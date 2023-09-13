Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Cole is on a roll !

We are aware of all internet traditions.

He really is that stupid.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

“woke” is the new caravan.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

The revolution will be supervised.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

You are here: Home / Politics / Ruling on Rep. Perry’s Cell Phone

Ruling on Rep. Perry’s Cell Phone

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I am pretty sure this is a big Joe Biden deal, but I really don’t completely understand the ruling and the implications of the ruling.

Can the BJ peeps who are attorneys weigh in?  (And everyone else, of course!)

Appeal from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia

It sounds to me like it’s mostly good news for the DOJ and Jack Smith, but “it sounds like good news to me” gives me no confidence at all!

Hoping for more info!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty
  • Burnspbesq
  • dmsilev
  • frosty
  • laura
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Roger Moore
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Betty

      It just means, as I understand it, that the Court must separate out what is legitimate legislative communication from what may be connected to “campaigning” for Trump’s re-election

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty:

      This sounds right to me, both in terms of understanding the court’s ruling and that the court made the right call.  It’s a classic problem when the government seizes a bunch of stuff.  Some of it is responsive to the warrant and some isn’t.  This has always been a problem, but it’s much worse with things like phones, where there’s all kinds of information jumbled together and it’s not practical to sort through it during the seizure.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      I just saw that the Mittster is declining to run for re-election. What, another six years with those freaks didn’t sound like the best way to spend your retirement?!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      narya

      @Betty: Agree. I think one proposal was two groups: everything to another legislator/member of Congress was a speech-and-debate-protected communication, everything else was okay. This option means that if Perry is doing something that is provably PLOTTING with members of Congress, they could fight to include it, I suppose. I don’t think Jack is waiting around for Perry’s phone, though.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: Agree.

      I think it’s interesting that the Mormon senators on the GOP side are having a hard time. Flake and Romney, both from prominent LDS families, both bailed. I can see why they find it difficult.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Burnspbesq

      I read it as mostly a win for Perry. The tell is the authorship by Rao, one of the worst Trump-nominated judges.

      On remand, the district court will have to do a document-by-document in camera review and write a voluminous opinion justifying its conclusions, which will necessarily give Perry a second bite of the apple. This will surely take a while. But Perry will eventually get his. The statute of limitations is his friend, but it’s not that into him.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      frosty

      Put that sleazy bastard away! I’ve canvassed against him a couple of times with really good Democrats who anyone from any party could get behind. He wins every time, even in his new district. I want him gone. He’s an embarrassment to PA. And even to Pennsyltucky.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.