Sunday Morning Garden Chat: ROSES

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: ROSES

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: ROSES 2

From skilled photographer and gardener-by-proxy, Ema:

The Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden at the NYBG has ~ 4,000 roses, heirloom varieties loved by French Empress Josephine, roses blooming in early December.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: ROSES

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: ROSES 3

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: ROSES 1

It was designed in 1916 by Beatrix Farrand and completed in 1988 with help from David Rockefeller, in honor of his wife, Peggy, who loved roses.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: ROSES 4

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: ROSES 5

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: ROSES 6

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: ROSES 8

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: ROSES 9

***********

All I can decently say about the past week around here is that, after a comparatively clement July and August, we got hit with the worst kind of 90 degree temperature, 70 degree humidity high-summer weather blast. Which was particularly misfortunate, because the Spousal Unit had taken the week as vacation to help me with grunt work around the yard, and the heat / humidity combination made it not only unpleasant but unsafe for either of us to be out in it very long. So he got to hang around the (after he got it working again) air-conditioned living room, where my desk setup is, and busily ‘improve’ the overall clutter situation. The house is now the opposite of improved, the yard looks worse than ever, and predictions are for rain through next Friday.

I dearly love my husband, but sometimes I see why newly retired couples get divorced.

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

  • Baud
  • CCL
  • Rachel Bakes
  • RAVEN

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I dearly love my husband, but sometimes I see why newly retired couples get divorced.

      And here everyone thinks it’s capitalism that keeps people from retiring.

    3. 3.

      RAVEN

      I worked from home for 15 years and my wife retired a year before I did. I was really nervous about what it would be like with her home all the time. Turns out it didn’t matter.

    4. 4.

      Rachel Bakes

      Missed the NYBG roses this year but they were lovely last year. Hating this weather. Things to do outside but on day 2 of a migraine that I can only presume is connected to the awful humidity.

