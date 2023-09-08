I loved that phrase so much, I couldn’t resist using it for a post.

I hope the phrase Trump Chihuahua sticks to Jim Jordan. Maybe we can do our part in making that happen?

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan, regarding his incessant efforts to impede her case. WARNING: It is a blistering, ass-kicking masterpiece. https://t.co/W1DiOnZ3EY — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 7, 2023

Direct link to PDF file if you don’t want to click on twitter.

I don’t understand the “oh my gosh, Fani Willis can’t possibly think she can try all 19 defendants together” bullshit that is coming from the internet legal eagles who otherwise appear to be in favor of prosecution.

I am not a lawyer, but I know that – if history is our guide – maybe half of those people are going to turn state’s evidence in exchange for a reduced sentence, or no sentence at all.

Can’t Fani Willis just say that as part of her response to Judge McAfee? It has the advantage of being true, and 18 of the 19 can look around and think, hmm, which set of 9 or so would I prefer to be a part of at the end of the day.

Somewhat related, I will not be surprised if we see a new Trump indictment today from blog favorite Jack Smith. It’s been so quiet for the past week, it just feels like something must be humming just below the surface.

Not really related to Trump, except that they are both narcissist and wanna-be authoritarians, are any BJ peeps planning to read the Ronan Farrow book in fairly short order? I can picture a couple of guest “book reports” about the book. Soon, though. Anyone planning to devour the book soon, who might like to share?

Totally open thread.

Update:

I just saw this, does anyone know the context? Or does it not matter who DeSantis is going to kill?