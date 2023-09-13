Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

This really is a full service blog.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

“woke” is the new caravan.

After roe, women are no longer free.

No Justins, No Peace

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

This fight is for everything.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Let there be snark.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

I really should read my own blog.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / ‘Well, Actually’ — Musk Shifts Blame

‘Well, Actually’ — Musk Shifts Blame

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

Government contract oligarch Elon Musk came up with a new story yesterday on why he left Ukrainians high and dry in the middle of a covert operation against legitimate military targets in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. It’s Biden’s fault. (Daily Beast)

Speaking at the All-In Summit on Tuesday, Musk said he would have needed direct approval from the Biden administration to enable Starlink satellite communications for the sneak attack.

“At the time this happened, the [satellite network in the] region around Crimea, um, was actually turned off. Now the reason it was turned off… actually originally it was because the United States had sanctions against Crimea, and we were not allowed to actually turn on connectivity, without explicit government approval,” he said. “So, um, basically Ukraine didn’t give us any advanced warning or heads up or anything, we just got the sort of urgent calls from the Ukrainian government saying we needed to turn on Crimea.”

He went on to say that while he is not President Joe Biden’s “biggest fan,” he would’ve turned the system on “if I had received a presidential directive” to do so.

“The Ukrainian government is not in charge of U.S. people or companies. That’s not how it works,” he said to raucous applause from the audience of the tech conference, before going on to blast the “absurd accusations” that his decision may have been motivated by a cozy relationship with the Russian government.

“They were really asking us to proactively take part in a major act of war,” he said of Ukrainian leadership.

I don’t know anything about this conference except that attendees responded with “raucous applause” when Musk said Ukraine isn’t the boss of him. But that douchebag reaction suggests it’s unlikely anyone asked Musk follow-up questions, such as, “Did you tell the Ukrainians you needed a personal ‘pretty please’ from Joe Biden?” or “As the beneficiary of many U.S. government contracts, did you alert your contacts in the government about what Ukraine was requesting?”

Musk’s latest talking points sound like they were inspired by the now-cancelled Tucker Carlson show on Fox News. As far as I know, Carlson is still trying to resurrect his crappy show on Musk’s shitty platform, so maybe that’s the source. In either case, the space between Musk’s talking points and Carlson/Kremlin messaging is infinitely smaller than the gaps between panels on the average Tesla.

Open thread.

PS: In my experience, when someone says “actually” more than once in a single paragraph, there’s a 100% chance they are lying and/or being defensive.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • bjacques
  • Bugboy
  • Burnspbesq
  • ETtheLibrarian
  • FelonyGovt
  • frosty
  • Geo Wilcox
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MattF
  • MisterDancer
  • moonbat
  • moops
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • Old School
  • Parfigliano
  • Prometheus Shrugged
  • Roberto el oso
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • suzanne
  • Tenar Arha
  • Tony G
  • WaterGirl
  • Westyny
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    2. 2.

      Ken

      In my experience, when someone says “actually” more than once in a single paragraph, there’s a 100% chance they are lying and/or being defensive.

      Because I have never had an original thought in my life, I will again note that Terry Pratchett called these “wallpaper words” because they’re used to paper over the big cracks in your argument.  “Clearly” and “Obviously” were also on the list.

      EDIT: Ooh, an original thought. “Traditionally” definitely belongs on the list.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Elon:  If you’re explaining, you’re losing.  No one deserves it more than you.

      Kudos to Ronan Farrow for getting the information out there and not saving it for a fucking book.  God, I hate those people.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bjacques

      Things must be really getting hot for him if he’s having to reverse-ferret (kalakal and Tony Jay know this one)  three times in a week. And the Ukrainian engineers managing to salvage one or two of those Sea Babies and use them to better effect a few weeks later still brightens my day!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      suzanne

      Musk is a total POS, as we all know. I’m just bummed that so many kids will have to go through life with him as their father.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken@SiubhanDuinne:

      Actually
      Basically
      Clearly
      Obviously
      Traditionally

      Do you suppose there is at least one “wallpaper” word for every letter of the alphabet?

      How about weasel words?  I always like to call them out, and they are everywhere in mainstream reporting.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      moonbat

      That this asshole thinks that the President of the United States should confer with him on matters of wartime strategy is indication No. 1093 that his contracts, all of them, need to be pulled.

      Does poor Elon have ANYONE in his life that can give him an occasional ego check? Just because a bunch of sycophant tech bros have declared you king of the world, does not make it so.

      Jeez!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      narya

      @WaterGirl: Demonstrably; Evidently, Fundamentally, Generally, H, Indubitably, Justifiably (?), K, L, M, N, Popularly, Quintessentially, Reportedly (or maybe Regrettably) . . .

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MisterDancer

      @Ken: Because I have never had an original thought in my life, I will again note that Terry Pratchett called these “wallpaper words” because they’re used to paper over the big cracks in your argument.

      No shame in swiping from Pratchett!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MisterDancer

      @bjacques: Things must be really getting hot for him if he’s having to reverse-ferret (kalakal and Tony Jay know this one) three times in a week.

      That’s the sense I get. Even given the fact that he clearly lives for the online feedback, this is some serious backpedaling.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Old School

      He went on to say that while he is not President Joe Biden’s “biggest fan,” he would’ve turned the system on “if I had received a presidential directive” to do so.

      “The Ukrainian government is not in charge of U.S. people or companies. That’s not how it works,” he said

      Yes, everyone knows the U.S. government is in charge of U.S. companies.  That’s just capitalism.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: Trump’s “Truths”, in fact everything he says are full of weasel words. I wish I could think of an example off the top of my head. Any time he makes an outrageous statement there are one or two qualifiers in front of it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MattF

      I’ll note that the ‘X’ in the social media site ‘Xitter’ is pronounced as ‘sh’, as in the Chinese ‘Xi’. And that takes care if the letter ‘X’.

      ETA: Actually, actually.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Tony G

      @Ken: It was a rule of thumb during my I.T. “career” that the more confident somebody sounds about his/her project, the less likely it is that the project will actually succeed.  That’s ACTUALLY true!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      The obvious question is, who the fuck in the government did Muskrat talk to, to try to get word to Biden?

      So far, it seems he only talked to Russians.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      moops

      He’ll just keep throwing up more excuses until people accept it rather than have to listen to more lies, or people move on to the next huge scandal he causes.

       

      My bet is that he is going to X to ratfuck the upcoming Presidential election as hard as he can.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      Musk lies constantly. This is about as reliable as what Donald Trump says.

      He can also be confident no one in the US government will lconfirm or deny his account,so he can lie with complete impunity.

      We should stop listening to liars.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      Charlie Sykes on trump’s pulling the GOP’s strings re: a Biden impeachment:

      There is neither mystery nor subtlety here. For Trump, impeachment is an existential necessity.

      Trump not only needs the impeachment as a weapon of mass distraction, but also as an instrument of moral flattening. If everyone is a crook, no one is a crook. If everyone is impeached, then impeachment is no longer a badge of shame.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kay

      The abject, groveling worship of rich people is one of the worst things about the United States. It disgusts me and makes me ashamed. Good Christ, get off your knees. Where’s our self respect.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Tenar Arha

      @Tony G: I was literally counseled once at an annual review to not qualify all my statements because it made me sound unsure of myself. But every single developer who was emphatic was never on time or under budget. (－‸ლ) = facepalm

      Reply
    42. 42.

      narya

      Actually, Basically, Clearly, Demonstrably, Evidently, Fundamentally, Generally, Hypothetically, Indubitably, Justifiably, Literally, Mostly/Materially, Naturally, Obviously, Purportedly, Quintessentially, Realistically, Supposedly, Traditionally, Undoubtedly/Undeniably, Virtually

      Still missing K, W, X Y Z

      Reply
    44. 44.

      wjca

      @suzanne: Musk is a total POS, as we all know. I’m just bummed that so many kids will have to go through life with him as their father.

      Maybe they’ll get lucky, and he’ll be a totally absentee parent sperm donor.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Roberto el oso

      Putin spoke very warmly about Musk at that recent shindig in Vladivostok (noted and quoted by Adam Silverman in the last Ukraine update). Maybe Musk is feeling some slight uptick in temperature regarding the consequences of who he chooses to align himself with?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Prometheus Shrugged

      @WaterGirl: In the academic world, I’ve noticed more widespread use of the phrase “I was told that…” prior to some ridiculous argument or claim.

      I’ve gotten this line not only from students in the classroom (e.g. as their defense for some breach of policy or failure to complete an assignment) but also from faculty (who should know better, but are nevertheless prone to making absurd administrative requests and excuses).

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Bugboy

      actually originally it was because the United States had sanctions against Crimea

      Excuse me, but the only person in the world who thinks Crimea is under Russian sanctions is Melon Husk’s BFF, Vladimir Putin.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.