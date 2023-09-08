A lot of people are saying what Senator Tommy Tuberville is doing to our troops is wrong. Not enough are saying it's STUPID.
Take it from someone who actually knows how our military works. pic.twitter.com/REk3xYUTSw
— Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) September 7, 2023
Be careful what you wish for, goes the proverb, but maybe ‘Coach Tubby’ believes his Alabama voters *like* making the United States military suffer for his ‘religious’ beliefs. His procedural obstructions have now gone well beyond a MAGAt-friendly earned-media stunt, and (Murphy the Trickster God willing) Tuberville may be looking at the pointy end of the FAFO projectile…
The Pentagon estimates that about three-quarters of the generals & admirals in the Defense Department — 650 of 852 — will be affected by @TTuberville @SenTuberville 's hold. This is having a massive affect on military readiness and U.S. national security. https://t.co/yDdJfXm2uX
— Alexander S. Vindman ? (@AVindman) September 5, 2023
Every Congressional reporter not asking Republican senators why they’re tolerating this is a cowardly hack https://t.co/uMvyuHN4gL
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 6, 2023
If a Democratic senator did this Republicans would scream treason https://t.co/0zLQQ3vmes
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 5, 2023
Per Politico, “Pentagon goes on the attack amid Tuberville blockade”:
Pentagon leaders have launched a new, more aggressive campaign this week to pressure Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville into finally releasing a nine-month hold on senior military nominations they say is harming national security.
The Defense Department dispatched the civilian leaders of three branches of the U.S. military to slam the senator for the blockade, first in a WashingtonPost op-ed on Monday and then during a CNN interview on Tuesday. On Wednesday, DOD took the rare step of putting out a news story highlighting the hold’s impact on its official media webpage. Also this week, the Pentagon released a slate of new senior nominations, including for the Air Force vice chief of staff.
During the CNN interview, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro — a Cuban-born Navy veteran — went so far as to accuse Tuberville of “aiding and abetting communists.”…
While DOD leaders have continued to talk publicly about the hold through the August recess, the Pentagon is amping up the pressure on lawmakers now that the Senate is back in session. This week has seen a concerted effort to highlight to the American public how harmful the holds are, according to a senior DOD official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the strategy behind the media push.
The media strategy does not mark the first time Pentagon officials have spoken on the matter, but the volume of speeches, interviews and op-eds this week make clear the effort is intensifying.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not spoken with Tuberville directly since a July phone call, but the Pentagon chief has engaged with senators on both sides of the aisle about the holds through the August recess, according to the official. Austin’s and Tuberville’s staff members are also in contact.
The senator, who objects to the Pentagon’s new policy of reimbursing service members who must travel to obtain abortions and other reproductive care, has shown no signs of letting up despite the new pressure campaign. He shot back at Del Toro, saying attacking him “wasn’t very smart to do.”…
Congressional Democrats at the same time ramped up their criticism of Tuberville’s hold and implored his fellow Republicans to step in, an approach that has so far come up empty.
“Basically, what Tuberville and others are saying is they don’t believe in democracy,” House Armed Services ranking member Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said at the Defense News Conference.
“If you don’t like the travel policy … get someone elected who will change that policy,” Smith said. “Don’t stop the ability of the Department of Defense to do its job.”
Senate Armed Services Chair Jack Reed (D-R.I.) charged that Tuberville is “flirting with disaster” through the vacancies on the Joint Chiefs resulting from the hold….
There are currently five military bases in Alabama.
There's no real reason they have to stay there. https://t.co/QlwOc84GK6
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 7, 2023
After Navy secretary accused Tuberville of “aiding and abetting” US adversaries, the senator told me: “It is concerning that you got people that are in secretary positions like that — that would say something like that in our country, instead of getting on the phone and calling” pic.twitter.com/LnsrSQGB52
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 6, 2023
Whether this is Tuberville’s real motive, I don’t know, but I have no doubt that Trump will populate the military with loyalists, and there are at least some disgruntled guys in the officer corps who would be the military equivalent of Jeff Clark. https://t.co/LUHX8cGcDq
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 4, 2023
The national anthem of these United States is the first part of a poem written by a man while aboard a warship. https://t.co/t0gT2RwfXb
— Andy (@trtx84) September 7, 2023
If a Democrat was doing what Tuberville was doing for liberal reasons, it would be the end of the Democratic Party as a major political organization for 20 years. We all know this, right?
— Starfish Unexpectedly Cancelled For Hating Hitler (@IRHotTakes) September 5, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings