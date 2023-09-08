holy shit this new Biden ad is good pic.twitter.com/Azat0U6e5o — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) September 7, 2023

Republicans can only win office through an electoral college system that is a relic from slave owning days, gerrymandering, voter suppression, media stupidity, propaganda, and Russian interference. https://t.co/9OZzIr1G6J — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) September 8, 2023

Unless they're still entertaining primary fantasies, which is only a tad less delusional at this point. — Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) September 7, 2023

Our Failed Major Media, Part [X + infinity]…

Funny he didn’t tell a print reporter so this very newsworthy thing could be told to the world. Glad he got a big advance tho. Yay us? https://t.co/H18qQ4JIPO — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) September 8, 2023

Kudos to Farrow for putting it in print in relatively quick fashion, rather than @WalterIsaacson, who held off vital, newsworthy information to buckrake with his book. For shame, Walter. https://t.co/nxO5GcAGGy — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) September 7, 2023

doubling down on this prediction https://t.co/wTpYkJoGXO — Joshua Erlich (@JoshuaErlich) September 7, 2023

Drone strikes on bitcoin servers should be legal. https://t.co/nrULo5gqxs — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) September 7, 2023