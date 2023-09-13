Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Only The Best People (On Our Side!)

Well, let’s see.  Slow news day.

Judge Jones DENIES Mark Meadows’ Emergency Motion to STAY his case pending appeal.  So now it’s up to all the legal arguments from both sides, which are due tomorrow, I believe.  But I believe they would only grant a STAY in this case if his appeal had a good chance of prevailing.  Bad day for Mark Meadows.

Did everyone see that Boebert had to be “escorted” out of a theater because of all the complaints about her?  Vaping in the theater (not allowed), taking photos (not allowed), being loud and rowdy (not allowed).  They gave her a warning, and she basically told them to fuck off.   They said they would have to call security, she told them to fuck off.  They said they would have to call the police, and she told them to fuck off.  So after the intermission, when they got yet one more complaint, she was “escorted” out of the theater.

Judge In-the-bag-for-Trump Cannon has finally entered a protective order governing disclosure of classified information during the discovery process.  I’m too lazy to look it up, but I believe she delayed that for something like a month.  The fucking protective order for classified information.

This doesn’t seem quite right – could this be true?

Remember all those logic “word problems” in school, that you either loved or hated?  (I loved them.)

Anna Bower came up with this one.  Are there any sets of 2 or more people who could be tried together?

One more random thing in the news.  In 2020, Trump’s Department of “Justice” issued a bullshit OLC opinion that impeachment inquiries are not valid unless they are based on an official vote of the House.  Yesterday, the Squeaker didn’t put it up for a vote, surely because he didn’t have enough votes to pass it.  Well, now they are stuck with Trump’s stupid OLC memo.

Speaking of OLC (Office of Legal Counsel) memos, I do not understand why Biden’s legal eagles haven’t issued a bunch of OLC memos that contradict some of the bullshit ones we are stuck with.

Open thread.

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      Scout211

      No news? Here’s some sad news:

      Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., the husband of Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, has died in a plane crash in Alaska, according to a statement from the congresswoman’s office.

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @MattF: I wouldn’t want to be tried with the Kracken lady.  (Is that how you spell Kracken?) edit: KRAKEN

      The fact that most of them don’t want to be tried with the others is kind of telling, don’t you think?

    5. 5.

      Old School

      Are there any sets of 2 or more people who could be tried together?

      Looks like plenty of them.

      However, I’m uncertain the court needs to honor those requests.

    8. 8.

      Roger Moore

      Are there any sets of 2 or more people who could be tried together?

      Yes, because these are all requests, not demands. The judge can tell them to get stuffed if the requests are unreasonable.

    12. 12.

      VOR

      re: Judge Cannon. Remember Trump’s MO in legal issues is to delay, delay, and delay. I maintain his goal is to drag everything out long enough that he can simply pardon himself post-election – assuming he wins. He will continue to claim legal proceedings are election interference when they begin to conflict with campaign dates. As long as the MAGAts keep sending him money to pay his legal costs, a quick trial is not in his best interests. Cannon bought him a month.

    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      Sydney Powell and Ken Chesebro depart Chicago on the 9:13 train, headed east @ 62mph. Rudi Giuliani and Donald Trump depart New York on the 6:54 express, headed west @74mph. Solve for the time and location democracy is restored.

    18. 18.

      laura

      GA defendants desperately attempting to get the stank off from “those crazy people” can’t quite grasp that they are; each and every one; crazy and stanky in almost every way. It’s as though they cannot grasp the concept of criminal coconspirators.

    21. 21.

      Barney

      “This doesn’t seem quite right – could this be true?” – a real question on whether the White House wrote that to media groups? Or sarcasm about someone calling out media groups?

      It is true, anyway – see eg White House sends letter to news execs urging outlets to ‘ramp up’ scrutiny of GOP’s Biden impeachment inquiry ‘based on lies’ | CNN Business or White House calls on media to ramp up scrutiny of Biden impeachment inquiry (nbcnews.com)

    24. 24.

      wjca

      @Gravenstone: What they want and what they get need not be the same thing.

      After all, what they want is to have the charges dismissed.  With prejudice.

      In their dreams.  Definitely not in the real world.

    26. 26.

      FastEdD

      There was a worksheet I used to use teaching Geometry. We were studying locus, which is just a description of a set of points. One problem described a set of points equidistant from a tree (a circle) and its intersection with the shadow of the tree in the morning (basically a line.) A compass showing North was on the diagram. Where is the buried treasure? The kids asked, “Where is the shadow? Which way is the sun? Why do I have to know this stuff?”

      I loved this. My answer was, “Open the window and take a look. You have to know this because you ought to know which way the sun comes up in the morning.”

    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      Anna Bower:

      New on the Fulton County docket: Trump files waiver of speedy trial rights “in exchange for the severance he previously requested in his motion to sever.”

      Something for nothing?  Trump’s was NEVER going to invoke his right to a speedy trial. Never.

      WG translation:

      “I get what I always wanted, delay, delay, delay, and in return you give me the other thing I want.”

    28. 28.

      indycat32

      If you have 19 defendants tried together, does that mean  19 defense attorneys cross-examining each witness?   I envision a lot of “asked and answered”.

      Have you noticed there’s been no attacks by Trump and his sycophants on Judge Cannon.  I wonder why that is.

    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      Kyle Griffin:

      A judge has denied Donald Trump’s request to move a Colorado case aimed at removing him from the state’s 2024 ballot to federal court.

      So much winning!

    30. 30.

      wjca

      @WaterGirl: “I get what I always wanted, delay, delay, delay, and in return you give me the other thing I want.”

      A very Trumpian definition of “compromise.”  Also widely used by his acolytes.

