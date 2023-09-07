Like a fading band that’s been coasting for years on a novelty hit, the Ron DeSantis for President campaign is desperately playing the old track, trying to news-jack the impending release of a new COVID-19 vaccine to stir up anti-vax, anti-mask militants to revive a sputtering candidate. I don’t think that will work, not even in Florida. (Orlando Sentinel)

The event on Thursday…was a return to a familiar message for DeSantis amid his struggling presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump. DeSantis and (Florida Surgeon General Joseph) Ladapo spent most of the conference doubling down on anti-mask and vaccine rhetoric and railing against the federal government ahead of the new COVID-19 booster shot, which will be available soon, potentially as early as Sept. 13. The shots, updated to target the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, are being produced by Moderna, Pfizer, and relative newcomer Novavax. They use the same mRNA technology that Pfizer’s and Moderna’s shots have always contained. “They’re rushing these new mnra [sic] vaccines, COVID vaccines. They’re not even doing the trials necessary, and the FDA and CDC, they’ve basically become an arm of Big Pharma,” DeSantis said. Ladapo incorrectly claimed that the coming booster had “no clinical trial done in human beings showing that it benefits people” and “no clinical trial showing that it is a safe product for people.” Contrary to Ladapo’s claim, Moderna’s booster has undergone successful human clinical trials.

I almost never see people wearing masks and haven’t for well over a year. Whatever your views on that, the point is, it’s not a thing here anymore.

DeSantis and the crackpot he imported from California to serve as surgeon general successfully browbeat private businesses, municipalities, public health officials and school districts into stopping all measures to protect people against the coronavirus. So it’s ridiculous to try to revive the issue — they already “won.”

The only reason the “conference” was covered by The Sentinel is because somehow a non-supporter was admitted and made an uncomfortable (for DeSantis) accusation. The man said the governor created the environment that led to the recent racist terrorist attack at a Jax Dollar General:

Gov. Ron DeSantis railed at a Black questioner in Jacksonville on Thursday who suggested his policies bore some blame for the racist shooting there last month that left three Black people dead. “You have allowed people to hunt people like me,” the man said, leading DeSantis to angrily respond, “I’m not going to let you accuse me of committing criminal activity! I am not going to take that…” The man said the governor and his policies have “allowed weapons to be put on the street in the hands of immature, hateful people that have caused the deaths of the people that were murdered.”

Well, that man was not wrong. So he was, of course, promptly ejected from the venue.

“You don’t get to come here and blame me for some madman,” DeSantis said as his supporters cheered. “That is not appropriate, and I’m not going to accept it. That is nonsense.”

Keep spluttering angrily, Pudd’n Boots. Better yet, go do it in Iowa.

Open thread.