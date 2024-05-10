.It’s Day 11 of the actual trial! Day 15 if you include jury selection.

It looks like Michael Cohen will be testifying on Monday!

Best sources of live blogging that I have found. It looks like some of them are only live blogging for the “big” witnesses. We’ll see.

Josh Kovensky (TPM) live blogging (not up today)

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos) live blogging (not up yet today)

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter (not live blogging today)

AP Live blogging

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter (inside the courtroom)

Good morning from 100 Centre Street, where Donald Trump's criminal trial is set to resume. Stormy Daniels wrapped up her testimony yesterday, but it's a cloudy—some might even say stormy—day in Manhattan.

Adam Klasfeld on twitter (not up yet today)

NBC live blogging and BBC live blogging have also been recommended by BJ peeps.

NBC live blogging

