Hey remember me?

Anyway, someone just reached out to me to ask about the news in the gutter press that Kristi Noem has been having a long-standing affair with Corey Lewandowski. It’s an “exclusive” in the NY Post:

Married Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has engaged in a years-long affair with longtime Donald Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski, multiple sources told The Post Friday. Though no images of the two getting frisky are known to exist, the pair have been less than discreet about their relationship, with one source recalling them making out at a hotel bar during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.

“Getting frisky” – gotta love the Post.

Anyway, since this is my corner of the world, and I’m currently here, let me tell you that this is no “secret” and it has been pretty much common knowledge for a couple of years. I first found out about it from a South Dakota Democrat, my dad, when he noted that Kristi and Corey seemed pretty cozy when Trump came to Rushmore for some fireworks and to have a rally, and that the rumor was that they were having an extra-marital affair. The rumor was also, as the Post reported, that they were fucking at all the different conferences that Kristi attends as she works on kissing Trump’s ass enough to be his VP.

Here in The Mount Rushmore State nobody with any sense likes her (Democrat or Republican, the few there are with sense), but we all know she’d get re-elected because she has that fucking “R” after her name. She’s widely seen as an opportunist, and she squanders state money traveling to all these horseshit conferences and running a TV studio out of the basement of the capitol building. Her only real risk was a primary challenger, and nobody decent has stepped up to the plate. Her last challenger, Steve Haugaard, thinks pot is a gateway drug, and called a drug-using woman he knew a “wrung out whore” on the floor of the House.

Kristi is term-limited and will leave office in 2024, unless she foments a coup. So, her over-botoxed, seemingly always open, and frankly crazy-looking eyes are fixed firmly on the VP spot for the moment. She’s only 51, which means she will be haunting South Dakota politics for years, if her national political aspirations fail. Senator John Thune is, by Senate standards, an adolescent at 62. Mike Rounds is similarly a Senate youth at 68. So she’s got a while to wait for them to keel over, which is apparently the only way non-Romneys leave the Senate. I don’t even think she wants those jobs — she’s wanted to be Trump’s VP for years. Obviously some of the other VP hopefuls are trying to stop her by leaking this “scoop”, but who knows if anyone gives a shit about a Republican having an affair anymore.