Desperately Playing the Old Hits

Like a fading band that’s been coasting for years on a novelty hit, the Ron DeSantis for President campaign is desperately playing the old track, trying to news-jack the impending release of a new COVID-19 vaccine to stir up anti-vax, anti-mask militants to revive a sputtering candidate. I don’t think that will work, not even in Florida. (Orlando Sentinel)

The event on Thursday…was a return to a familiar message for DeSantis amid his struggling presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis and (Florida Surgeon General Joseph) Ladapo spent most of the conference doubling down on anti-mask and vaccine rhetoric and railing against the federal government ahead of the new COVID-19 booster shot, which will be available soon, potentially as early as Sept. 13.

The shots, updated to target the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, are being produced by Moderna, Pfizer, and relative newcomer Novavax. They use the same mRNA technology that Pfizer’s and Moderna’s shots have always contained.

“They’re rushing these new mnra [sic] vaccines, COVID vaccines. They’re not even doing the trials necessary, and the FDA and CDC, they’ve basically become an arm of Big Pharma,” DeSantis said.

Ladapo incorrectly claimed that the coming booster had “no clinical trial done in human beings showing that it benefits people” and “no clinical trial showing that it is a safe product for people.”

Contrary to Ladapo’s claim, Moderna’s booster has undergone successful human clinical trials.

I almost never see people wearing masks and haven’t for well over a year. Whatever your views on that, the point is, it’s not a thing here anymore. 

DeSantis and the crackpot he imported from California to serve as surgeon general successfully browbeat private businesses, municipalities, public health officials and school districts into stopping all measures to protect people against the coronavirus. So it’s ridiculous to try to revive the issue — they already “won.”

The only reason the “conference” was covered by The Sentinel is because somehow a non-supporter was admitted and made an uncomfortable (for DeSantis) accusation. The man said the governor created the environment that led to the recent racist terrorist attack at a Jax Dollar General:

Gov. Ron DeSantis railed at a Black questioner in Jacksonville on Thursday who suggested his policies bore some blame for the racist shooting there last month that left three Black people dead.

“You have allowed people to hunt people like me,” the man said, leading DeSantis to angrily respond, “I’m not going to let you accuse me of committing criminal activity! I am not going to take that…”

The man said the governor and his policies have “allowed weapons to be put on the street in the hands of immature, hateful people that have caused the deaths of the people that were murdered.”

Well, that man was not wrong. So he was, of course, promptly ejected from the venue.

“You don’t get to come here and blame me for some madman,” DeSantis said as his supporters cheered. “That is not appropriate, and I’m not going to accept it. That is nonsense.”

Keep spluttering angrily, Pudd’n Boots. Better yet, go do it in Iowa.

Open thread.

    5. 5.

      Nora

      I get it that the Republican brand is that nobody can criticize any of them for anything, that they don’t even have to LISTEN to people asking them difficult questions, but DeSantis is taking this to a new low.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Right.  Whatever you think about the lockdowns and masks and vaccine mandates, they were restrictions on freedoms and there was a talking point for Republicans there.

      Just being anti-Vax is not going to catch fire, and Big Pharma is suing Biden left and right so they can charge more for drugs, so please keep talking about them.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      HumboldtBlue

      Fani Willis is utterly tired of Jim Jordan’s bullshit.

      “The obvious purpose” of Jordan’s requests, Willis said, “is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous partisan misrepresentations.” She said that his public statements and recent letter “make clear that you lack any legitimate legislative purpose for that inquiry.”

      “Your job description as a legislator does not include criminal law enforcement, nor does it include supervising a specific criminal trial because you believe that doing so will promote your partisan political objectives,” she said.

      Also, fuck anyone who doesn’t like my mask. Some silly old bint made a comment on Tuesday while I was in line buying groceries. Both me and the cashier (cool guy used to be my neighbor) were both wearing masks and this dessicated old crone stepped up with “woah, all these masks make me scared.”

      Normally I have no trouble telling anyone to fuck off and mind their own business, but it was a quiet morning and we both ignored her and went on our ways. It was just so fucking uncalled for, particularly in the ultra-liberal-hippie-commune that is the North Coast Coop.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cameron

      Yeah, he’s not going anywhere with a virus rerun. Often I get on a crowded bus or go into a crowded theater and I’m the only one wearing a mask. And he’s trying to promote a disease surge?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      Well, lookie here.

      Signs in the U.S. continue to point to a rise in Covid activity as fall approaches.

      Hospitalizations are rising. Deaths have ticked up. Wastewater samples are picking up the virus, as are labs across the country.

      “Every single one of those things is showing us that we have increased rates of Covid transmission in our communities,” said Jodie Guest, a professor of epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta.

      While individual cases have become more difficult to track as states are no longer required to report numbers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and at-home test use has increased, experts have turned to other tools to track the virus.

      Hospitalizations, for example, are “a very good indicator of severity of Covid disease,” Guest said.

      The number of hospitalized Covid patients has continued to rise after hitting an all-time low in late June. The week ending Aug. 26, the most recent date for which data is available, there were just over 17,400 people hospitalized with Covid, up nearly 16% from the previous week, according to the CDC.

      The increase comes even as hospital testing protocols have changed. At the height of the pandemic, every patient admitted to the hospital was tested for Covid, whether they had symptoms or not.

      “We’re now only testing people who are symptomatic,” said Guest, who added that this makes it difficult to directly compare hospitalization numbers to what was seen previously in the pandemic. Current numbers may be missing asymptomatic cases and therefore be lower than earlier ones.

      Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said that at his hospital system, 21 patients are hospitalized with Covid. Earlier in the summer, it ranged from 10 to 15 patients, he said, so while the numbers have gone up, it’s nothing like what the hospital saw last winter, when more than 100 patients were hospitalized with Covid.

      Emergency room visits with a Covid diagnosis in the U.S. have been on the rise since early July. The week ending Aug. 19 saw 2.3% of ER visits with a Covid diagnosis, up from 0.5% the week ending July 1, according to the CDC.

      Wastewater samples are also showing an increase in Covid.

      “The wastewater is giving us a pretty clear picture that there has been, you know, quite an uptick in cases in these communities that we’re monitoring recently,” said Marlene Wolfe, an assistant professor of environmental health at Emory University and program director for WastewaterSCAN, which monitors 171 wastewater treatment sites in 34 states.

      “We are in a period of higher levels of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater right now, and that’s associated with an increase in the number of cases in the community,” Wolfe said, referring to the virus that causes Covid.

      Deaths appear to be up slightly, after a summer in which weekly totals hovered under 600 — and occasionally dipped below 500 — for much of June and July. The week ending Aug. 19 saw 636 deaths, according to the CDC.
      https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/signs-point-rise-covid-rcna103439

      As to a booster, I’m happy to not be in a queue filled with Republicans as I get one. Having finally been snagged by the bastard a month ago, I’m not interested in getting covid again, ever.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      You don’t get to come here and blame me for some madman

      “I’m not a Democrat who you can treat like that.”

      Also too, part of me wonders whether this was a stunt arranged by DeSantis to make him look strong because he stood up to a black lib.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      DeSantis is the antimatter Sally Field.

      “And I can’t deny the fact that you don’t like me. Right now, you don’t like me!”
      //

      Reply
    18. 18.

      wjca

      @OverTwistWillie:

      “struggling“??

      Nah.

      This campaign is “moribund”. 

      Nope.  “Moribund” would mean nothing was happening.  Whereas “struggling” means that it is still absorbing time and energy (and money!).  Which might otherwise be going to something more damaging.  So “struggling” seems, for the moment, closer.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OverTwistWillie

      I guess the only question is if the crackpot Surgeon General would re-institute a mask mandate and take the hit for Ron?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      No One of Consequence

      Look people, I’m born and raised Iowan. While we have had our recent regrettable issues with caucuses (and I for one believe we shouldn’t be the first in the nation, we aren’t representative of the greater electorate), and other matters (cough Guv Reynolds) — We don’t deserve DeSantis.

      I don’t live in Florida for Good Reasons, and he is one.

      Thank you for your consideration,
      Peace,
      -NOoC

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      @Cameron

      Strictly anecdata, would guesstimate 10% or a skootch more were masked from what I witnessed during the NYC trip. Same rough percentage whether in the city proper (on the streets, on mass transit, in the theater) or in suburban malls or markets.

      That percentage includes those sporting a mask but with it pulled down below the nose.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      The ninnies are freaking out again! Something SCARY happened!

      I’m glad they’re not going to be cluttering up the line to get the booster. No one should have any time for these people. Just go about your business.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betho

      I work in an academic setting and CoVid has exploded with the return of students. Just today a student informed a colleague she has CoVid and was in the smallish classroom with everyone this morning before test results came back. If exposed, CDC recommends wearing a mask for 10 days after exposure, and CoVid testing after 6 days of exposure. But still says go to work, and no contact tracing anymore. Not looking great around here. Thank the flying spaghetti monster, Moderna, etc. for the vaccine, which means at least all these student vectors aren’t killing us old folks off as fast.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      West of the Rockies

      Are there no AMA consequences for doctors (especially those prominently in the public sphere) wh spout such BS?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      Wear a mask, get the booster but be sure and enjoy Joe Biden’s booming economy and the last of summer. Outside!

      Let these idiots spin around in circles for a while. We calmly handled this last time, they freaked out and lost their shit, and the exact same thing will happen this time.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      cope

      Through Raw Story (I know), I read a summary of plans to drop $17 million on a campaign to text Iowa voters.  As I understand it, the text will include a link to…something.

      I am an honest person but my first thought was that this would be an excellent opportunity for serious scammers to spoof the DeSantis text with one of their own including a link to an even more painful scam than DeSantis’.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Alison Rose

      “You have allowed people to hunt people like me,” the man said, leading DeSantis to angrily respond, “I’m not going to let you accuse me of committing criminal activity! I am not going to take that…”

      Not that I’m surprised because it’s DeSantis and he’s incapable of not being weird, but this is such a weird response to the man’s statement. The dude didn’t accuse DeSantis of doing the shooting, or stealing a gun and giving it to the shooter. This is very obviously a “I don’t want to try to respond to your actual question so I’m going to respond to a ridiculous exaggeration of your question so I can make you look bad” situation. DeSantis’ favorite pastime!

      Christ, what a fucking asshole.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      pacem appellant

      There was a hot minute where I thought DeSantis was going to pull it off. But nope. Lead balloons fair better than his chances. Which means that if Trump is in jail, I have no idea who the GOP nominee will be. Fun times!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      trollhattan

      @No One of Consequence: Born and partially raised Iowan here. Everybody seemed nice and helpful during those many visits back to see grandma, but then my hometown district sends (and sends and sends) Steve King to congress and so I wonder what that veneer of niceness is hiding, and what happens when it’s finally sanded off?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Both me and the cashier (cool guy used to be my neighbor) were both wearing masks and this dessicated old crone stepped up with “woah, all these masks make me scared.” 

      Maybe some people should stop leaving their shitholes if they’re so scared of hygiene.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JWR

      One California city is telling DeSantis to hold their beer. (From Patch DOT com):

      HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA — Huntington Beach city officials narrowly passed a ban on universal mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the city during a narrow vote Wednesday.

      The declaration passed with a 4-3 vote, with members of the City Council adjourning at 2:48 a.m. after the narrow vote was taken.

      According to the city, those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 would still be required to wear masks in “certain settings.”

      Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark introduced the motion at Tuesday night’s meeting.

      According to the declaration, Van Der Mark said mask mandates imposed at City Hall and other parts of the city in 2020 and 2021 “unnecessarily limited the freedoms of the citizens of Huntington Beach — even those who were not around anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 or at any risk of exposure.”

      Well thank you very much, “Dr.” Mayor Pro Tem Van Der Mark! I can’t express how much safer I feel just knowing that you’re not only a temporary mayor, but an expert on virology as well!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      @pacem appellant: He’s the Rick Perry of JEB Bushes. TBH I was more concerned about those two than ever with DeSantis. From three time zones away he is just an ugly, badly spoken maniac and I have never seen so much as a single yard sign or bumper sticker and I saw plenty for (to pick a random example) Ben Carson.

      Without California money you can’t successfully run for president.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      trollhattan

      @JWR: So, some Orange County Republicans are still clinging by the fingernails, eh? Can’t get washed away by the angry Pacific too soon.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      tobie

      I don’t live in Maine but I called Susan Collins’ office in Portland and told the person who answered the phone that it was time to put aside partisanship and to tell the Republican caucus in the Senate that anyone who cares about national security must vote with Democrats against Tommy Tuberville’s wholesale block of military promotions. The person on the phone was very receptive and didn’t ask me for my zip code.

      Who else among the Republican senators might be swayed. Murkowski seems like a safe bet. Anyone else?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      wjca

      @pacem appellant: Which means that if Trump is in jail, I have no idea who the GOP nominee will be.

      At a guess, some governor that we have never heard of — which might give him less baggage to overcome.  Wyoming?  Idaho?  Oklahoma?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      FlyingToaster (Tablet)

      About 5% of folks hereabout in the Hub of the Universe regularly wear masks.  I always have one with me if the shop I’m entering is crowded or clearly has no ventilation.  From what I could see while dropping WarriorTeen off this am (second day of school), it was about the same percentage for students.

      I wonder if DeSatan understands that people who aren’t scared-out-of-their-wits white folk also vote.  In fact, there were 8 million more of us in the 2020 election; and more of their side has died of COVID.  Nah, not a chance.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      HumboldtBlue

      @West of the Rockies:

      No, the Coop in Eureka.

      @smith:

      Thank you!

      @Suzanne:

      I just don’t get how these simpletons can go through life and think using a device to stop the possible spread of pathogens is somehow the wildest and craziest thing anyone has ever done.

      I know this, I’m done with them, fuck’em all.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jay

      @JWR:

      I actually like the fact that even here, there won’t be vaccine mandates or mask mandates.

      But then, I wear my M113 mask everywhere indoors, got my last booster in April, and will be in the first queue when the new boosters are available here.

      It makes the idiots stand out.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      tobie

      @smith: Thanks for the link. I’m in the mood for belligerence.

      On that note, if Spec Counsel/Grand Inquisitor David Weiss indicts Hunter Biden on gun charges, Hunter’s defense team better ask for all Weiss’ communications with elected Republican officials, Republican Party representatives, Republican mega-donors, and members of the Federalist Society.

      Reply

