Chese & Krakens

Fulton County Judge McAfee is creating a hellish charcuterie board, and the cheese doesn’t want to be paired with the crispy Kraken, but the judge says that’s too damn bad. (Daily Beast)

Attorney Kenneth Chesebro, the alleged architect of the so-called fake elector scheme launched in a frenzied attempt to keep former President Donald Trump in office, just can’t get away from Sidney Powell.

After ruling last week that the two will be tried together, Fulton County Supreme Court Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday further ruled that their trial will be conducted apart from Trump and 16 other co-defendants in the sprawling racketeering prosecution brought by District Attorney Fani Willis over attempts to subvert the state’s 2020 presidential election returns…

“Mr. Chesebro has never physically met Sidney Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never sent an email to Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never received an email from Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never called Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never received a phone call from Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never texted Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never received a text message from Ms. Powell; and Mr. Chesebro has never communicated with Ms. Powell through any social media or telecommunications application,” Chesebro’s motion stated. “In sum, there has never been any direct contact or communication between Mr. Chesebro and Ms. Powell. Similarly, there is no correlation or overlap between the overt acts or the substantive charges associated with Mr. Chesebro and Ms. Powell.

The defense lawyers consulted for the article (i.e., not affiliated with either coup plotter) imply the Cheese Bro is desperate to separate himself from the Kraken Lady because he expects a lot more damning evidence to emerge in her case and fears it will taint him in the eyes of the jury. Unfortunately for Cheese Bro, the judge interpreted his severance motion (and Kraken Lady’s much less vociferous one) as evidence that the risk of evidence overlap is minimal.

It’s starting to look like that speedy trial motion will not redound to Chesebro’s benefit. Womp-womp-womp-woooooomp!

Open thread.

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      piratedan

      as long as we’re playing preferences and what people would like, I’m sure the judge would just as soon that they all pled guilty and we could then move on to the next step :-)

    5. 5.

      Trivia Man

      It is kind of funny to see the charts of who wants to join/ sever with whom based on individual actions. And there is some obvious advantage to talking about all the elector stuff together and all the machine stuff together.

      but it’s a conspiracy- even if one never communicated with another specific defendant it is all in furtherance of THE CONSPIRACY

    6. 6.

      Trivia Man

      I’m curious to hear other thoughts on the bit about starting early unless you formally file a waiver of speedy trial. Seems that waiver cuts off some possible future arguments.

    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      @Suzanne: ​
      Starstruck. It’s like voluntarily working for Jabba the Hutt, but there’s no explaining the draw of people who are famous for being famous.

      I’ll bet Jabba stiffed his creditors, too. The Hutt Tax was ten space cents on the space dollar. And if he DID pay you, chances are he’d take it back after eating you.

