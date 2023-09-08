On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Dagaetch

After three weeks in the South Island of New Zealand, I took the ferry over to Wellington. Cool city. I had around a week on the North Island before I was flying out, which wasn’t enough time to see everything, but I still hit up a few highlights! One thing I did not do was visit the Lord of the Rings Hobbiton set. I love those movies and the scenery, but am happy leaving them as part of my imagination.

While I have several hundred photos of NZ that I would happily share, I think we’ll stop here :). Coming up next – Australia!