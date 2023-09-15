Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Kristi and Corey

Kristi and Corey

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: 

Hey remember me?

Anyway, someone just reached out to me to ask about the news in the gutter press that Kristi Noem has been having a long-standing affair with Corey Lewandowski. It’s an “exclusive” in the NY Post:

Married Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has engaged in a years-long affair with longtime Donald Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski, multiple sources told The Post Friday.

Though no images of the two getting frisky are known to exist, the pair have been less than discreet about their relationship, with one source recalling them making out at a hotel bar during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.

“Getting frisky” – gotta love the Post.

Anyway, since this is my corner of the world, and I’m currently here, let me tell you that this is no “secret” and it has been pretty much common knowledge for a couple of years. I first found out about it from a South Dakota Democrat, my dad, when he noted that Kristi and Corey seemed pretty cozy when Trump came to Rushmore for some fireworks and to have a rally, and that the rumor was that they were having an extra-marital affair. The rumor was also, as the Post reported, that they were fucking at all the different conferences that Kristi attends as she works on kissing Trump’s ass enough to be his VP.

Here in The Mount Rushmore State nobody with any sense likes her (Democrat or Republican, the few there are with sense), but we all know she’d get re-elected because she has that fucking “R” after her name. She’s widely seen as an opportunist, and she squanders state money traveling to all these horseshit conferences and running a TV studio out of the basement of the capitol building. Her only real risk was a primary challenger, and nobody decent has stepped up to the plate. Her last challenger, Steve Haugaard, thinks pot is a gateway drug, and called a drug-using woman he knew a “wrung out whore” on the floor of the House.

Kristi is term-limited and will leave office in 2024, unless she foments a coup. So, her over-botoxed, seemingly always open, and frankly crazy-looking eyes are fixed firmly on the VP spot for the moment. She’s only 51, which means she will be haunting South Dakota politics for years, if her national political aspirations fail. Senator John Thune is, by Senate standards, an adolescent at 62. Mike Rounds is similarly a Senate youth at 68. So she’s got a while to wait for them to keel over, which is apparently the only way non-Romneys leave the Senate. I don’t even think she wants those jobs — she’s wanted to be Trump’s VP for years. Obviously some of the other VP hopefuls are trying to stop her by leaking this “scoop”, but who knows if anyone gives a shit about a Republican having an affair anymore.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      Yarrow

      Corey Lewandowski? Why? I don’t get it.

      In other news…

      BREAKING: Jack Smith is seeking a limited but certainly eye-opening gag order on Trump to prevent further extrajudicial statements regarding witnesses, the courts, potential jurors or lawyers involved in the J6 prosecution. https://t.co/GVTecgMPSD— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 15, 2023

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      Good to see you, man! I wonder which VP rival informed the Murdoch outlet: Lake or Greene? My guess is having an affair is acceptable for men but not women in Repub politics.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      wjca

      Obviously some of the other VP hopefuls are trying to stop her by leaking this “scoop”, but who knows if anyone gives a shit about a Republican having an affair anymore.

      Is it that nobody cares?  Or more a matter of: And this differentiates her from the others how, exactly?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      On the one hand, if Noem and her husband have an open relationship or some other understanding, then that’s their business. On the other, she’s not even trying to hide it and if she were a Democrat, the GOP would be screaming for the filthy slut to be burned at the stake.

      Bleh.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      marklar

      who knows if anyone gives a shit about a Republican having an affair anymore.”

      Given how adherence to traditional gender roles is a cornerstone to Republican identity, that phrase may be true for men, but Noem is gendered female. She’s relegated to her gendered lane, which means “no extramarital affairs”.  If true, this will sink her.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Yarrow

      @Betty Cracker:

      My guess is having an affair is acceptable for men but not women in Repub politics.

      Like most things. It may depend on what her relationship with her husband is. Are they generally living separate lives while they “work things out in the best way for our family”? Or is he going to make a fuss? If it’s something like the former I expect all but the most hardened evangelicals will nod and move on. Even the Christianists will find a way to excuse it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dan B

      Lewandowski and Noem are superficially fit and attractive but seem to be a good match in the creepy plus lacking an iota of human empathy department.  I looked up pictures of Lewandowski because I couldn’t remember what he looked like.  100% suits, a few pics without a tie!  And there was one with him hugging Noem!!!  But it turned out it was Mr. Noem.  Nearly identical.  Weird.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      wjca

      @Yarrow:  I expect all but the most hardened evangelicals will nod and move on. Even the Christianists will find a way to excuse it.

      IF, and it’s a big if (because she’s just not that hot in his mind), their god-king endorses her, then sure.

      But until then, it could be problematic.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Hoodie

      @eclare: There’s also that Lewandowski is notorious for sexual harassment.  Noem has shitty taste in men.  Maybe she could hook up with Boebert’s date next time.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      In one of the news stories I read, it mentioned that staff in the Trump campaign corroborated the story. Link

      The report quotes several sources, including a Trump administration official, discussing their observations of the alleged couple’s interactions and even goes so far as to lay out a timeline:

      In the months leading up to the 2020 election, Noem and Lewandowski became virtually inseparable companions on the Trump campaign trail.

      By then, their relationship was an open secret at the White House and among high-level GOP lobbyists and political consultants.

      I originally thought it was one of the veep candidates trying to tarnish her front-runner status. But now I wonder if it is a leak by the Trump campaign staff to steer him away from her.

      Added: I was definitely surprised that Lewandowski was present at the joint appearance Friday of Trump and Noem.  I thought he was a has-been in Republican campaigns.

      Reply

