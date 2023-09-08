Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

The willow is too close to the house.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

I really should read my own blog.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / New Zealand / On The Road – Dagaetch – World Tour Part 5D – New Zealand

On The Road – Dagaetch – World Tour Part 5D – New Zealand

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Dagaetch

After three weeks in the South Island of New Zealand, I took the ferry over to Wellington. Cool city. I had around a week on the North Island before I was flying out, which wasn’t enough time to see everything, but I still hit up a few highlights! One thing I did not do was visit the Lord of the Rings Hobbiton set. I love those movies and the scenery, but am happy leaving them as part of my imagination.

While I have several hundred photos of NZ that I would happily share, I think we’ll stop here :). Coming up next – Australia!

On The Road - Dagaetch - World Tour Part 5D - New Zealand 6
somewhere, NZ

This happened a few times! Sometimes the sheep need to get somewhere, and that’s okay. Just a fact of life. Oh and yes, in New Zealand they drive on the other side of the road (from the US). I was a little nervous about that, but it turned out that with the steering wheel on the other side of the car, it felt surprisingly natural. I think I only had one ‘oops!’ moment.

On The Road - Dagaetch - World Tour Part 5D - New Zealand 7
somewhere, NZ

I do not remember where this was. But it was one of the sunset pictures that I loved; the orange glow highlighting mountain tops is kind of my ideal image.

On The Road - Dagaetch - World Tour Part 5D - New Zealand 1
somewhere, NZ

Of course, water and mountains and clouds in any combination is pretty excellent!

On The Road - Dagaetch - World Tour Part 5D - New Zealand 2
Waitomo, NZ

I took a tour through the Waitomo Glowworm Caves, which was super cool. You wander through a dark cave area, stopping occasionally, and the guide shines a very dim flashlight so you can see the worms. Here the glowworms have left threads, which act like a spider’s webs to catch bugs for food. After a short walk you board some small boats and float down an underground river. The guide asked everyone to be quiet and not use cameras and just enjoy the moment, which we all did. A very worthwhile adventure.

On The Road - Dagaetch - World Tour Part 5D - New Zealand 3
Rotorua, NZ

I stopped in Rotorua for two days. The area is famous for geothermal activity, resulting in geysers and mud springs. It also means that there’s a fairly constant scent of sulfur on the air. Nearby is the Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland park, where you can find the famous Painters Lake. I was amazed at how vibrant the colors are.

On The Road - Dagaetch - World Tour Part 5D - New Zealand 4
Rotorua, NZ

The park is an absolutely fascinating (and smelly) place to walk around. The lakes have such interesting colors from the chemicals in them, and the fact that despite the high temperatures plant life can still thrive. The smell was quite strong, but you also got used to it very quickly.

On The Road - Dagaetch - World Tour Part 5D - New Zealand 5
Rotorua, NZ

The park had these very nicely laid out paths for walking around. I appreciated that there were lots of little loops and side trails; you could walk directly ‘through’ the water, or go up high and get a more picturesque view.

On The Road - Dagaetch - World Tour Part 5D - New Zealand
New Zealand

The final image I’m sharing with you from New Zealand, and it’s another road. But in this case, I wanted to leave you with the same emotion I felt so often during my time in this phenomenally beautiful country. A feeling of joy, with the natural world around you; and a feeling of excitement, while you look down the road towards the horizon and wonder what’s coming next. Thanks for sharing this journey with me :).

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • JPL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.