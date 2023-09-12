Great read by @markzbarabak about the former House Speaker who dances in four-inch heels in the wings of Grateful Dead shows: Column: Nancy Pelosi on Dylan, the Grateful Dead, a wild night in Argentina — and the healing power of music https://t.co/lPsZQgEvKr — Seema (@LATSeema) August 29, 2023

Bob Weir was cold. It was a partly cloudy July night and temperatures were falling as Dead & Co. played before tens of thousands of fans in San Francisco, ancestral home of the band’s legendary forebear, the Grateful Dead. Typical summer weather in the city, and Nancy Pelosi knew what to do. Socks, she told the Birkenstock-shod guitarist on a visit backstage. And a hat. It may be easier to picture the former speaker, still one of America’s most influential women, surrounded by suits and wingtips than beads and sandals. But Pelosi, who grew up listening to opera waft through the streets of Baltimore’s Little Italy, is a genuine tie-dyed in the wool Deadhead, as cultists and aficionados of the group are known. She’s friends with Weir and drummer Mickey Hart, having seen the Dead and assorted iterations more times than she remembers. On several occasions, the elegantly styled lawmaker has been seen dancing in the wings, 4-inch heels and all. It wasn’t certain she’d make the band’s valedictory performance that night, one of the last of Dead & Co.’s recently concluded farewell tour. The House of Representatives was pitching another fit, with balky Republicans acting up, must-pass legislation stalled and restless lawmakers anxiously eyeing the exits. But in the end, the House approved the necessary defense spending bill with time to spare and Pelosi easily made it home for the Friday night show, mingling with the band and scoring the evening’s set list as a souvenir. When Weir returned for the second half he was still sockless. But he had on a hat…



(A smart lad listens to his nonna.)

“They’re wonderful musicians,” Pelosi said of the Dead and company, putting a lie to the notion — propounded mostly by haters — that the group’s kaleidoscopic catalog can only be enjoyed in a drunken stupor or chemically induced haze. (Pelosi doesn’t drink and has never used drugs.) “It’s great music.”… Perusing the menu at San Francisco’s Delancey Street Restaurant — a favorite of local politicians, staffed by ex-convicts and recovering addicts — Pelosi savors the freedom of life as just another member of the House. “You have to remember,” she says, “that for 20 years, either as speaker or [minority] leader, I was responsible for everything that happened on the floor … in terms of what happened with the Democrats … and I didn’t even realize that it was a burden until it was gone and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What a relief.’ ”… “I still, obviously, take an interest in the legislation,” Pelosi goes on, “and I still raise money for the Democrats,” though not the $1 million a day she pulled in as speaker. “It’s a completely different story.”… “Liberated” and “emancipated” are words Pelosi often uses in her new incarnation. She’s started on a book — not a memoir, but an account of certain decisions…

Not gonna lie, I’ll put my name down for a preorder.

Part of a ‘savvy’ update from the ever-savvy Puck:

No Senioritis for Pelosi: One of the more batted-around questions in Democratic politics is how involved Nancy Pelosi is in raising money for colleagues, after passing her rolodex to Hakeem Jeffries in January. In fact, a glance at her campaign and leadership PAC finance reports shows the speaker emeritus is still a surprisingly active rainmaker. Pelosi has donated to about 60 House Democratic incumbents so far this year, ranging from safe members like Eric Swalwell to freshmen still getting their political apparatuses set up, like Jasmine Crockett, to nearly all of the vulnerable Democratic members known as “Frontliners.” Pelosi also sent cash to four House Democrats who are running for Senate: Colin Allred, Ruben Gallego, Lisa Blunt Rochester and Adam Schiff. But Schiff is still her clear favorite of the bunch, as she gave a separate $100,000 to an independent expenditure called “Standing Strong PAC” that was formed solely to back Schiff’s California Senate campaign. That race includes two of Pelosi’s California delegation members, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter. F.E.C. records also show Pelosi transferred about $1.2 million to groups focused on redistricting, which remains a live issue amid litigation in New York, North Carolina and several Southern states. Early each cycle, leadership in both House caucuses set internal fundraising expectations for members (especially the ones who don’t have to worry about reelection) based mostly on leadership positions and committee assignments. Per D.C.C.C. records, Pelosi has already well surpassed Democratic expectations. She’s met the $500,000 in dues the D.C.C.C. requested of her, and has raised $6.4 million in direct contributions to the committee, far beyond the $1 million goal set for her. The D.C.C.C tally calculates she has donated $989,000 to Democratic House candidates in competitive races…