Take it from someone who actually knows how our military works. pic.twitter.com/REk3xYUTSw

A lot of people are saying what Senator Tommy Tuberville is doing to our troops is wrong. Not enough are saying it's STUPID.

Be careful what you wish for, goes the proverb, but maybe ‘Coach Tubby’ believes his Alabama voters *like* making the United States military suffer for his ‘religious’ beliefs. His procedural obstructions have now gone well beyond a MAGAt-friendly earned-media stunt, and (Murphy the Trickster God willing) Tuberville may be looking at the pointy end of the FAFO projectile…

The Pentagon estimates that about three-quarters of the generals & admirals in the Defense Department — 650 of 852 — will be affected by @TTuberville @SenTuberville 's hold. This is having a massive affect on military readiness and U.S. national security. https://t.co/yDdJfXm2uX

Every Congressional reporter not asking Republican senators why they’re tolerating this is a cowardly hack https://t.co/uMvyuHN4gL

Per Politico, “Pentagon goes on the attack amid Tuberville blockade”:

Pentagon leaders have launched a new, more aggressive campaign this week to pressure Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville into finally releasing a nine-month hold on senior military nominations they say is harming national security.

The Defense Department dispatched the civilian leaders of three branches of the U.S. military to slam the senator for the blockade, first in a WashingtonPost op-ed on Monday and then during a CNN interview on Tuesday. On Wednesday, DOD took the rare step of putting out a news story highlighting the hold’s impact on its official media webpage. Also this week, the Pentagon released a slate of new senior nominations, including for the Air Force vice chief of staff.

During the CNN interview, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro — a Cuban-born Navy veteran — went so far as to accuse Tuberville of “aiding and abetting communists.”…

While DOD leaders have continued to talk publicly about the hold through the August recess, the Pentagon is amping up the pressure on lawmakers now that the Senate is back in session. This week has seen a concerted effort to highlight to the American public how harmful the holds are, according to a senior DOD official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the strategy behind the media push.

The media strategy does not mark the first time Pentagon officials have spoken on the matter, but the volume of speeches, interviews and op-eds this week make clear the effort is intensifying.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not spoken with Tuberville directly since a July phone call, but the Pentagon chief has engaged with senators on both sides of the aisle about the holds through the August recess, according to the official. Austin’s and Tuberville’s staff members are also in contact.

The senator, who objects to the Pentagon’s new policy of reimbursing service members who must travel to obtain abortions and other reproductive care, has shown no signs of letting up despite the new pressure campaign. He shot back at Del Toro, saying attacking him “wasn’t very smart to do.”…

Congressional Democrats at the same time ramped up their criticism of Tuberville’s hold and implored his fellow Republicans to step in, an approach that has so far come up empty.

“Basically, what Tuberville and others are saying is they don’t believe in democracy,” House Armed Services ranking member Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said at the Defense News Conference.

“If you don’t like the travel policy … get someone elected who will change that policy,” Smith said. “Don’t stop the ability of the Department of Defense to do its job.”

Senate Armed Services Chair Jack Reed (D-R.I.) charged that Tuberville is “flirting with disaster” through the vacancies on the Joint Chiefs resulting from the hold….