TFG’s Campaign’s attorney is a question I haven’t seen resolved.  Because there does need to be a writing establishing that relationship.  The major ruling on the topic assumed the relationship but said that, EVEN IF TRUE, the crime-fraud exception meant most of Eastman’s work wasn’t protected.
      2. Wire Fraud is huge and I might have started there, even before documents, because showing that TFG-for-America PAC had illegal gains would cut off the money flow that TFG is using to pay for attorneys.  Stanley Woodward is not going to represent 12 people for the next 4 years pro bono.
      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bill Arnold

      claimed attorney-client privilege when he was asked about the whole “Grassley will be presiding on Jan 6” issue.

      WTF? This is interesting. :-)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      John Eastman has taken the stand in his disbarment hearing.  He is apparently answering most questions – are all these attorneys idiots? – but claimed attorney-client privilege when he was asked about the whole “Grassley will be presiding on Jan 6” issue.

      Did he specify who his client was?  Trump? Grassley? Someone else?  Can a lawyer assert attorney-client privilege without divulging the identity of the client?  Because the name of the client would be an important piece of the puzzle, at least for those of us who don’t have access to grand jury testimony.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      Technically it’s not “wire” fraud when conducted via fiber optic. You’re pwnd again, Liberal abortion-loving Hippies!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Anything else we should be speculating on today?

      When do the feds arrest Elon for fucking with national security?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      Shall we start a pool on (fake) Jack E. Smith’s next question?

      I’ll take “Is everyone familiar with the Mann Act?”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Anonymous At Work: … because showing that TFG-for-America PAC had illegal gains would cut off the money flow that TFG is using to pay for attorneys.

      What a pleasure that would be. It could collapse the whole house of cards.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      @Anonymous At Work:

      1. Wire Fraud is huge and I might have started there, even before documents, because showing that TFG-for-America PAC had illegal gains would cut off the money flow that TFG is using to pay for attorneys.  Stanley Woodward is not going to represent 12 people for the next 4 years pro bono.

      If this actually happens..

       

      Jack Smith is the person we all wanted Robert Mueller to be.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Josie:

      He specifically answered, “President Trump.”

      So he says he can’t talk about Grassley because he was representing Trump. Ho-kay.

      Wonder if they’ve questioned Grassley about how he expected to be presiding that day.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      wjca

      Something that makes me go hmmm….

      The Wisconsin legislature, specifically the Senate majority leader.  If their lower house impeaches the new Chief Justice, as they are talking about doing, she cannot vote on cases until her Senate trial is concluded.  (Leaving the state Supreme Court a 3-3 tie.)  And, if she is removed, the (Democratic) Governor would appoint her replacement.

      So now said Senate majority leader says that the Senate will not hold a trial at all.  Instead, they will just sit on the impeachment.  Meaning the Court will remain with a 3-3 tie (i.e. no action votes) indefinitely.  And thus unable to rule against the current gerrymander.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MattF

      Yes, Doctor Eastman’s ambition was to be the Giant Brain behind the Revolution. And one can (almost) understand how he arrived at that ambition.
      Eastman: Here I am, in the Oval Office, surrounded by morons. I’m the smart one here. Therefore, I must be their leader.
      Narrator: This was not the correct conclusion.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      jonas

      Here we are all concerned that a group of people may have committed wire fraud in their conspiracy with the previous president to prevent a constitutional transfer of power, while CNN (at least the website) and the FTFNYT have firmly and calmly collectively set their hair on fire and pretty much declared the 2024 election over for Biden and suggest that we just preemptively hand Trump the keys to the White House right now, even though he’s been indicted multiple times, to avoid more trouble down the road.

      Man, the MSM hate Biden. It’s really palpable.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      jonas

      @wjca: Can you imagine if a Democratic legislature were fucking around like this with a Republican state supreme court justice? As I’ve said many times, the place would be in flames and several crackpots with guns would have already been caught trying to breach the capitol building.

      I hope there’s some way Marc Elias’s crew can descend on Wisconsin and start kicking some judicial ass with what’s going on there. It’s illegal voter disenfranchisement.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @lowtechcyclist: That’s in the article that I forgot to link to when I posted (remedied now!).

      My summary of that part:

      Mumble-mumble no one said Grassley WOULD BE presiding that day mumble-mumble or that they didn’t expect Pence to be there mumble-mumble just that he might have to preside for a moment here or there during the course of the day.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      wjca

      @SiubhanDuinne:  That’s [the Mann Act] the one about crossing state lions for immortal porpoises, right?

      Close.  It’s about transporting a minor across a state line for immoral purposes.

      “Immoral purposes” generally being understood to be sex, specifically child prostitution.  Not sure if the act itself defines the term.  Or just assumes that, like “pornography”, everyone will recognize it when they see it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      smith

      @jonas: Man, the MSM hate Biden. It’s really palpable.

      One big piece of unfinished business for Biden is reforming tax laws so that mobster-oligarchs have to actually pay them. They know he seriously intends to do this. It is inarguably an existential threat to them if their big piles of money are diminished in any way, so of course they have their people at FTFNYT and CNN do what they can to avoid such a disaster.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      smith

      @wjca: “Immoral purposes” generally being understood to be sex

      I’ve read that some in the GQP would like to establish that it means crossing state lines to get an abortion.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.