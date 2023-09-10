Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Books That Make You Feel Like You’re There

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Some recent On the Road posts have taken us to New Zealand and Iceland, and other amazingly beautiful places.  And of course I think the Paris series could have gone on forever.

I know there are novels that feel like Boston, and novels that feel like Chicago.  Are there books that capture the feel of living in  New Zealand, or Iceland, or Paris, or Ireland or even a small town like Mendocino?  Books that make you feel like you know what a totally different life would be like?

To Kill A Mockingbird made me feel like I was there.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      The Hound of the Baskervilles always made me feel like I was there, on an English moore, and then, as in during the late Victorian era. The Holmes stories in general are very evocative of lat Victorian London.

       

      A few decades earlier in the Victorian era, Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol has vivid descriptions of London at Christmas time. You feel like you’re there breathing in the “sooty atoms” that form London’s fog.

       

      More recently Nobody’s Fool by Richard Russo puts you right smack dab in an upstate NY down on its luck town.

