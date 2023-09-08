Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Trump Chihuahua, Jim Jordan / Fani Willis Claps Back at Trump Chihuahua, Jim Jordan

Fani Willis Claps Back at Trump Chihuahua, Jim Jordan

I loved that phrase so much, I couldn’t resist using it for a post.

I hope the phrase Trump Chihuahua sticks to Jim Jordan.  Maybe we can do our part in making that happen?

Direct link to PDF file if you don’t want to click on twitter.

I don’t understand the “oh my gosh, Fani Willis can’t possibly think she can try all 19 defendants together” bullshit that is coming from the internet legal eagles who otherwise appear to be in favor of prosecution.

I am not a lawyer, but I know that – if history is our guide – maybe half of those people are going to turn state’s evidence in exchange for a reduced sentence, or no sentence at all.

Can’t Fani Willis just say that as part of her response to Judge McAfee?  It has the advantage of being true, and 18 of the 19 can look around and think, hmm, which set of 9 or so would I prefer to be a part of at the end of the day.

Somewhat related, I will not be surprised if we see a new Trump indictment today from blog favorite Jack Smith.  It’s been so quiet for the past week, it just feels like something must be humming just below the surface.

Not really related to Trump, except that they are both narcissist and wanna-be authoritarians, are any BJ peeps planning to read the Ronan Farrow book in fairly short order?  I can picture a couple of guest “book reports” about the book.  Soon, though.  Anyone planning to devour the book soon, who might like to share?

Totally open thread.

Update:

I just saw this, does anyone know the context?  Or does it not matter who DeSantis is going to kill?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      DeSantis was talking about drug cartels at the border. Which, like…sure, they’re not the nicest folks, but saying he would encourage law enforcement to leave them stone cold dead is maybe a bit over the top. Ronnie trying to seem like a big tough man again. And failing again.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Just arrived in Köln (Cologne) a few hours ago and we are in the process of sleeping off the jet lag. Trying to be on vacation and not obsess so much about the daily legal troubles of TFG and his remaining minions.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      smith

      I was hoping someone would front-page her letter! It is so full of satisfying takedowns, it’s hard to choose a favorite. I especially liked:

      Chairman Jordan, I tell people often “deal with reality or reality will deal with you.” It is time that you deal with some basic realities.

      and:

      Here is another reality you must face: Those who wish to avoid felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia — including violations of Georgia RICO law — should not commit felonies in Fulton County, Georgia.

      It’s so tiring to deal with the constant spew of GQP nonsense and the media’s willing collaboration with that nonsense, it’s just uplifting to see something like this from a public figure.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      smith

      @FastEdD: I’m pretty sure he was appointed by Kemp. He also worked for years as a prosecutor in Fulton County, and I think his boss then was someone called Fani Willis.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      A few days ago, Casey De Vil tweeted a link where people could sign a birthday card for her shitass husband, specifically saying “I have a favor to ask you: Will you sign [my shitass husband’s] card to wish him a Happy Birthday?”

      The majority of the replies simply say “no” or have GIFs of someone shaking their head or laughing. A few say fuck off, but one guy just said “NFW Eyebrows” which cracked me up. Usually I don’t like looks-based insults, even for shitty people, but those eyebrows were a choice so IMO that’s fair game. Why someone would look at an NFL player’s eyeblack on his cheeks and go “that’s the look” is beyond me.

      Also I still refuse to believe that fucker is only gonna be 45. This is the one conspiracy theory I will buy into, that he’s been lying his whole adult life about his age and he’s at least 5 years older.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RedDirtGirl

      @Ben Cisco: Yes! I just read through it. Wondrous! I have never read so much legalese in my life as I have since the Trump years. All the lawsuits and the smackdowns they have gotten have been so interesting.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      I have no idea if we get a Friday news dump cake-worthy surprise today, but Trump or more likely one of his minions posted his response to the final grand jury report this morning.  He is not impressed with Fani Willis.  (Narrator:  he is scared of Fani Willis!)

      The Georgia Grand Jury report has just been released. It has ZERO credibility and badly taints Fani Willis and this whole political Witch Hunt. Essentially, they wanted to indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time. It totally undermines the credibility of the findings, and badly hurts the Great State of Georgia, whose wonderful and patriotic people are not happy with this charade of an out of control “prosecutor” doing the work of, and for, the DOJ. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

      [Bold added]

      LOL.  They wanted to indict anyone who was breathing at the time?  LOLOLOLOL

      Reply
    22. 22.

      M31

      @Alison Rose: Also I still refuse to believe that fucker is only gonna be 45.

      my Italian grandma used to say “by the time you’re 40 you have the face you deserve” and that fucker lived that, the dour, charmless, constipated little fucker

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Alison Rose

      @M31: It’s just weird, because it’s not that he looks all that old, he just…does not look 45 in any way. Zelenskyy is 45!! They do not look the same age. One of my brothers is 46, his birthday is less than two weeks after DeSantis’, and he sure as heck doesn’t look one year older than him. If I had no idea of his age and you asked me to guess, I’d put him around 52, 53 or so.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kelly

      I’m gathering my wits over toast and coffee. 2 weeks ago Mom was diagnosed with C Diff. We had a good visit with our primary doc yesterday. C Diff has cleared up, no UTI. Her mind isn’t quite right. Somewhat better during the day but very confused at night. Doc thinks it’s a temporary problem due to the C Diff. Should clear up in a week or 2. I’ve been sleeping on her couch and returning the care she gave me 67 years ago. The couch is on the way between her bedroom and bathroom. I’ve never taken care of a baby. Babies are small enough to pick up which seems like an advantage. My stepsons were grade schoolers when we met. Snatching my sleep a couple hours at a time and cleaning up.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      narya

      Apparently one of the side effects of Ozempic is facial aging. No idea if he’s taking it, or if that’s what’s going on, just throwing out the info.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @john (not mccain): ​
       

      I hope the phrase “pedophile enabler” sticks to pedophile enabler Jim Jordan.

      I don’t think “pedophile enabler” is really correct. Jordan enabled a sexual abuser, but the targets were adults. Call him a sexual abuse enabler or rape enabler. Unless you’re talking about something other than the Ohio State case, which is the one he is most directly implicated in.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:

      They wanted to indict anyone who was breathing at the time?

      I’m pretty sure that’s a time-honored legal response that is taught in all the best law schools.  I’ll wait for Omnes or Steve in WTF or one of the other BJ attorneys to confirm that.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      jonas

      Speaking of special counsels, does anyone happen to know whatever happened to the one who was appointed to look into those classified documents found at Biden’s house? An SC cleared Pence in fairly short order earlier this year, but I don’t recall if there’s still some kind of inquiry going on about Biden’s docs.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Alison Rose

      Okay, since the thread is noted as totally open, help me out folks: This image was one of the pictures used to replace a comment through the pie filter…but what is it??? It looks like a bag of cat or dog food (almost looks like the Purina logo right in the middle) but with a seal on it? I’m fairly certain they don’t use seal meat in seafood-flavored pet food. Is it food FOR seals? I don’t think Purina makes Seal Chow. Are they cookies? That would fit in more with the dessert theme. But seafood cookies? I am so confused.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      waspuppet

      I know “authoritarian creep” is describing a dynamic, but it’s also the best description of DeSantis I’ve seen.

      Regarding Fani Willis’s response, I love it. But I also hope people realize that the strategy here, to the extent that there is one, is to bait her into saying something that the Peter Bakers and Dana Bashes of the world will decide is “lashing out” and demand she apologize for, which will give them the “Yeah but” they’re desperately looking for when Trump gets convicted.

      She told her staff not to respond to abuse, and as far as I’m concerned she’s stayed on the right side of the line, but like I said our “liberal” media are looking for a reason a Trump conviction won’t be real.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose:

      It’s a bag of Sea Lion Chow.  For all the sea-lion derailing of threads there was going on at thew time.  We also have a sea lion cupcake.  All thanks to Avalune, who also made the PupCake to go with CatCake.

      Let's Make Our Own Fun 1 pupcake pie filter

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Elizabelle

      @Alison Rose:  Ah, the Red Cross.  Yeah, I vaguely remember that.

      A lot of IRCs out there, so best to spell the acronym out in first use.  AI was understandable; I believe that is Amnesty International?  (But now, it is more likely to mean artificial intelligence.)

      I used to have some brief trouble figuring out which HRC if it was a cryptic comment.  Hillary Rodham Clinton, or Human Rights Campaign?  Really had to search for the context.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      narya

      @Kelly: Oof; that’s a lot. Sending good thoughts your way . . .

      Glad the C Diff was cleared up, though; my mom went through a couple of bouts of it, and it sucks.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      HumboldtBlue

      Or does it not matter who DeSantis is going to kill?

      Only thing he killed is his campaign, the fucking angry little toad.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Alison Rose

      @Elizabelle: You’re right, I should have spelled them out. Especially if there are multiple things it could mean. Initials often throw me off too, I keep thinking people are talking about the crypto dude SBF when they call Trump SFB

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Elizabelle

      @Steeplejack:  Not surprised you were able to find the exact comic.

      Incidentally, the Small Press Expo is in town this weekend, in North Bethesda.  Do you attend that?  I’ve been in previous years (got to talk with Lynda Barry and Roz Chast shake hands with John Lewis); still on the fence about this year.

      For “indie comics and graphic novels.”  They’ve pulled in some major and upcoming talent in previous years, and it’s an inexpensive ticket.   SPX.

      Sounds like something you would like.  On the Metro line!

      Reply
    68. 68.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @New Deal democrat: There are a lot of tales about why chihuahuas were originally bred. It might almost lead one to think that folks are looking hard for a reason why anyone would have done such a thing. Having had one live at my house for ~ 13 years, the story I believe is that they were bred as burglar alarms. Supposedly they were kept under the hacienda and, as extremely territorial animals (I can vouch for that), they would bark their heads off if a stranger came anywhere near.

      Whatever they were bred for, I have to think it was all about the bark though.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Ramalama

      @zhena gogolia:

      So many head shaking “DAMN” statements made by Fani Willis including …

      If you and your colleagues follow through on your threats to deny this office federal funds, please be aware that you will be deciding to allow serial rapists to go unprosecuted

      Please note the USDOJ keeps meticulous records of our grant funding and I invite you to request this information from them. You will undoubtedly be proud of the amazing work that has been done to serve victims with this funding…

      Brava.

      What’s the opposite of sad trombone? This letter is a major hit (all the kids are saying).

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Elizabelle

      @trollhattan:   Lucky bug!

      I remember her from all the comics in alternative weeklies.

      Sad to say that her session was cut short by a bomb threat.  (Not against her.). By just a few minutes, but that sucked.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      trollhattan

      Ah, life in the suburbs.

      After nearly four hours of often impassioned testimony, the Rocklin Unified School District Board of Trustees voted 4-1 early Thursday morning to require teachers and staff to alert a student’s parents if they request to use different pronouns, go by a different name, or otherwise indicate that they are reconsidering their gender identity.

      More than 200 parents, teachers, staff and students attended the Wednesday night board meeting to take on one of the most contentious topics in California politics: gender identity and parental notification. Members of the Rocklin Teachers Professional Association and the California Teachers Association, as well as LGBTQ people and their supporters rallied before the session to protest the policy.

      The board’s vote was unsurprising given its makeup — four GOP-approved trustees and one moderate. Michelle Sutherland, the only member without an endorsement by the Placer County Republican Party, was the lone dissenter.

      She spoke against not just the proposed policy but against her colleagues’ “fringe political aims.”

      “I’m disappointed that you all are choosing to follow this agenda,” Sutherland said in her remarks before public comment started. “As of 6pm tonight, we received 184 emails in opposition and 22 in support … this is a fringe issue that’s targeting a very small and vulnerable group of our kids in Rocklin Unified.”

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Ramalama

      @trollhattan: I worship at the used paintbrush of Lynda Barry. Long long ago I bought a tape cassette called “The Lynda Barry Experience” which is the most pleasurable thing ever to listen to while cleaning house, avoiding work, or driving a car. Some of the stories on this tape included her in high school especially the one called “I Remember Mike,” where a very uncool and unhip white guy temporarily united races in a divided high school.

      “What it is.”

      In between her short stories (hilarious! wonderful! heart-breaking!) she has out-going messages from her answering machine.

      I could and have gone on and on about this one bloody marvelous body of work. Fan of other stuff she’s done too but I went out of my way to gift all my people long ago with this tape.

      A German friend of mine loved it so much he converted it to cd way back as a thank you.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      WaterGirl

      @smith: I guess that’s another post where we can use the new BJ tag.

      Trump Chihuahua, Jim Jordan

      I predict that Jack Smith’s response to Jim Jordan, Trump Chihuahua, will be much shorter, totally dismissive, and will cut right to the bone.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      FastEdD

      @smith: That would make sense, as he is not a federal judge. Kemp is also not a fan of TFG. For a 34 year old, he sounds like he knows what he is doing. All I hope for is a fair trial and an impartial judge. We’ll see.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @trollhattan: I went to high school with Lewis Black. So there!

      Well, my sister did, actually. He was 2 years ahead of me. But his mom was my substitute teacher all through elementary school.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Russian exports of nuclear fuel are exempt from sanctions that would otherwise prohibit their use of the SWIFT payment system. Some argue that if European power companies can pay for their fuel through the system, so should grain purchasers all over the world. But I’m not sure about “removing all major sanctions.” That may be a stretch.

      Russia would definitely benefit from this proposal, but so would Ukraine. They need the revenue from grain exports and a protected sea lane from their ports to Istanbul may be the only way they can export all of it cheaply.

      Turkiye is probably the only nation capable of forcing Russia to leave the freighters unmolested. Turkish President Erdogan backed Russia down when they tried to pull out last November, but now his Plan A is to induce Russia to rejoin the deal with these concessions from the UN. If he has a Plan B, Erdogan’s not saying.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      wjca

      @Scout211: They wanted to indict anyone who was breathing at the time?  LOLOLOLOL

      To be fair, a lot of us were holding our breaths, praying his coup attempt would fail.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      CCL

      Then there is this:

      For a more thorough understanding of Georgia’s RICO statute, its application and similar laws in other states, I encourage you to read “RICO State-by-State.” As a non-member of the bar, you can purchase a copy for two hundred forty-nine dollars [$249].

      I love the precise dollar amount.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @Elizabelle: Right? And at least based on my dog, they aren’t very meaty beasts. They provide no milk or eggs, as you’d get from cows or chickens. And I can’t imagine having a pack… I’m getting a headache just thinking of the noise. No, I think they were probably primarily rat-catchers and burglar alarms.

      Reply

