War for Ukraine Day 563: 3 Days in and the Starlink Snowflake is on the 4th Explanation

Housekeeping note: tonight’s update will be briefer. I’m fried and have just enough energy to get this done. Once I hit publish I’m getting horizontal and watching the final two of today’s first round (pool round) Rugby World Cup games. Or fall asleep while trying to do so.

Gin & Tonic forwarded this to me this morning:

Who could have every possibly imagined such a thing? Eez a puzzlement!

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Partnership of Ukraine and Japan will become a global example of protecting life and creating new opportunities for nations – address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

9 September 2023 – 15:33

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you good health!

We do not miss a single day for Ukraine.

Just had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan and representatives of Japanese business. Devoted to our resilience. Recovery, and development. Energy, transport, demining, social sphere, the creation of new jobs in Ukraine – I presented specific areas where we can do more together. Telecom, information security, protection of our infrastructure, green energy, engineering, the agricultural sector are crucial. I am confident that our partnership – between Ukraine and Japan – will become a global example. An example of how to protect life and create new opportunities for nations. For free nations.

A very important security result today – we agreed to start preparing a bilateral document with Japan on security guarantees. We are already working with the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Now – with Japan.

In recent days, the Speaker of the Parliament of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, visited Japan, for a summit of the G7 parliamentary heads. The summit resulted in a strong declaration. Important meetings took place. A clear support for Ukraine and strong signals that the entire Ukrainian territory must be cleared of Russian troops, and only this opens the way to achieve a just and reliable peace. I also want to mention the audience with His Majesty the Emperor of Japan – attended by speakers of the G7 parliaments, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, the President of the European Parliament. Very symbolic. And it speaks volumes about what we have achieved. All together. Everyone who fights for Ukraine, who works for Ukraine.

I also held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff today. Resilience is the key issue. First of all, our energy resilience. What needs to be done before winter, and what has already been done. Detailed reports from government officials, managers of energy companies. Of course, there was a military component. Our intelligence. We are fully aware that the Russian evil is also preparing for winter – preparing to inflict suffering. And now everyone in the public sector and in local authorities must do everything possible, and when necessary, even the impossible, to help Ukraine withstand the winter and maintain full functionality. Air defense, preparation of the energy sector, social system, appropriate support packages from partners – all officials and commanders have clear tasks. T Regional administration heads will report daily on preparedness, every evening – a report for the government, and the Office. The Minister of Internal Affairs has been instructed to maximize the preparation of the State Emergency Service sector – not only for the Emergency Service’s immediate work but also for clearly informing people about how protection will be provided.

And I want to thank our partners – we have another agreement, Ukraine will receive more “cheetahs” to protect our energy network. But we are mobilizing all our forces. To increase the supply of various air defense systems and physical protection of objects even further.

One more thing.

For many years, in our country, two professional communities have been celebrating their day simultaneously on the second Saturday of September. This is the Day of Physical Culture and Sports and the Day of Ukrainian Cinema. And there are too many such coincidences in our calendar. The Day of the Lawyer and the Day of the Artist. The Day of the Builder and the Day of Veterinary Medicine Workers. There are coincidences of professional days and days of remembrance. For example, next year, in May, the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People coincides with the Day of Science. Obviously, there are many unacceptable confusions in meaning. Some professional communities celebrate their day according to Soviet templates. Some incredibly important days of remembrance and days of Ukrainian achievements are not reflected in our official calendar at all. Some professional communities, whose work deserves both respect and attention, do not yet have their professional day – for example, the community of Ukrainian historians. In fact, I have instructed the government of Ukraine, relevant public institutions to review this entire system of state attention and update it fairly and logically.

And today I thank everyone who brings sports victories to Ukraine, who trains our athletes, who teaches children the correct sports strength and now – this is extremely important – adds Ukrainian sports infrastructure, relevant experience of our sports, experience of physical culture to the new system of rehabilitation, to the system recovery of Ukrainian men and women after injuries.

And today, on the Day of Ukrainian Cinema, I thank all the employees of our film industry for every combination of emotions that our people, adults and children, are now feeling while watching Ukrainian movies, Ukrainian TV series, and Ukrainian documentaries. A nation with its own strong and emotional cinema will also have its own confident destiny in this world, its own dreams and its own vision of life.

Glory to all who strengthen Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who fights for our country and who achieves the results Ukraine needs!

Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

Vladyslav and Anna had planned for their wedding to take place at the end of February 2022. But when russia’s full-scale invasion began, Vladyslav went to the front lines. They moved their wedding date to August 7, 2023. However, Vladyslav was severely injured just a few days before that. The doctors weren’t sure that he would survive. Miraculously Vladyslav regained consciousness just in time for their wedding – on the day before. Vladyslav and Anna decided not to gamble with fate a second time, and took their vows in a military hospital as soon as Vladyslav’s condition permitted.
Don’t postpone your happiness until some “perfect” future date. In war or in peace, the perfect moment is always now.

Story, photo @Liberov

Zaporizhzhia:

Commenter Prescott Cactus sent this along to me this morning regarding Zaporizhzhia. From the AP via The Los Angeles Times:

KYIV, Ukraine — The United Nations atomic watchdog warned of a potential threat to nuclear safety from a spike in fighting near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, whose forces continued pressing their counteroffensive Saturday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said its experts deployed at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported hearing numerous explosions over the last week, in a possible indication of increased military activity in the region. There was no damage to the plant.

“I remain deeply concerned about the possible dangers facing the plant at this time of heightened military tension in the region,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned in a statement issued late Friday.

He noted that the IAEA team was informed that staff at the nuclear power plant had been reduced temporarily to minimum levels because of concerns of more military activity in the area.

“Whatever happens in a conflict zone, wherever it may be, everybody would stand to lose from a nuclear accident, and I urge that all necessary precautions must be taken to avoid it happening,” Grossi said.

As Ukrainian forces pressed to expand their gains after recently capturing the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, the U.K. Defense Ministry noted in its latest report that Russia has brought in reinforcements to stymie the Ukrainian advances.

“It is highly likely that Russia has redeployed forces from other areas of the frontline to replace degraded units around Robotyne,” it said. “These redeployments are likely limiting Russia’s ability to carry out offensive operations of its own along other areas of the front line.”

More at the link!

Touch not the cat, but a glove!

Robotyne:

Bakhmut:

Simferopol, Russian Occupied Crimea:

The G20:

So the Starlink Snowflake and his stenographer attempted to get their stories straight today. They didn’t exactly make things better.

Screen grab of a tweet by Musk biographer being contradicted in the reply.

And:

Screen grab of tweet by Musk biographer making a second attempt to clarify Musk turning off Ukraine's Starlink access.

They’ve had three days and they still can’t get their story straight! Make an effort!

Someone in comments last night asked if the Starlink Snowflake might have accessed Ukraine’s Starlink traffic and, if he had, did he give it to Putin. From Ronan Farrow’s expose:

On the phone, Musk said that he was looking at his laptop and could see “the entire war unfolding” through a map of Starlink activity. “This was, like, three minutes before he said, ‘Well, I had this great conversation with Putin,’ ” the senior defense official told me. “And we were, like, ‘Oh, dear, this is not good.’ ”

We can definitely answer the first part of the question: Musk has admitted that he accessed Ukraine’s Starlink traffic, was watching it in real time, and knew where all of the Ukrainian elements were based on it. What we can’t answer is whether he gave Putin this information. I wouldn’t put it past the Starlink Snowflake. I also wouldn’t put it past the Russian GRU to have managed to hack into Starlink and accessed this data and/or managed to get a not for cover hired at the firm.

One last Musk item before we move on. This long, detailed thread with screengrabs from the Capitol Hunters has all the details from discovery filings in various court cases Musk has been involved in that make it clear he’s a complete fraud. About everything.

For those who prefer, here’s the link to the thread at the Thread Reader App.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There’s a new slideshow at Patron’s official TikTok. Those don’t embed here, so click through to give it a watch.

Open thread!

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      Gin & Tonic

      “The option that we had is text or no text. And I think the right answer is text,” said one, referring to the compromise.

      Bullshit.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Cameron

      Both Trump and Musk have degrees from Penn?  Damn – I have some buddies who went there and I lived in the neighborhood for a number of years, but all of us were just run-of- the-mill assholes, not superstars of assholedom.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      Usual dumb question about whether that muskrat boy still has can keep his citizenship. Doesn’t he have some duty to behave?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      tomtofa

      The responses to Velina Tchakarova’s post are mostly depressing – they validate or serve as examples of  what she says.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      “A spectrum of views” yes, a spectrum which begins and ends inside putin’s colon. FOH.

      I admit, I let out a bit of an “evil villain chuckle” over this:

      Ukrainian partisans killed one Russian soldier and injured two by blowing up a car in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, on Sept. 9, the National Resistance Center reported.

      The car was reportedly used to protect polling stations set up for sham “elections” in occupied Ukrainian territories as Russia seeks to consolidate its control over these regions.

      Partisans also hacked Russian broadcasts in occupied Crimea, showing a pro-Ukrainian video clip calling for a boycott of the sham “elections” on TV.

      Re: Muskrat — Okay, here’s the plan: Someone famous invites him to their villa in the Swiss Alps or something, then when he gets there, chloroform him, tie him up, toss him on a train to Lviv, then load him into a fighter plane and dump his ass out over Crimea.

      Thank you as always, Adam, and sleep well.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      @Cameron: I thought Muskrat dropped out and moved to California, invalidating his student visa. He went to Penn but got no degree. Then he went west and got a job as an undocumented worker.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cameron: Actually, Musk does NOT have a degree from Penn. He never actually graduated. Several years later someone arranged for Penn to issue him a really hinky diploma for a bachelors degree. All the details are in the thread.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Villago Delenda Est: He does not have a BA in physics. He doesn’t actually have a bachelors in anything:

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Villago Delenda Est

      My point is that someone asserting that someone has a BA in Physics doesn’t know what the fuck they’re talking about.  BS or nothing.  BA in Economics is much more plausible, although it seems that the “context” is total horseshit, which is par for the course for the Elno cult.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sebastian

      Just catching up with all that happened today but wanted to thank you for digging out the @capitolhunters thread about Elno’s science arts degree the day before yesterday. I had completely forgotten about it and it came in really handy on Threads where I am following and being followed by a lot of Blue Wavers.

      I also sound very smart by talking like you, after reading what you wrote. Thank you for that, Adam

      Edit: and obviously for posting it today, too. that’s what I get from commenting before reading everything

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Timill

      @Villago Delenda Est: If you want a BA in Physics, you need to pick your institution carefully. My degree is in Mathematics: a BA from Cambridge Uni (in the UK). They don’t (or hadn’t, back in the day) caught up with this modern fad for BScs…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      tobie

      Last night I wondered whether the leaked letter from UN Sec General Guterres may have been a fake. I did some research and it looks like the UN did shift to proposing that all financial sanctions be relaxed, and not just sanctions on Russia’s main agricultural bank, to restart the grain deal. This was Russia’s demand and the UN complied.

      I mention this because it’s of a piece with the G20’s inability to issue a statement acknowledging Russia’s war “against” Ukraine, and the Modi regime’s slimy justification that the language had to be modified to represent “a spectrum of views” in the G20. We’ve had visitors from India on all sides of the political spectrum over the past two months, and one thing they all have in common is an indifference to Ukraine, resentment that the west cares so much about Ukraine, and a desire for the end of sanctions either because they consider Russia a friend of India or because they think India has suffered enough economically. I’ve been bewildered if not distraught to hear this.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sab

      @Villago Delenda Est: Good point. I was a history major, and what with the sociological studies (reading UK parish records and tombstones) historiography got different. My graduating year of college my college decided to declare us a Social Science and not a Humanity study. Utterly shocked us all in my department, but saved my bacon. I was heavy on humanities but a bit short on science. Suddenly my humanities major was a science, and I could graduate without another science course!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Villago Delenda Est: My undergrad did not offer BS degrees.  Physics, math, English, history, etc.  Everyone got a BA.  Except the people at the Conservatory, they got a BMus.  And the trade school on the Hudson only offers BS degree no matter the subject.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Omnes Omnibus: My undergrad school offered both BAs and BSs, I could have gone BS in History, told my adviser no, BA, and my adviser heartily approved.  The trade school on the Hudson has its roots in Engineering, so this is not surprising.  As if Elno could ever matriculate there.  In this case we’ve got assertions of a BA in Physics and a BS in Econ.  Now, if those are both options…well, Physics should be heavy on STEM and Econ can go either way, or be characterized as Theology.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      sab

      @Omnes Omnibus: ETA my comment below was incredibly insensitive and thus inappropriate in a Ukraine thread.:

      I really want to get legal custody of the tv remote. Spouse keeps “punishing” the team in any sport, so we never watch any one game through. Always channel surfing for another game where his team is winning.

      I actually am relieved by the Spectrum v Disney ESPN etc standoff. Husband cannot switch to another team or contest because if they are on Spectrum then Disney won’t let us watch anyway.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      tobie

      @dmsilev: At my university, a major in pure math still earns you a BA. Applied math is a BS. And physics now offers a BA and a BS track. I like that math still considers itself a part of the liberal arts.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ruckus

      Money corrupts.

      A hell of a lot of money corrupts absolutely.

      It doesn’t have to but that takes someone with the actual desire to be human.

      If the only desire that individual has is to be wealthy, they do not give a damn about being human.

      And while biologically they are human it’s only on the surface, every thing else will be about money.

      All the lying, all the BS, all the work to be rich, will be at other’s expense.

      Their money could be useful, them not so much.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      Thank you, Adam. I hope you get the rest you need.

      The visit of Japan’s foreign minister to Ukraine was front page news on the English sites. I was glad to see that, If there is one thing Japan does well, it is throw money overseas for development. It has a lot of expertise and knowhow in infrastructure development. I don’t know when Ukraine will be able to rebuild, but I hope it is soon.

      The security agreement is interesting. Japan is feeling the heat with China making noises towards Taiwan and about territorial waters. This is followed by Russia to the north with the unresolved island issue. Then, of course, there is North Korea and it’s missile-happy leader. Japan is definitely searching for allies.

      Last, and what is really eating at me, is the Musk incident. How is it possible that he can interfere with National Security issues and the FBI or whatever alphabet agency is in charge is not at his door hauling him into a box for interrogation? It’s barely a news story from what I can see. I want to believe that there are powers out of the spotlight that are on this and figure out a way to take the keys from this racist, misogynistic, and mercurial lump of a human. I don’t see how the current relationship between SpaceX and any government continues given what happened.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Omnes Omnibus: I did. There’s a reason Ireland is the #1 team in the world. That said, they were playing Romania. And the Romanians didn’t play bad, but they’re just not in Ireland’s league. I’m just about down with Australia V Georgia. Watched France v NZ last night. Started today with Italy V Namibia. Next up is England V Argentina. I’m looking forward to the Fiji game tomorrow.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Adam L Silverman

      @tobie: I do actually check this stuff before I include it. And when I can’t verify it, but think it’s legit I tell everyone to treat it as RUMINT until verification is provided. If I can’t verify it and don’t think it’s legit, I don’t include it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      m.j.

      From what I can see very few people have noted that Putin doesn’t have any qualms about assassinating people.

      I think this is something Musk understands.

      He isn’t a brave man.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Bill Arnold

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I’m missing some reference here. USMA, perhaps?

      Yes. I didn’t know that description either (despite living close enough to hear their artillery practice), but it was the best guess from context, confirmed with a google search.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Princess

      @Villago Delenda Est: if you major in physics at the University of Chicago, you get a BA. I doubt it’s unique in that respect.

      Musk is still a wanker though. And I’m embarrassed to admit that one of the schools where he failed to get a degree (but found his first wife) is my own alma mater.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Adam L Silverman

      @tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat): Thank you for the kind words. You are most welcome.

      As for Musk, we’re basically in an equivalent situation to: if you owe the bank 3,000 the bank owns you, if you owe the bank 3 billion dollars, you own the bank.

      Given the amount of money the US government is giving him in subsidies for SpaceX, the contract for Starlink for Ukraine, and whatever they promised him to get all the new battery electric vehicles access to his/Tesla’s charging stations, the only choice at this point is treat him like he is a head of government and state or invoke laws that are only used in war time to seize his companies as a matter of national security while also pulling his clearance and access and caging his clearance forever. The Biden administration is not going to do any of these things.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Bill Arnold

      So today’s Musk version of the narrative about Starlink coverage around Crimea is consistent with Ukraine being led to believe that Starlink covered all of Ukraine, and Musk/Starlink keeping from them the fact that it only covered the parts of Ukraine that weren’t occupied by Russia.
      If Musk/Starlink are asserting that they deceived Ukraine, then there is a large amount of additional blood on their hands.
      That would be/would have been extremely consequential deception.

      Reply

