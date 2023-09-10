We’re watching the Dolphins vs. Chargers game, and I noticed there’s a woman officiating. Yay! Then she made a bad call, and I thought, “That sucks. That sucks for women…”
Open thread!
This post is in: Open Threads, Sports
We’re watching the Dolphins vs. Chargers game, and I noticed there’s a woman officiating. Yay! Then she made a bad call, and I thought, “That sucks. That sucks for women…”
Open thread!
Scout211
Then she made a bad call,
So she has achieved equality. :)
cmorenc
So the female official made a questionable call. I have officiated competitive-level soccer for 25 years, and it’s rare for any ref in a contact sport to get through an entire game without some fans thinking you (the ref) screwed the pooch with a call or two or three. Occasionally, they are even right, but it’s a bigger mistake to let fans get in your head about calls you make or no-call.
sab
We watched Cleveland v Cincinnati in Cleveland. It rained during the entire game, and 35 miles south we had a gorgeous day, sunny and 75°. I looked up Ohio doppler, and there was a tiny little rainstorm only over Cleveland, and clear skies almost everywhere else in the whole state.
Edmund dantes
There has been a side judge woman official for several years now. Sarah something. She should be eligible for “white” hat soon. NFL has a x number of years in league before you are eligible to apply for the head referee.
I know last year there was at least one or two other female officials but i haven’t check to see what there was this year. There has been a lot of turnover in recent years with guys retiring. So definitely lot more spaces.
Steve in the ATL
Speaking of refs, Betty, I assume you were as happy as most of the world to see the decline of Bama privilege in their game last night. Ok sure Saban has filed a protest in Birmingham. “You can’t call holding against us!!!” “You can’t overturn a clearly wrong call on fourth down that gave us the ball!” Etc. That and the continued retirement of Penn Wagers, the Angel Hernandez of the SEC.
Villago Delenda Est
@Steve in the ATL:
One of those games where you root for injuries, but if someone has to lose, let it be Alabama.
Steve in the ATL
@Villago Delenda Est: concur. It was the best result in the absence of a meteor. Haven’t checked the news today, but it’s safe to assume that, despite the loss, Alabama claimed another national championship last night.
wjca
@cmorenc: it’s rare for any ref in a contact sport to get through an entire game without some fans thinking you (the ref) screwed the pooch with a call or two or three.
Watching baseball replays, where you can do slow motion and multiple angles, it’s absolutely incredible how often the umpires, using a Mark 1 eyeball and in real time, get even extremely close calls correct.
raven
Oh, NOW we can talk about football!!
Hoppie
Not a big NAmerican foolball fan, but absolutely will not watch the Chabgers (not a typo). Many years ago, we were travelling in Greece and at the lunch place we stopped at on Poros we spotted an NFL knock-off display with a SAN DIEGO CHABGERS embroidered cap. (Yeah, their alphabet is different, so Latin letters may not be a strong point.) Ms. Hoppie’s aunt was a HUGE Chargers fan, so of course we bought it. BEST present ever.
Dean Spanos can go choke on one of his father’s ghastly bologna sandwiches….
raven
Quarantine for pets is not required by most U.S. states and territories; however, Hawaii and Guam do have quarantine requirements for pet dogs and cats being imported into the United States. Pets excluded from entry into the United States must be sent back to the country of origin.
Yarrow
@raven: Aww…poor doggie getting lost at ATL. Huge airport. Glad she was found.
Seems like it might be smart for people to think about getting an AirTag or similar tracker for their pets if they’re going to be separated while traveling. Just in case something happens. Some friends have a dog who’s a real escape artist. I keep saying they should get a tracker for her. She’s gotten out several times and it’s been a real pain looking for her. At least with a tracker they could figure out where she’d gone.
Scout211
The update on the Michigan State coach accused of sexual harassment discussed in an earlier thread.
Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay amid investigation into reported accusation of sexual harassment
Tucker’s suspension comes on the heels of an explosive report published in USA Today Saturday night.
According to the USA Today report, Tucker is alleged to have made sexual comments and masturbated while on a phone call with Brenda Tracy, an advocate and rape survivor.
In a letter to investigators, Tucker characterized his and Tracy’s relationship as “mutually consensual and intimate,” according to USA Today.
@cmorenc: This is the response from reasonable, non-sexist people. Unfortunately, many sports fans do not fall into that category. If a male ref makes bad calls, they might say “that one guy shouldn’t do this job”. If a woman makes even a single call they dislike, it’s “no women should do this job”.
Watching baseball replays, where you can do slow motion and multiple angles, it’s absolutely incredible how often the umpires, using a Mark 1 eyeball and in real time, get even extremely close calls correct.
There’s a huge amount of skill and training to know where to be and what to look at, and major league umpires have to prove their ability to do those things in the minors. They are as much the cream of the crop of umpring as major league players are the cream of the crop of playing. At least when they first get into the league; the leagues have had a harder time getting rid of declining umpires than the teams have getting rid of declining players.
Since I have 3 cats, all of my dogs are virtual.
And one of my favorites – Selena, foster dog of Ned Pyle – is getting adopted. And, ridiculously, it’s hitting me hard that I won’t get to see her cute face through walkies pics. (She’s the white, fluffy one in the middle.)
So, throwing my grief into purpose, starting researching Newfies that live in hot places that would like to be adopted by some snow dwelling great dog owners.
And I found this pup.Giant pup.
It’s a Newfoundland-Standard Poodle mix. All the lovable Newfie-ness, all the poodle smarts. Ignoring potential strong will because it comes fully trained.
It is the Paws in Prison program being trained by a prisoner. Who is, no doubt, devoted to it.
Sharing in case someone might be tempted.
mrmoshpotato
We’re watching the Dolphins vs. Chargers game, and I noticed there’s a woman officiating. Yay!
An actual game, and hooray!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings