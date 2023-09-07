Things today that make me go hmm.

Everyone all studied up on wire fraud? Good. Asking for no reason. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 7, 2023

I know it’s (fake) Jack Smith, but the federal grand jury in DC is meeting again today.

So my head is titled tilted and I am thinking “hmm”.

Something else that makes me say “hmm” today?

John Eastman has taken the stand in his disbarment hearing. He is apparently answering most questions – are all these attorneys idiots? – but claimed attorney-client privilege when he was asked about the whole “Grassley will be presiding on Jan 6” issue. (h/t Josie for the article)

First of all, unless that was part of the nefarious plan, which is quite possible, that seems like a funny hill to take a stand on.

Second, was John Eastman serving as an attorney to Trump? Did they have a contract? Did Eastman receive payment for services? Did Trump slip him a dollar like they did on Perry Mason, to make Trump Eastman’s client?

Count me as a member of Team Nefarious Plan.

Anything else we should be speculating on today?

Open thread.