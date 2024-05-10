Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

This really is a full service blog.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

No Justins, No Peace

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Come on, man.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

In my day, never was longer.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Trump’s NY Criminal Trial / Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 15

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 15

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

.It’s Day 11 of the actual trial!  Day 15 if you include jury selection.

It looks like Michael Cohen will be testifying on Monday!

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.  It looks like some of them are only live blogging for the “big” witnesses.  We’ll see.

Josh Kovensky   (TPM)   live blogging (not up today)

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos)  live blogging  (not up yet today)

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter  (not live blogging today)

AP Live blogging

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter (inside the courtroom)

Adam Klasfeld on twitter (not up yet today)

NBC live blogging and BBC live blogging have also been recommended by BJ peeps.

NBC live blogging

Still loving this awesome image.  When you get tired of it, let me know.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anoniminous
  • Anonymous at Work
  • Another Scott
  • bk
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Butch
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • frosty
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffro
  • NotMax
  • oldgold
  • PaulWartenberg
  • prostratedragon
  • Scout211
  • Sid
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • smith
  • Soprano2
  • TBone
  • Trivia Man
  • TS
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    64Comments

    1. 1.

      hueyplong

      Maybe the pic could be photoshopped to make it appear that the pitch is being made to a cluster of oil company CEOs.

      But if it can’t, stick with this one until, say, November.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TBone

      Mags Habs

      May 10, 2024, 9:31 a.m. ET

      Trump enters the courtroom, carrying a sheaf of printouts with him. He walks to the defense table and slams them down there. He’s trailed by two advisers, Susie Wiles and Boris Epshteyn. His lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, laughs and grins.

      Bet that’s going over like a fart in a court room.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      smith

      @Sid: I have especially appreciated the end of day wrapups. Agnifilo often provides interpretations I would have missed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Most of what I have posted here in the trial threads comes from the NBC live updates.  I think I was the one who recommended NBC.

      The NBC updates are often slow in coming but are full of direct quotes and descriptions of the testimony in paragraph form which is more my speed. Plus, they throw in some analysis from their legal experts. But YMMV.  

      I will be gone most of the morning but I will catch up on this thread when I get back home.  Have fun out there.  😉

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TBone

      Apparently Westerhout wasn’t as “worried” about Rump’s family as he was 😆 when she trashed the females in public.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Judge Merchan denied the defense’s motion to introduce a travel schedule from Trump’s campaign in October 2016 into evidence.

      Trump’s lawyer Susan Necheles was asking the witness about the schedule, which shows dates during which Trump traveled at that time and was shared with the Republican National Convention and with his campaign.

      However, after a sidebar, Merchan denied Necheles’ request to enter the document into evidence.

      Why would they request this?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Butch

      @WaterGirl: I changed my e-mail; we got a notice that MagicMail is shutting down in a month and the computer tech advised me to make the change to Gmail as soon as possible.  Prob’ly that’s why?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House aide who later ran for New York governor, strode past the press line to enter the courthouse this morning.

      For LAO:  Trump’s emotional support person today?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TBone

      @NotMax: someone here dubbed that assistant with the mobile printer his “emotional support printer.” She looks like Ivanka (shocker 🙄). At the beginning of the trial, she was asked to move out of front row seating.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Butch: That’s definitely why!  Now that I approved your first comment with the new email, your comments will show up right away again for everyone.

      I had looked at your email, and the first part looked familiar and I didn’t find a missing letter on .com (for instance) so it appeared your email was good. :-)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Trivia Man

      @Scout211: I have been following NBC because sneaking peeks at work its a good, steady, short update if highlights easy to perk and run.
      And a few links in case i want the back story article.

      Bonus: if the company decides to search my browser history NBC News is a very normie thing to look at. I also go to fox for their major points.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      Westerhout, Trump’s former White House executive assistant, confirmed that she met with the defense earlier in the week to prepare for her testimony.

      It was one of the last questions she answered before her time on the stand wrapped up.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Trivia Man

      @Anoniminous: “X” is unclear and easily confused with other stuff (like the Roman ‘ten’ for example!) so nee “twitter” becomes Xitter. And a post isnt a tweet, its a “Xhit” pronounced just the way we think it should be.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      TS

      @Scout211:

      Why would they request this?

      From ABC  blog – I think trump’s lawyers were trying to provide reasons why trumps cheques to be signed went to aide’s homes – he was travelling so he wanted to get them quickly & the staff would know where he was?

      They are trying everything in the hope that something works.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WereBear

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Possibly printed out by that assistant who follows him around with a portable printer to give him ego-stroking posts.

      It’s getting into Voltaire levels lately.

      50,103 words as of dawn this morning, and it’s a novel! With room to spare. Taking the rest of the day off to let my brain cool down.🤣

      Reply
    44. 44.

      oldgold

      Amusing that many of the live bloggers noted that Stormy’s testimony was not central to the case and decried the salacious nature of her testimony, but live blogged her time on the stand and then vanished.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Soprano2

      @TBone: I think TFG doesn’t understand that the things that make the MAGA’s excited are going to offend or even piss off the jury and the judge.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      TBone

      Stormy is twisting the knife today, mentioning that “real men” testify 😆🤣 gawd I love her, she knows real men wear diapers.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      frosty

      @WereBear: ​50,103 words! Amazing! Congratulations!! Now for the editing, which I always found to be the easy part (just professional reports and papers for me though.)

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Another Scott

      A quick light diversion:

      Dreadnought Holiday
      @[email protected]

      Tech bros love to boast about moving fast and breaking things, so it comes as some relief to find an instance where they’ve moved at a more stately 17 knots and yet still utterly fucked it.

      In this case the “it” being carpool vehicles. Programmed to treat movement without the engine being switched on as either theft or witchcraft, they instantly bricked themselves in response.

      What happened when these vehicles travelled by ferry was perhaps predictable…

      #FailureFriday

      (unrelated pic!)

      D’Oh!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      TS

      @smith:

      It is so hard to understand why anyone believes him. Lies about polls, lies about golf, lies about everything he did/did not do at President. I’m just reading about Manafort back in the fold – normal, regular folks don’t exist in trump’s world – only sycophants are welcome.

      The former Trump campaign chairman, who’s likely to help manage this summer’s GOP convention, resumed consulting work after being pardoned in 2020.

      https://wapo.st/4dt0KYB  (gift link)

      Reply
    64. 64.

      bk

      Thank god for the important CNN coverage:

      Trump has left the courtroom

      Donald Trump has left the courtroom. He gave Fox News host Jeanine Pirro a pat on the shoulder as he walked out into the hallway.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.