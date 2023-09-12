Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – NYC People

On The Road – ema – NYC People

by ema

On the Road

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

ema

I am super uncomfortable taking pictures/filming people, so please don’t judge too harshly.

On The Road - ema - NYC People 49

Cool subway people.

On The Road - ema - NYC People 48

Naked cowboys.

On The Road - ema - NYC People 47

Ladies who lunch.

On The Road - ema - NYC People 46

Window washers.

On The Road - ema - NYC People 45

Silly tourists.

On The Road - ema - NYC People 44

Central Park people.

On The Road - ema - NYC People 43

Marines and munitions people.

On The Road - ema - NYC People 42

Bryant park people.

On The Road - ema - NYC People 41

Times Square people.

On The Road - ema - NYC People 40

Pipes and drums people.

