I am super uncomfortable taking pictures/filming people, so please don’t judge too harshly.
Cool subway people.
Naked cowboys.
Ladies who lunch.
Window washers.
Silly tourists.
Central Park people.
Marines and munitions people.
Bryant park people.
Times Square people.
Pipes and drums people.
