holy shit this new Biden ad is good pic.twitter.com/Azat0U6e5o
— Florida Chris (@chrislongview) September 7, 2023
Republicans can only win office through an electoral college system that is a relic from slave owning days, gerrymandering, voter suppression, media stupidity, propaganda, and Russian interference. https://t.co/9OZzIr1G6J
— HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) September 8, 2023
Unless they're still entertaining primary fantasies, which is only a tad less delusional at this point.
— Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) September 7, 2023
Our Failed Major Media, Part [X + infinity]…
Funny he didn’t tell a print reporter so this very newsworthy thing could be told to the world.
Glad he got a big advance tho. Yay us? https://t.co/H18qQ4JIPO
— Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) September 8, 2023
Kudos to Farrow for putting it in print in relatively quick fashion, rather than @WalterIsaacson, who held off vital, newsworthy information to buckrake with his book. For shame, Walter. https://t.co/nxO5GcAGGy
— Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) September 7, 2023
doubling down on this prediction https://t.co/wTpYkJoGXO
— Joshua Erlich (@JoshuaErlich) September 7, 2023
Drone strikes on bitcoin servers should be legal. https://t.co/nrULo5gqxs
— Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) September 7, 2023
Powerful. Unprecedented.
For the first time ever, a joint-statement was released by the presidential libraries of Obama, Bush 2, Clinton, Bush 1, Reagan, Carter, Ford, Nixon, LBJ, JFK, Truman, FDR & Hoover, sounding the alarm about the state of the U.S. https://t.co/dfpZaWswMr
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 7, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings